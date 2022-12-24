15 Ucapan Natal 2022, Ungkapan Cinta Unik Tepat Dikirim via Medsos dan Kartu Ucapan

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Hari Raya Natal akan serempak dirayakan pada 25 Desember 2022. Sempatkan diri untuk mensyukuri berkat berupa orang-orang terkasih dengan mengirimkan ucapan penuh cinta.

Hapus gengsi segerakan apresiasi kerabat dan keluarga dengan ucapan selamat natal 2022, sebelum menjalani ibadah Misa keesokan harinya.

Berikut ini 15 ucapan natal dalam bahasa Inggris, yang siap dibagikan lewat setiap platform media sosial dan kartu ucapan.

1. Wishing you love, light, and laughter for Christmas, Wishing you and yours a happy holiday season and all the best for the New Year!

2. Fuzzy socks and candy cane pops, everyone knows that Christmas rocks. Bundled with joy. Merry Christmas from the [nama keluarga] family!

3. Merry Christmas. We’re so lucky to have crosses path with such a beautiful soul as you in our lives.

4. Find joy in the little things this Christmas. Keeping you in our hearts this holiday season, and always!

5. ‘Tis the season for leftovers and stretchy pants. Best wishes during this delicious time. Happy holidays!