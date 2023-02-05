Would Be Banned in The USA, TikTok Was Promoted in Indonesia: A Brief Comparison

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - China’s social media platform, TikTok, gains popularity since its release in 2016. Since then, many controversies surround the platform. Allegedly, some officials suspected it was the back door for the Chinese Government into US citizens' phones.

The attempt to ban TikTok started off due to the fear of US national defense. Many officials, especially Republicans, have voiced issuing legislation to officially ban the platform from the USA.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Government promotes TikTok as a platform to boost Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (UMKM) sales through digital marketing.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, said that the UMKM should be producing creative content to promote their products and hence boost their sales.

“The UMKM entrepreneurs need to utilize the feature of TikTok offering to promote and sell their product, such as TikTok shop,” said Sandiaga Uno.

He based the suggestion on the recent report by Hootsuite. TikTok was reported to be the third largest social media in Indonesia in terms of users. The users spend their time about 8 hours and 36 minutes a day on TikTok.

“On the other hand, based on a survey carried out by Populix, around 45 percent of respondents use TikTok for commercial shopping compared to other platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram Shopping and Facebook Marketplace. The social commerce trend is predicted to develop further this year beating conventional e-commerce,” said Sandiaga Uno.

He added further that the benefit of TikTok for UMKM entrepreneurs should be considered as the key to unlocking the potential they have. Due to the fact that UMKM contributes to Indonesia's economic growth by a significant degree, the use of TikTok for daily commercial activities would give them further encouragement.