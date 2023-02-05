Would Be Banned in The USA, TikTok Was Promoted in Indonesia: A Brief Comparison

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 5 Februari 2023, 11:45 WIB
Ilustrasi aplikasi TikTok yang diusulkan dilarang di AS tapi dipromosikan di Indonesia oleh Sandiaga Uno.
Ilustrasi aplikasi TikTok yang diusulkan dilarang di AS tapi dipromosikan di Indonesia oleh Sandiaga Uno. /Pixabay/Antonbe

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - China’s social media platform, TikTok, gains popularity since its release in 2016. Since then, many controversies surround the platform. Allegedly, some officials suspected it was the back door for the Chinese Government into US citizens' phones.

The attempt to ban TikTok started off due to the fear of US national defense. Many officials, especially Republicans, have voiced issuing legislation to officially ban the platform from the USA.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Government promotes TikTok as a platform to boost Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (UMKM) sales through digital marketing.

The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, said that the UMKM should be producing creative content to promote their products and hence boost their sales.

Baca Juga: Pemerintah AS Siap Blokir TikTok, China Dituding jadi Penyebabnya

“The UMKM entrepreneurs need to utilize the feature of TikTok offering to promote and sell their product, such as TikTok shop,” said Sandiaga Uno.

He based the suggestion on the recent report by Hootsuite. TikTok was reported to be the third largest social media in Indonesia in terms of users. The users spend their time about 8 hours and 36 minutes a day on TikTok.

“On the other hand, based on a survey carried out by Populix, around 45 percent of respondents use TikTok for commercial shopping compared to other platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram Shopping and Facebook Marketplace. The social commerce trend is predicted to develop further this year beating conventional e-commerce,” said Sandiaga Uno.

He added further that the benefit of TikTok for UMKM entrepreneurs should be considered as the key to unlocking the potential they have. Due to the fact that UMKM contributes to Indonesia's economic growth by a significant degree, the use of TikTok for daily commercial activities would give them further encouragement.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Wagub Sumbar Sorot Usulan Hapus Jabatan Gubernur, Singgung Amandemen UUD 1945

Wagub Sumbar Sorot Usulan Hapus Jabatan Gubernur, Singgung Amandemen UUD 1945

5 Februari 2023, 12:00 WIB
Would Be Banned in The USA, TikTok Was Promoted in Indonesia: A Brief Comparison

Would Be Banned in The USA, TikTok Was Promoted in Indonesia: A Brief Comparison

5 Februari 2023, 11:45 WIB
Mardani Ali Sera Tertarik dengan Usulan Cak Imin Hapus Jabatan Gubernur

Mardani Ali Sera Tertarik dengan Usulan Cak Imin Hapus Jabatan Gubernur

5 Februari 2023, 10:55 WIB
Niat Mau Kerja ke Timur Tengah, Calon PMI Nonprosedural Dipulangkan ke Daerah Asal

Niat Mau Kerja ke Timur Tengah, Calon PMI Nonprosedural Dipulangkan ke Daerah Asal

5 Februari 2023, 10:50 WIB
Police Arrested Suspect of Luggage Theft in I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Bali

Police Arrested Suspect of Luggage Theft in I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Bali

5 Februari 2023, 10:29 WIB
Eks Sekjen: Sangat Terbuka Ruang NasDem Meninggalkan Anies Baswedan

Eks Sekjen: Sangat Terbuka Ruang NasDem Meninggalkan Anies Baswedan

5 Februari 2023, 10:00 WIB
Pengamat Kepolisian Kritik Tradisi Militeristis di Polri, Perintah Atasan Seolah Harga Mati

Pengamat Kepolisian Kritik Tradisi Militeristis di Polri, Perintah Atasan Seolah Harga Mati

5 Februari 2023, 09:55 WIB
Wapres Angkat Bicara Soal Kabar Pramugari Garuda Dilarang Pakai Hijab: Kalau Ada itu Agak Aneh!

Wapres Angkat Bicara Soal Kabar Pramugari Garuda Dilarang Pakai Hijab: Kalau Ada itu Agak Aneh!

