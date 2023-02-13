Indonesian Former Police General Ferdy Sambo Sentenced to Death in A High-Profile Case that Rocked the Nation

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 13 Februari 2023, 17:17 WIB
Ferdy Sambo divonis hukuman mati oleh majelis hakim Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Selatan, Senin 13 Februari 2023.
Ferdy Sambo divonis hukuman mati oleh majelis hakim Pengadilan Negeri Jakarta Selatan, Senin 13 Februari 2023. /

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesian Former Police General Ferdy Sambo was sentenced to death in the premeditated murder trial of his former aide Brigadier J (Nofriyansyah Yoshua Hutabarat) on 13 February 2023.

Chief of the Panel Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso stated that the former general was guilty of being the mastermind behind the premeditated murder of Nofriyansyah Yoshua Hutabarat on 8 July 2022.

“The defendant Ferdy Sambo was legally and convincingly guilty of committing a crime, participating in premeditated murder, and for acting in a way which resulted in the electronic system not working properly,” said Mr. Santoso.

He was referring to the attempt to destroy the circuit of surveillance camera (CCTV) footage that recorded the vital event of murder, thus impending and hampering the authorities from investigating the circumstances of Nopriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat’s death.

Baca Juga: Sehari Sebelum Pembacaan Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo, Anaknya Unggah Tulisan Menyentuh

“Therefore, sentencing the accused with the death penalty,” said Wahyu Iman Santoso.

He was found guilty of violating several penal codes such as Article 340 subsidiary to Article 338 Juncto Article 55 paragraph 1 of Indonesian Criminal Law Code (KUHP) which imposed a death sentence or 20 years imprisonment. He was also guilty of violating Article 49 and Article 33 of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions (ITE).

The verdict was heavier than the prosecutors' demands to impose a life sentence. The judges found no mitigating factors to lighten the sentence.

Ferdy Sambo was a high-ranking police officer and served as chief of Police internal affairs. His bright career was ended when Nopriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat was found dead with multiple gunshots in his home at Duren Tiga South Jakarta.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

5 Poin Penting Tata Cara Pelaksanaan Hukuman Mati di Indonesia

5 Poin Penting Tata Cara Pelaksanaan Hukuman Mati di Indonesia

13 Februari 2023, 17:48 WIB
Ibunda Brigadir J Usai Ferdy Sambo Divonis Mati: Jangan Ada lagi Anak Muda yang Dimanfaatkan Polisi

Ibunda Brigadir J Usai Ferdy Sambo Divonis Mati: Jangan Ada lagi Anak Muda yang Dimanfaatkan Polisi

13 Februari 2023, 17:40 WIB
Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati, Unggahan Putrinya Dibanjiri Komentar Netizen

Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati, Unggahan Putrinya Dibanjiri Komentar Netizen

13 Februari 2023, 17:35 WIB
Mahfud MD Komentari Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo: Hakim Bagus, Hukumannya Sesuai dengan Rasa Keadilan

Mahfud MD Komentari Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo: Hakim Bagus, Hukumannya Sesuai dengan Rasa Keadilan

13 Februari 2023, 17:20 WIB
Indonesian Former Police General Ferdy Sambo Sentenced to Death in A High-Profile Case that Rocked the Nation

Indonesian Former Police General Ferdy Sambo Sentenced to Death in A High-Profile Case that Rocked the Nation

13 Februari 2023, 17:17 WIB
Sehari Sebelum Pembacaan Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo, Anaknya Unggah Tulisan Menyentuh

Sehari Sebelum Pembacaan Vonis Mati Ferdy Sambo, Anaknya Unggah Tulisan Menyentuh

13 Februari 2023, 16:53 WIB
Ferdy Sambo Diberi Hukuman Terberat, Kuasa Hukum: Vonis Tak Sesuai Fakta Persidangan

Ferdy Sambo Diberi Hukuman Terberat, Kuasa Hukum: Vonis Tak Sesuai Fakta Persidangan

13 Februari 2023, 16:44 WIB
Menyimak Sikap Diam Ferdy Sambo usai Vonis Mati dan Sambutan Sukacita Ibu Yosua

Menyimak Sikap Diam Ferdy Sambo usai Vonis Mati dan Sambutan Sukacita Ibu Yosua

13 Februari 2023, 16:43 WIB
Sopir Fortuner Bawa Samurai di Senopati Jakarta Dipulangkan, Polisi: Proses Hukum Tetap

Sopir Fortuner Bawa Samurai di Senopati Jakarta Dipulangkan, Polisi: Proses Hukum Tetap

