NU Chairman Suggests Making UN Charter as Source of Islamic Law

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 7 Februari 2023, 07:58 WIB
PBNU chairman encourages Muslims to make UN Charter a source for Islamic Law.
PBNU chairman encourages Muslims to make UN Charter a source for Islamic Law.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The chairman of the supposedly largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama, encourages the Muslim world to expand its reference to Sharia and Muamalah Law. KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf suggested, the Charter of the United Nations could be one of the many sources for Muslims to form their legal enactment.

“Is the Charter of the United Nations juridical in Islam? Is it the source of constitutions for Islamic majority states? Answer the question. Yes, the United Nations charter could be the source of law that binds all nations and people, including Muslims,” he said in the International Fiqh Conference for Civilization I in Surabaya, February 6, 2023.

He then further questioned the validity of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as the representative of Islamic States. Whereas, Narendra Modi and Jawaharlal Nehru as the ones who signed the charter were not Muslim.

“Do we assume the PM at that time, when he signed the charter was a proper representative for Muslims in India, whilst they were not Muslim? Are they legitimate to act as our representative?” KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf further questioned.

KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf, then, pointed out his suggestion. He said that although the charter and The United Nations are far from perfect as entities, they give the world enormous benefit especially in making the world a better place.

The United Nations and its Charter halted the possible World War and allowed Muslims to establish their states. Furthermore, he argues that the United Nations also prevent chaos, war, and misery for humanity. Those are enough to consider the United Nations and its Charter as Hifz Al Nafs or the obligation to preserve life, in one of the fiqh principal.

KH. Yahya Cholil Staquf warned the audience that the current idea of the Islamic Caliphate would have resulted in discrimination against the non-Muslim community as shown in history.

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

