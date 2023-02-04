Struggle against Corruption Continues despite IPK Said Otherwise, Maruf Amin Assured

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 4 Februari 2023, 14:41 WIB
Ilustrasi korupsi.
Ilustrasi korupsi. /Pixabay/OpenClipart-Vectors

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Indonesia’s Corruption Perception Index (IPK) 2022 decreased by 4 points despite the current administration's struggle to eradicate corruption. Vice President Maruf Amin told reporters that his administration's commitment remains unaffected by recent index results.

“It is common to see the index goes up and down, but as a matter of fact, the government is committed to eradicating corruption,” assured Maruf Amin in Presidential Palace at Yogyakarta.

The decrease in Corruption Perception Index has been his focus recently, he promised to investigate the reason behind it.

“We will definitely investigate what makes the perception goes down. KPK used three approaches to measure the perception, those are education, mitigation, and prosecution. We are doing it pretty well, so we will look for the cause,” said Maruf Amin.

Baca Juga: Novel Baswedan Sebut Indeks Korupsi Indonesia Buruk Sejak Firli Bahuri Naik Jadi Ketua KPK

Maruf Amin also emphasized that the Government continues to intensify the effort to mitigate corruption such as establishing integrated service centers and service center malls (MPP).

“Through digital services, without any physical meetings needed, it is hoped that there are no opportunities for the corrupt official to carry out illegal activities such as pungli (illegal fees collection),” said Maruf Amin.

“The government also establishes integrity and corruption-free zone. Those are all our efforts to minimize opportunities for corruption misconduct.”

Furthermore, Maruf Amin spoiled the government agenda to hold a meeting discussing any possible factors bringing down the index. He added that The President took the issues seriously and expressed a commitment to fix them.

Baca Juga: Skor Indeks Persepsi Korupsi 2022 Turun, Kualitas Pemberantasan Korupsi dalam Tantangan Serius

Transparency Internation Indonesia (TII) published the Corruption Index Perception 2022 where Indonesia's score for Corruption Eradication went down 4 points from 34 in 2021 to 38.

The IPK ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Singgung Soal Anggaran, Pengamat Sebut Skema Politik Dua Kutub Lebih Baik

Singgung Soal Anggaran, Pengamat Sebut Skema Politik Dua Kutub Lebih Baik

4 Februari 2023, 16:55 WIB
Deretan Dugaan Pelanggaran Kode Etik yang Dilakukan Bripka Madih

Deretan Dugaan Pelanggaran Kode Etik yang Dilakukan Bripka Madih

4 Februari 2023, 16:37 WIB
Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48 Telah Dibuka, Berikut Cara Membuat Akunnya

Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48 Telah Dibuka, Berikut Cara Membuat Akunnya

4 Februari 2023, 16:31 WIB
Mitos atau Fakta Seputar Kanker, Pemicu Genetik, Gaya Hidup, hingga Asap Rokok

Mitos atau Fakta Seputar Kanker, Pemicu Genetik, Gaya Hidup, hingga Asap Rokok

4 Februari 2023, 16:28 WIB
Calon DPD RI Bengkulu Jadi Sasaran Penembakan, 2 Kali Ditembak saat Hendak Berangkat Sholat Jumat

Calon DPD RI Bengkulu Jadi Sasaran Penembakan, 2 Kali Ditembak saat Hendak Berangkat Sholat Jumat

4 Februari 2023, 15:24 WIB
Struggle against Corruption Continues despite IPK Said Otherwise, Maruf Amin Assured

Struggle against Corruption Continues despite IPK Said Otherwise, Maruf Amin Assured

4 Februari 2023, 14:41 WIB
Buruh di Grobogan Tuntut Uang Lembur hingga Viral, Ganjar: Tidak Usah Marah-marah, Laporkan Saja

Buruh di Grobogan Tuntut Uang Lembur hingga Viral, Ganjar: Tidak Usah Marah-marah, Laporkan Saja

4 Februari 2023, 14:40 WIB
Muncul Isu Lima Nama Kandidat Capres PDIP Sedang Diseleksi, Hasto: Info dari Mana? Nggak Bener Itu

Muncul Isu Lima Nama Kandidat Capres PDIP Sedang Diseleksi, Hasto: Info dari Mana? Nggak Bener Itu

4 Februari 2023, 14:27 WIB
Sikap Bripka Madih Dibongkar Atasan, Sempat Berurusan dengan Propam Gegara KDRT Dua Istrinya

Sikap Bripka Madih Dibongkar Atasan, Sempat Berurusan dengan Propam Gegara KDRT Dua Istrinya