13 Februari 2023, 16:20 WIB
Sekolah-sekolah di Makassar Diliburkan usai Berbagai Jalan Utama Dilanda Banjir

Sekolah-sekolah di Makassar Diliburkan usai Berbagai Jalan Utama Dilanda Banjir

13 Februari 2023, 16:18 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Soroti Kasus Sopir Fortuner Perusak Brio di Senopati, Mahfud MD: Ini Seperti Film Gangster
2

Detik-detik Ferdy Sambo Dibelenggu Hukum, Ayah Brigadir J Beberkan Rencananya
3

Prediksi Skor Lazio vs Atalanta di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Statistik Tim, dan Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Bournemouth vs Newcastle United: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, Starting Line-up
5

Kilas Balik Perjalanan Kasus Ferdy Sambo dari Awal Sampai Sekarang
6

Prediksi Skor Persija Jakarta vs Arema FC di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head dan Starting Line-Up
7

Prediksi Skor Persis vs Borneo FC di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head hingga Starting Line-Up
8

Prediksi Skor Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano di Liga Spanyol: Statistik, Susunan Pemain, hingga Head to Head
9

Prediksi Skor Fulham vs Nottingham Forest di Liga Inggris: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik, hingga Head to Head
10

Anies Baswedan Buka Suara Soal Janji Politik 'Tak akan Nyapres Jika Prabowo Subianto Nyapres'

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Sulut

Orang Kaya Baru! Primbon Jawa Sebut Weton Ini Diberi Julukan Urat Emas, Karena Menjadi Titisan Dewa Kekayaan

Orang Kaya Baru! Primbon Jawa Sebut Weton Ini Diberi Julukan Urat Emas, Karena Menjadi Titisan Dewa Kekayaan

13 Februari 2023, 17:54 WIB

Media Blitar

Tanggal 24 Februari 2023 Hari Apa, Memperingati Hari Apa? Simak Daftar Peringatannya

Tanggal 24 Februari 2023 Hari Apa, Memperingati Hari Apa? Simak Daftar Peringatannya

13 Februari 2023, 17:54 WIB

Cilacap Update

SD SERDANG BEDAGAI! Daftar Sekolah Dasar (SD) Unggulan Terbaik di Kabupaten Serdang Bedagai, Cek Alamatnya?

SD SERDANG BEDAGAI! Daftar Sekolah Dasar (SD) Unggulan Terbaik di Kabupaten Serdang Bedagai, Cek Alamatnya?

13 Februari 2023, 17:54 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Sorak Bahagia Terdengar Atas Vonis Yang Dijatuhkan Hakim Kepada Ferdy Sambo

Sorak Bahagia Terdengar Atas Vonis Yang Dijatuhkan Hakim Kepada Ferdy Sambo

13 Februari 2023, 17:54 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Begini Cara Bikin Kue Kering Tercepat dan Mudah Buat Isian Toples Waktu Lebaran atau Ide Jualan

Begini Cara Bikin Kue Kering Tercepat dan Mudah Buat Isian Toples Waktu Lebaran atau Ide Jualan

13 Februari 2023, 17:53 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Tips Menghilangkan Bau Badan dan Ketiak Hitam Secara Alami, Pakai 6 Bahan Ini yang Terbukti Ampuh!

Tips Menghilangkan Bau Badan dan Ketiak Hitam Secara Alami, Pakai 6 Bahan Ini yang Terbukti Ampuh!

13 Februari 2023, 17:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pandai Melipatgandakan Kekayaaan, 6 Shio Akan Menikmati Rezeki Hingga Akhir Hayat, Itukah Kamu!

Pandai Melipatgandakan Kekayaaan, 6 Shio Akan Menikmati Rezeki Hingga Akhir Hayat, Itukah Kamu!

13 Februari 2023, 17:53 WIB

Semarangku

Misteri Dibalik Sejarah Museum De Tjolomadoe, Wisata Terkenal di Jawa Tengah

Misteri Dibalik Sejarah Museum De Tjolomadoe, Wisata Terkenal di Jawa Tengah

13 Februari 2023, 17:52 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Pria yang Tenggelam di Waduk Sempor Kebumen Ditemukan Tim SAR Gabungan

Pria yang Tenggelam di Waduk Sempor Kebumen Ditemukan Tim SAR Gabungan

13 Februari 2023, 17:52 WIB

Kendari Kita

Mengenal Fitur Identitas Kependudukan Digital, Mulai Diberlakukan di Wilayah Sultra

Mengenal Fitur Identitas Kependudukan Digital, Mulai Diberlakukan di Wilayah Sultra