5 Februari 2023, 09:13 WIB
Waketum Golkar: Ada Perjanjian Utang Anies Baswedan dan Sandiaga Uno, Nilainya Rp50 Miliar

Waketum Golkar: Ada Perjanjian Utang Anies Baswedan dan Sandiaga Uno, Nilainya Rp50 Miliar

5 Februari 2023, 09:00 WIB
Jari Kelingking Bayi di Palembang Nyaris Terpotong Perawat, Kini Jalani Perawatan Intensif

Jari Kelingking Bayi di Palembang Nyaris Terpotong Perawat, Kini Jalani Perawatan Intensif

5 Februari 2023, 08:35 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Wacana Perpanjangan Masa Jabatan Presiden dan Kades, Demokrasi di Indonesia Makin Aneh
2

Saat Pedagang Sulit Jual Minyakita Seusai HET, Dikomplain Pembeli dan Dituduh Mainkan Harga
3

Sekjen Gerindra: Keputusan Prabowo Subianto Gabung Jokowi Berbuah Bully dan Maki
4

Prediksi Skor Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, dan Taktik
5

Prediksi Skor Augsburg vs Leverkusen di Liga Jerman: Preview, Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Siap War Hari Ini? Simak 2 Cara Beli Tiket Konser NCT Dream: The Dream Show 2 di Jakarta
7

Prediksi Skor Arema FC vs PSM Makassar di BRI Liga 1: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor Aston Villa vs Leicester City di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
9

Prediksi Skor Chelsea vs Fulham di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Starting Line-Up
10

Prediksi Skor Persik Kediri vs PSIS Semarang di BRI Liga 1: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Starting Line-Up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Malang Terkini

Kereta Cepat Haramain Rute Makkah Madinah: Fasilitas Nyaman dengan Harga Terjangkau

Kereta Cepat Haramain Rute Makkah Madinah: Fasilitas Nyaman dengan Harga Terjangkau

5 Februari 2023, 12:52 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Saksikan Jadwal Bola Pada Hari Senin, 6 Februari 2023

Saksikan Jadwal Bola Pada Hari Senin, 6 Februari 2023

5 Februari 2023, 12:51 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Identitas Penyebar Video Viral dengan Narasi Polisi Jemput Ratusan Tentara China di Bandara Mulai Diusut

Identitas Penyebar Video Viral dengan Narasi Polisi Jemput Ratusan Tentara China di Bandara Mulai Diusut

5 Februari 2023, 12:50 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Anak Tidak Nafsu Makan? Ini Tips dari Nikita Willy

Anak Tidak Nafsu Makan? Ini Tips dari Nikita Willy

5 Februari 2023, 12:50 WIB

Portal Brebes

Live Streaming Indosiar Hari Ini Minggu 5 Februari 2023, Saksikan Persib Bandung vs PSS Sleman

Live Streaming Indosiar Hari Ini Minggu 5 Februari 2023, Saksikan Persib Bandung vs PSS Sleman

5 Februari 2023, 12:50 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Preview Real Sociedad vs Valladolid La lIga: Tandang Valladolit Buruk, Tuan Rumah Ingin Kembali Ke Jalurnya

Preview Real Sociedad vs Valladolid La lIga: Tandang Valladolit Buruk, Tuan Rumah Ingin Kembali Ke Jalurnya

5 Februari 2023, 12:50 WIB

Cilacap Update

Pengin Motor Baru? Yuk Cek Harga Motor di Kota Binjai Mulai Honda BeAT, Genio dan Scoopy di Awal 2023

Pengin Motor Baru? Yuk Cek Harga Motor di Kota Binjai Mulai Honda BeAT, Genio dan Scoopy di Awal 2023

5 Februari 2023, 12:50 WIB

Kedu Today

Arti dan Lirik Lagu Ya Habibi Ya Syafi'i Ya Rasulullah oleh Maher Zain, Judul Aslinya Rahmatun Lil 'Alameen

Arti dan Lirik Lagu Ya Habibi Ya Syafi'i Ya Rasulullah oleh Maher Zain, Judul Aslinya Rahmatun Lil 'Alameen

5 Februari 2023, 12:49 WIB

Media Blitar

Tanggal 6 Februari 2023 Hari Apa, Memperingati Hari Apa, Ada Peringatan Apa? Berikut Informasinya

Tanggal 6 Februari 2023 Hari Apa, Memperingati Hari Apa, Ada Peringatan Apa? Berikut Informasinya

5 Februari 2023, 12:49 WIB

Galamedia News

LINK NONTON FILM Elysium 2013 Lengkap dengan Sinopsisnya, Perbedaan Kehidupan Manusia di Bumi dan di Elysium

LINK NONTON FILM Elysium 2013 Lengkap dengan Sinopsisnya, Perbedaan Kehidupan Manusia di Bumi dan di Elysium

5 Februari 2023, 12:49 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Serie A Spezia vs Napoli: Berikut Prediksi Skor, Line Up, Head to Head dan Berita Tim