4 Februari 2023, 13:32 WIB
TG si Penyidik Bakal Dikonfrontir Buntut ‘Polisi Palak Polisi’, Status Purnawirawan Dikesampingkan

TG si Penyidik Bakal Dikonfrontir Buntut ‘Polisi Palak Polisi’, Status Purnawirawan Dikesampingkan

4 Februari 2023, 13:26 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Wacana Perpanjangan Masa Jabatan Presiden dan Kades, Demokrasi di Indonesia Makin Aneh
2

Saat Pedagang Sulit Jual Minyakita Seusai HET, Dikomplain Pembeli dan Dituduh Mainkan Harga
3

Sekjen Gerindra: Keputusan Prabowo Subianto Gabung Jokowi Berbuah Bully dan Maki
4

Prediksi Skor Athletic Bilbao vs Cadiz di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, dan Taktik
5

Prediksi Skor Augsburg vs Leverkusen di Liga Jerman: Preview, Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Prediksi Skor Chelsea vs Fulham di Liga Inggris: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Starting Line-Up
7

Prediksi Skor Persija Jakarta vs Rans Nusantara FC di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik dan Starting Line Up
8

Prediksi Skor Persebaya Surabaya vs Borneo FC di BRI Liga 1: Statistik Tim, Head to Head dan Starting Line-Up
9

Prediksi Skor Chelsea vs Fulham di Liga Inggris: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik hingga Head to Head
10

Prediksi Skor Chelsea vs Fulham di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Statistik Tim dan Starting Line Up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Sukoharjo

Resep Kue Lidah Kucing, Cemilan untuk Isian Toples yang Enak dan Renyah, Bikin Kamu Gak Berhenti Ngunyah!

Resep Kue Lidah Kucing, Cemilan untuk Isian Toples yang Enak dan Renyah, Bikin Kamu Gak Berhenti Ngunyah!

4 Februari 2023, 17:27 WIB

Harian Bogor Raya

Akibat adanya gangguan dari PLN, PDAM Tirta Persada Aceh Timur Hentikan Sementara Penyaluran Air ke Warga

Akibat adanya gangguan dari PLN, PDAM Tirta Persada Aceh Timur Hentikan Sementara Penyaluran Air ke Warga

4 Februari 2023, 17:27 WIB

Manadoku

Rasa Premium! Intip 6 Fitur Rahasia Youtube, Nomor Tiga Bisa Tonton Video Tanpa Iklan

Rasa Premium! Intip 6 Fitur Rahasia Youtube, Nomor Tiga Bisa Tonton Video Tanpa Iklan

4 Februari 2023, 17:26 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Bingung Mau Nonton Pertandingan Everton vs Arsenal di Mana? Mending Coba Pakai Link Berikut

Bingung Mau Nonton Pertandingan Everton vs Arsenal di Mana? Mending Coba Pakai Link Berikut

4 Februari 2023, 17:26 WIB

Zona Banten

One Piece: Terlihat Mirip Dengan Big Mom, Benarkah Jewelry Bonney Adalah Tiruan Big Mom?

One Piece: Terlihat Mirip Dengan Big Mom, Benarkah Jewelry Bonney Adalah Tiruan Big Mom?

4 Februari 2023, 17:25 WIB

Malang Terkini

Jungkook BTS Karaoke di Live Weverse, Apa Saja Lagu yang Dinyanyikan?

Jungkook BTS Karaoke di Live Weverse, Apa Saja Lagu yang Dinyanyikan?

4 Februari 2023, 17:25 WIB

Semarangku

Sudah Beli Set Top Box Tapi Bingung Cara Pasang STB? Ternyata Sangat Mudah, Simak di Sini!

Sudah Beli Set Top Box Tapi Bingung Cara Pasang STB? Ternyata Sangat Mudah, Simak di Sini!

4 Februari 2023, 17:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

CIREBON CANGGIH! Harga Hp Realme di Kota Cirebon Februari 2023, Dibanderol Mulai Rp1 Jutaan, Apa Saja?

CIREBON CANGGIH! Harga Hp Realme di Kota Cirebon Februari 2023, Dibanderol Mulai Rp1 Jutaan, Apa Saja?

4 Februari 2023, 17:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

Harga Gula Pasir di Kota Medan Februari 2023, Mulai Dari Harga Kualitas Premium Hingga Lokal, Berapa?

Harga Gula Pasir di Kota Medan Februari 2023, Mulai Dari Harga Kualitas Premium Hingga Lokal, Berapa?

