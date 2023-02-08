Susi Air Plane Burned Down in Terrorist Attack, Moeldoko: Human Rights Has to Take Actions

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - A terrorist group allegedly launched an attack on a plane belonging to former Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Susi Pudjiastuti on Tuesday, 7 February 2023.

Susi Air’s plane was piloted by New Zealander captain and carried at least 5 passengers. The Pilatus Porter Type Aircraft took off from Timika, Papua, Indonesia, at 05.33 local time and was scheduled to land at Moses Kilangin Airport at 07.40 local times.

Papua Region Police Chief Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri confirmed the incidents.

“It is true that the Air Craft belonged to Susi Air was burned down by KKB in Paro, Nduga regency.”

He added that the special task force was immediately formed to rescue the pilot and passengers. However, he could not confirm the victims' welfare yet.

“We can not yet confirm their fate (victims) but we will try our best efforts to rescue them,” said Mathius Fakhiri.

The Region Police Office has sent surveillance aircraft to monitor the scene and gathered crucial information about the incidents.

“From the aerial observation, it was seen that the aircraft was burned down at the end of the flight path,” he explained.