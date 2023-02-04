Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights to Ban Lato-Lato from Entering Penitentiary

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lato-Lato, a popular traditional toy in Indonesia, raised concerns among The Ministry of Law and Human Rights officials, as some inmates could use it as a new ploy to smuggle drugs into the penitentiary. Central Java’s Head of the Penitentiary Division, Supriyanto, confirmed to ban lato-lato from entering the penitentiary.

“As a precaution, it is banned to enter the penitentiary because it is vulnerable to being used to smuggle drugs," said Supriyanto.

Furthermore, he explained that the solid plastic texture of lato-lato could be easily manipulated to be used as containers for smuggling drugs. Supriyanto also added that it could be also used as a weapon, considering it is hard enough to inflict damage.

“It is also a solid object that can be used to harm others when commotion happens," said Supriyanto.

New Sensation

Lato-lato is a simple traditional toy that can be played just like yo-yo. The two balls hit each other and produce the ‘tock tock tock’ sounds.

Lato-lato become a new sensation as some Indonesian celebrities and officials started to play it. President Joko Widodo even looks happy when he played it alongside West Java Governor, Ridwan Kamil.

On top of that, there were wedding ceremonies involving lato-lato as a musical instrument, adding to its popularity among children and netizen in Indonesia. Children race to collect many different colors of it, and contest events are held in many regions of Indonesia.

The popularity of lato lato prompted experts to speak up. “The trend heightens children's curiosity and excitement, they are motivated to play and learn to use it," said Biriyani Djuwita, University of Indonesia’s clinical psychologist