Police Arrested Suspect of Luggage Theft in I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport Bali

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Investigation Unit of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport’s Police, Bali, arrested a suspected thief of a passenger's luggage on Sunday, 26 January 2023. Chief of Police of Ngurah Rai Airport Resort, AKBP Ida Ayu Wikarniti, told reporters that the investigators have arrested the suspect, I Kadek A, in his home.

The investigation was carried out after a passenger of a local flight made an official complaint of stolen items.

I Kadek A was a former porter at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport. He was in charge of carrying passenger's luggage in Terminal 1 when the commotion happened. The Police quickly responded to the complaint by investigating the CCTV surveillance.

I Kadek A was suspected of stealing money from the passenger’s luggage belonging to Yudi Nuryadi who arrived at the Airport at 12.30 local time.

The chief of I Ngurah Rai Airport Region added the detail that I Kadek A stole a large amount of money while he was in charge of carrying Yudi Nuryadi’s luggage from the plane compartment to Terminal 1. The suspect allegedly stole Rp5 million from the luggage and proceed to hide it in his pocket.

The detail of the incident was recorded on a surveillance camera and was witnessed by the suspect’s supervisor. I Kadek A then left his job immediately when an unnamed colleague confronted him about the stolen money.

The management, then, submitted a formal notification to the local Police to investigate the incident involving their employee.

“According to the investigation result, both from witness testimony and surveillance camera, the money belonged to the passenger from Bandung named Yudi Nuryadi and was stolen by the porter who was in charge at the time,” Ayu Wikartini said.