4 Februari 2023, 17:25 WIB

Portal Kudus

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Pekan ke-22 Premier League 2022-2023

Link Live Streaming Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Pekan ke-22 Premier League 2022-2023

4 Februari 2023, 17:23 WIB

PRFM News

Baby Cobra Masuk Rumah di Marga Kencana Bandung

Baby Cobra Masuk Rumah di Marga Kencana Bandung

4 Februari 2023, 17:23 WIB

Galamedia News

Mengenal Kota Tua Warsawa Polandia sebagai Ibukotanya

Mengenal Kota Tua Warsawa Polandia sebagai Ibukotanya

4 Februari 2023, 17:22 WIB

Tabanan Bali

Begini Manfaat Bermain Bagi Anak Usia Dini, Dari Problem Solving, Bangkitkan Skill Hingga Latih Bahasa

Begini Manfaat Bermain Bagi Anak Usia Dini, Dari Problem Solving, Bangkitkan Skill Hingga Latih Bahasa

4 Februari 2023, 17:22 WIB

Literasi News

Lawan PSS Sleman di GBLA, Pelatih Persib Luis Milla Targetkan 3 Poin

Lawan PSS Sleman di GBLA, Pelatih Persib Luis Milla Targetkan 3 Poin

4 Februari 2023, 17:22 WIB

Berita Mandalika

Bulog Memainkan Strategi Stabilitas Pasukan dan Harga Pangan untuk Meminimalisir Kenaikan Harga Beras

Bulog Memainkan Strategi Stabilitas Pasukan dan Harga Pangan untuk Meminimalisir Kenaikan Harga Beras

4 Februari 2023, 17:22 WIB

Desk Jabar

Bakso Teh Ela Garut, Bikin Shanty Denny Jatuh Cinta, Banyak Varian Porsinya Banyak Cuma 20 Ribuan

Bakso Teh Ela Garut, Bikin Shanty Denny Jatuh Cinta, Banyak Varian Porsinya Banyak Cuma 20 Ribuan

4 Februari 2023, 17:22 WIB

Kepri Post

Horoskop Zodiak 5 Februari 2023, Aries Hari Ini Bakal Bersama dengan yang Tercinta

Horoskop Zodiak 5 Februari 2023, Aries Hari Ini Bakal Bersama dengan yang Tercinta

4 Februari 2023, 17:22 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Rekomendasi Hotel Murah di Bali dengan Desain Instagramable

Rekomendasi Hotel Murah di Bali dengan Desain Instagramable

4 Februari 2023, 17:21 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Riset Menyebutkan, YouTuber Menjadi Pekerjaan yang Paling Diidamkan Orang Indonesia

Riset Menyebutkan, YouTuber Menjadi Pekerjaan yang Paling Diidamkan Orang Indonesia

4 Februari 2023, 17:21 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

9 Makanan yang Dilarang Untuk Kucing, Owner Wajib Tahu!

9 Makanan yang Dilarang Untuk Kucing, Owner Wajib Tahu!

4 Februari 2023, 17:21 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Kongres Luar Biasa! Askab Kabupaten Bandung Ganti Pengurus, Ardi Kusumah: Akan Fokus di Komdis PSSI Jabar

Kongres Luar Biasa! Askab Kabupaten Bandung Ganti Pengurus, Ardi Kusumah: Akan Fokus di Komdis PSSI Jabar

4 Februari 2023, 17:21 WIB

Bandung Raya

Link Beli Tiket Konser NCT Dream Jakarta di Loket.com Klik di Sini Lengkap dengan Harganya

Link Beli Tiket Konser NCT Dream Jakarta di Loket.com Klik di Sini Lengkap dengan Harganya

4 Februari 2023, 17:21 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

5 Shio yang Hoki Jadi Miliarder di Tahun Kelinci Air 2023, Usaha Tidak Menghianati Hasil

5 Shio yang Hoki Jadi Miliarder di Tahun Kelinci Air 2023, Usaha Tidak Menghianati Hasil

4 Februari 2023, 17:21 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Cuma 500-an Langsung Laris! Bikin Ide Jualan dengan Lapis Pandan Manis, Dijamin Untung Banyak

Cuma 500-an Langsung Laris! Bikin Ide Jualan dengan Lapis Pandan Manis, Dijamin Untung Banyak

4 Februari 2023, 17:20 WIB

Portal Brebes

8 Tombol Rahasia pada Windows yang Harus Kamu Tahu, Bisa Membantu Mempercepat Pekerjaan lho

8 Tombol Rahasia pada Windows yang Harus Kamu Tahu, Bisa Membantu Mempercepat Pekerjaan lho

4 Februari 2023, 17:20 WIB
x