Serie A Spezia vs Napoli: Berikut Prediksi Skor, Line Up, Head to Head dan Berita Tim

5 Februari 2023, 12:49 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Tayangan Indosiar Selasa, 7 Februari 2023. Ada BRI Liga 1 Persija Jakarta vs Persita Tangerang

Jadwal Tayangan Indosiar Selasa, 7 Februari 2023. Ada BRI Liga 1 Persija Jakarta vs Persita Tangerang

5 Februari 2023, 12:48 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Yuk Intip Harga Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro dan Tiger 1200 Rally Pro

Yuk Intip Harga Triumph Tiger 1200 GT Pro dan Tiger 1200 Rally Pro

5 Februari 2023, 12:48 WIB

Oke Flores

BERIKUT CONTOH INFORMASI Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Calon Pantarlih 2023

BERIKUT CONTOH INFORMASI Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Calon Pantarlih 2023

5 Februari 2023, 12:48 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Kepribadian: Serigala atau Wajah Manusia yang Pertama Terlihat? Ungkap Karakter Anda

Tes Kepribadian: Serigala atau Wajah Manusia yang Pertama Terlihat? Ungkap Karakter Anda

5 Februari 2023, 12:48 WIB

Hai Bandung

Bupati Bandung Bangga, Stadion Si Jalak Harupat Terpilih dalam Piala Dunia U-20 2023

Bupati Bandung Bangga, Stadion Si Jalak Harupat Terpilih dalam Piala Dunia U-20 2023

5 Februari 2023, 12:47 WIB

Depok

Ramalan Zodiak Aries, Taurus, Gemini dan Cancer Besok 6 Februari 2023: Saatnya Menjalin Hubungan Serius

Ramalan Zodiak Aries, Taurus, Gemini dan Cancer Besok 6 Februari 2023: Saatnya Menjalin Hubungan Serius

5 Februari 2023, 12:47 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

5 Tempat Wisata Boyolali Selo yang Patut Dikunjungi, Ada Taman Bunga Ala Belanda juga Lho

5 Tempat Wisata Boyolali Selo yang Patut Dikunjungi, Ada Taman Bunga Ala Belanda juga Lho

5 Februari 2023, 12:46 WIB

Cilacap Update

INFO JEMBER! BLT BBM/BPNT di Kabupaten Jember Cair 10 Februari 2023, Dapat Rp 900 Ribu, Cek?

INFO JEMBER! BLT BBM/BPNT di Kabupaten Jember Cair 10 Februari 2023, Dapat Rp 900 Ribu, Cek?

5 Februari 2023, 12:46 WIB

Sinar Jateng

INFO LOKER! Redkar atau Relawan Pemadam Kebakaran Buka Lowongan Kerja, Loker Terbatas! Buruan Daftar Sekarang

INFO LOKER! Redkar atau Relawan Pemadam Kebakaran Buka Lowongan Kerja, Loker Terbatas! Buruan Daftar Sekarang

5 Februari 2023, 12:45 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Spill Tempat tempat Instagramable di Sekitar Purbalingga, Anak Muda Harus Tahu ini, Spot Foto Paling Kekinian

Spill Tempat tempat Instagramable di Sekitar Purbalingga, Anak Muda Harus Tahu ini, Spot Foto Paling Kekinian

5 Februari 2023, 12:45 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

8 Rekomendasi Tempat Wisata Madura yang Wajib Dikunjungi, Banyak Spot Foto Menarik dan Kekinian

8 Rekomendasi Tempat Wisata Madura yang Wajib Dikunjungi, Banyak Spot Foto Menarik dan Kekinian

5 Februari 2023, 12:45 WIB

Portal Kudus

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halaman 200, Pembahasan Kritik Terhadap Kutipan Novel Laskar Pelangi

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 12 Halaman 200, Pembahasan Kritik Terhadap Kutipan Novel Laskar Pelangi

5 Februari 2023, 12:45 WIB

Portal Brebes

EXO-SC Debut Mini Album saat Tampil Perdana di Jakarta, Berikut Ketentuan Acaranya

EXO-SC Debut Mini Album saat Tampil Perdana di Jakarta, Berikut Ketentuan Acaranya

5 Februari 2023, 12:45 WIB

Cilacap Update

CPNS 2023 Kemenkunham di Bandung Barat Dibuka Juni, Lulusan SMA dan S1 Siap-siap, Syaratnya?

CPNS 2023 Kemenkunham di Bandung Barat Dibuka Juni, Lulusan SMA dan S1 Siap-siap, Syaratnya?

5 Februari 2023, 12:45 WIB
x