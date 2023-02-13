Indonesian Former Police General Ferdy Sambo Sentenced to Death in A High-Profile Case that Rocked the Nation

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesian Former Police General Ferdy Sambo was sentenced to death in the premeditated murder trial of his former aide Brigadier J (Nofriyansyah Yoshua Hutabarat) on 13 February 2023.

Chief of the Panel Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso stated that the former general was guilty of being the mastermind behind the premeditated murder of Nofriyansyah Yoshua Hutabarat on 8 July 2022.

“The defendant Ferdy Sambo was legally and convincingly guilty of committing a crime, participating in premeditated murder, and for acting in a way which resulted in the electronic system not working properly,” said Mr. Santoso.

He was referring to the attempt to destroy the circuit of surveillance camera (CCTV) footage that recorded the vital event of murder, thus impending and hampering the authorities from investigating the circumstances of Nopriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat’s death.

Baca Juga: Sehari Sebelum Pembacaan Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo, Anaknya Unggah Tulisan Menyentuh

“Therefore, sentencing the accused with the death penalty,” said Wahyu Iman Santoso.

He was found guilty of violating several penal codes such as Article 340 subsidiary to Article 338 Juncto Article 55 paragraph 1 of Indonesian Criminal Law Code (KUHP) which imposed a death sentence or 20 years imprisonment. He was also guilty of violating Article 49 and Article 33 of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE).

The verdict was heavier than the prosecutors' demands to impose a life sentence. The judges found no mitigating factors to lighten the sentence.

Ferdy Sambo was a high-ranking police officer and served as chief of Police internal affairs. His bright career was ended when Nopriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat was found dead with multiple gunshots in his home at Duren Tiga South Jakarta.