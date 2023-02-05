Indonesian Ulama Condemned Paludan Over Al Qur’an Burning in Sweden, ‘Islam Desires Peace’ He Said

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 5 Februari 2023, 15:55 WIB
Indonesian Ulama, KH Hasan Basri.
Indonesian Ulama, KH Hasan Basri. /Antara/Mansur

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesian respected Ulama and religious leader condemned Rasmus Paludan who provoked Muslims all over the world by burning Al-Qur’an in public.

KH Hasan Basri, a charismatic Ulama from Lebak, Banten, Indonesia, told reporters that Paludan, a far-right extreme politician, could badly harm the relationship between the Muslim world and Europe as a whole.

“The Al-qur’an burning hurts the Muslims world and it was acted with malicious intent,” said KH Hasan Basri who owned Pondok Pesantren Nurul Hasanan located in Rangkasbitung, Lebak, Banten.

The Muslim world, especially in Indonesia, was shocked by Rasmus Paludan's gesture to burn Al-Qur’an in public. The Sweden politicians who held extremely malevolent beliefs towards Muslims were condemned by the International community, notably from Islamic states.

Baca Juga: Would Be Banned in The USA, TikTok Was Promoted in Indonesia: A Brief Comparison

KH Hasan Basri took the action as a serious offense but appealed to his followers not to be provoked. He suggested to his followers to remain calm under provocation.

“It is obliged Muslims to defend Al-Qur’an, what Paludan has done, surely inflicts damage to all Muslims over the world, but we must not be provoked by such acts,” KH Hasan Basri suggested.

“Islam desires peace and there must be no violence over the burning,” he added.

He preached to his followers to take other action to defend Al-Qur’an following what The Prophet Muhammad SAW has taught.

2

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Antara

