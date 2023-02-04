NasDem’s Chairman Surya Paloh to Meet Megawati soon Following Ministry Reshuffle Issue

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 4 Februari 2023, 11:22 WIB
Ketum Partai NasDem, Surya Paloh.
Ketum Partai NasDem, Surya Paloh. /Pikiran Rakyat/Oktaviani

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Chairman and founder of NasDem party, Surya Paloh, expressed his interest to meet with the leader of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP-P), Megawati Soekarno Putri, following the meeting with the chairman of Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto.

Surya Paloh told the reporters after a meeting with Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday, 3 February 2023.

“There is an aspiration to meet, we just need to schedule the meeting, we will reach first to see if Bu Mega can find the right time,” Surya Paloh said.

Surya Paloh said that NasDem expects other political parties should hold the same interest in building citizens’ awareness and media literacy amid the information flood in the digital era.

Baca Juga: Soal Kemungkinan Surya Paloh Temui Megawati, Ketua DPP NasDem: Bukan Seolah-olah Memohon

Analysts credited the move Surya Paloh took in anticipation of cabinet reshuffle after NasDem nominated opposition leader, the former governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, as a presidential candidate from the Party.

The move was suspected to impair the relationship with other parties in the ruling coalition, some stakeholders even voiced the removal of ministers nominated by NasDem.

However, Surya Paloh declined the accusation. He told reporters that his overture to Golkar and the Coalition of Great Indonesia (KIR) was not based on President Jokowi’s order.

The issue arose after Surya Paloh meeting with President Joko Widodo. He assured that the President's gesture towards NasDem is not changing.

