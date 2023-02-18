Megawati: Indonesian Mother Prioritizes Religious Recitals over Child Rearing

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
18 Februari 2023, 17:04 WIB
Presiden ke-5 RI, Megawati Soekarnoputri.
Presiden ke-5 RI, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - In the opening of the National Movement in Preventing Stunting on February 16, 2023, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Chairman of Indonesia's largest political party, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP), sparked lively debate by mentioning that Indonesian mothers prioritize religious teaching or recital over nurturing their children.

"With all due respect, I currently watch mothers who are happier to attend religious teaching than to look after their kids," she said.

"I apologize, but the religious teachings take too much time; who will take care of the children?" she added.

However, Megawati stated that she did not forbid anyone from attending religious teachings or recitations. However, she hoped that Indonesian mothers would start to prioritize their families, especially taking care of their children.

"Everyone can indeed attend the recital, but that doesn't mean it's permissible." I had attended religious recitations. "I mean, I will order Mrs. Risma and Mrs. Bintang later; please make the household management module," she explained.

She referred to Tri Rismaharini, the Minister of Social Affairs, who was the representative of Megawati’s political party in the current administration.

PDIP is the current ruling party after winning the 2019 general election. PDIP collected 18.95 percent of national voters and hence became the largest political party, followed by Golkar and PKB. The current president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is also a representative of PDIP and won the second term of his administration.

However, the opposition, which is deemed a far-right religious group, often antagonizes PDIP as anti-Islam, which has never been proven. The division between the so-called Islamic group and non-Islamic group flourished in 2019’s presidential election, and its traces remain strong to this day.

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Sumber: YouTube BKKBN Official