13 Februari 2023, 17:52 WIB

Flores Terkini

Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati, Lebih Berat dari Tuntutan JPU, Ini Alasan yang Memberatkan

Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati, Lebih Berat dari Tuntutan JPU, Ini Alasan yang Memberatkan

13 Februari 2023, 17:52 WIB

Portal Kulonprogo

Trik Jitu untuk Punya Video Tiktok tanpa WM Berkualitas HD dan Bagus

Trik Jitu untuk Punya Video Tiktok tanpa WM Berkualitas HD dan Bagus

13 Februari 2023, 17:52 WIB

Labuan Bajo Terkini

Bingung Rayakan Valentine Dimana? 5 Rekomendasi Tempat Terbaik Rayakan Valentine di Borong, Manggarai Timur

Bingung Rayakan Valentine Dimana? 5 Rekomendasi Tempat Terbaik Rayakan Valentine di Borong, Manggarai Timur

13 Februari 2023, 17:52 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

5 Cara Beri Makanan ini Agar Kucing Kampung Gemuk dan Sehat

5 Cara Beri Makanan ini Agar Kucing Kampung Gemuk dan Sehat

13 Februari 2023, 17:51 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati, Majelis Hakim: Terbukti Bersalah Melakukan Pembunuhan Berencana Brigadir J

Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati, Majelis Hakim: Terbukti Bersalah Melakukan Pembunuhan Berencana Brigadir J

13 Februari 2023, 17:51 WIB

Cilacap Update

SD HUMBANG HASUDUTAN! Daftar Sekolah Dasar (SD) Unggulan Terbaik di Kabupaten Humbang Hasudutan, Cek Alamatnya

SD HUMBANG HASUDUTAN! Daftar Sekolah Dasar (SD) Unggulan Terbaik di Kabupaten Humbang Hasudutan, Cek Alamatnya

13 Februari 2023, 17:51 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Contoh Soal PTS PAI Bab 7 Kelas 2 Persiapan Penilaian Tengah Semester 2 Beserta Kunci Jawaban

Contoh Soal PTS PAI Bab 7 Kelas 2 Persiapan Penilaian Tengah Semester 2 Beserta Kunci Jawaban

13 Februari 2023, 17:51 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Ternyata Kijang Innova Punya Empat Mode Berkendara, Masing-masing Sensasinya Berbeda-beda loh

Ternyata Kijang Innova Punya Empat Mode Berkendara, Masing-masing Sensasinya Berbeda-beda loh

13 Februari 2023, 17:51 WIB

Sragen Update

Terbukti Lakukan Pembunuhan Berencana Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati Atas Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J

Terbukti Lakukan Pembunuhan Berencana Ferdy Sambo Divonis Hukuman Mati Atas Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J

13 Februari 2023, 17:51 WIB

Portal Kulonprogo

Panduan Mudah Unduh Video Tiktok Tanpa Iklan dengan Cepat dan Gratis

Panduan Mudah Unduh Video Tiktok Tanpa Iklan dengan Cepat dan Gratis

13 Februari 2023, 17:51 WIB

Karawang Post

Sweeping Rutin Perlu dilakukan Karena Maraknya Penyalahgunaan BBM dan Gas LPG Subdidi oleh Mafia

Sweeping Rutin Perlu dilakukan Karena Maraknya Penyalahgunaan BBM dan Gas LPG Subdidi oleh Mafia

13 Februari 2023, 17:50 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

Hakim Mevonis Mati Ferdy Sambo: Ternyata Lebih Berat dari Tuntutan JPU dengan Tuntutan Seumur Hidup

Hakim Mevonis Mati Ferdy Sambo: Ternyata Lebih Berat dari Tuntutan JPU dengan Tuntutan Seumur Hidup

13 Februari 2023, 17:50 WIB

Pembrita Bogor

Jokowi Terima Kunjungan PM Timor Leste ke Istana Bogor, Ini yang Dibahas

Jokowi Terima Kunjungan PM Timor Leste ke Istana Bogor, Ini yang Dibahas

13 Februari 2023, 17:50 WIB

PRFM News

Polisi Pulangkan Sopir Fortuner Arogan yang Viral Merusak Mobil Brio

Polisi Pulangkan Sopir Fortuner Arogan yang Viral Merusak Mobil Brio

13 Februari 2023, 17:50 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal Liverpool vs Everton Liga Inggris Malam Ini Tayang SCTV: Prediksi Skor, Line Up, Siaran Langsung Kapan?

Jadwal Liverpool vs Everton Liga Inggris Malam Ini Tayang SCTV: Prediksi Skor, Line Up, Siaran Langsung Kapan?

13 Februari 2023, 17:50 WIB
x