Indonesia Police Launches Massive Operation to Reclaim New Zealander Pilot Taken Hostage by KKB

- 8 Februari 2023, 17:00 WIB
Ilustrasi pesawat Susi Air yang disandera KKB. /ANTARA FOTO/Spedy Paereng/aww/aa.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - A Papua terrorist group and rebels have taken a New Zealander pilot hostage after setting a small commercial plane belonging to Susi Air alight in Nduga District, Papua, Indonesia.

When the attack occurred, the plane was onboarding at least 5 passengers. The rebels group, then, took hostage of all 5 passengers including the pilot in charge, Captain Philip a New Zealand citizen.

“Regarding the condition of the pilot and passengers who were taken hostage by the KKB (Armed Criminal Group), the national Police launched a rescue operation,” National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo confirmed.

The aircraft supposedly left Moses Kilangin Airport in Timika District, Central Papua, at 5.33 a.m. local time before being attacked by the terrorist group.

“We formed a search and rescue joint team with the Military Special Task Force of Cartenz, thus we will inform the development of the operation later,” General Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) claimed the responsibility for the attack and said the pilot would not be released until the Indonesian government acknowledged the Independence of West Papua.

On a separate occasion, the representative of Susi Air Donald Fariz said the flight lost contact at 6.35 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The Air Officer manage to locate the aircraft emergency location transmitter and turned out it was torched down by a group of armed people.

“It was suspected that the burning was not caused by technical problem rather it was caused by a military attack from KKB,” Donald Fariz said.

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

