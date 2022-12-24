15 Ucapan Natal 2022, Ungkapan Cinta Unik Tepat Dikirim via Medsos dan Kartu Ucapan

Siti Aisah Nurhalida Musthafa
- 24 Desember 2022, 10:42 WIB
Ilustrasi. 15 Ucapan Selamat Natal 2022.
Ilustrasi. 15 Ucapan Selamat Natal 2022. /Congerdesign/Pixabay

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Hari Raya Natal akan serempak dirayakan pada 25 Desember 2022. Sempatkan diri untuk mensyukuri berkat berupa orang-orang terkasih dengan mengirimkan ucapan penuh cinta.

Hapus gengsi segerakan apresiasi kerabat dan keluarga dengan ucapan selamat natal 2022, sebelum menjalani ibadah Misa keesokan harinya.

Berikut ini 15 ucapan natal dalam bahasa Inggris, yang siap dibagikan lewat setiap platform media sosial dan kartu ucapan.

1. Wishing you love, light, and laughter for Christmas, Wishing you and yours a happy holiday season and all the best for the New Year!

Baca Juga: 25 Link Twibbon Selamat Natal 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial

2. Fuzzy socks and candy cane pops, everyone knows that Christmas rocks. Bundled with joy. Merry Christmas from the [nama keluarga] family!

3. Merry Christmas. We’re so lucky to have crosses path with such a beautiful soul as you in our lives.

4. Find joy in the little things this Christmas. Keeping you in our hearts this holiday season, and always!

5. ‘Tis the season for leftovers and stretchy pants. Best wishes during this delicious time. Happy holidays!

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Siti Aisah Nurhalida Musthafa

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Kemenhub Sebut Sekitar 683 Ribu Penumpang Bepergian dengan Angkutan Umum Jelang Nataru 2023

Kemenhub Sebut Sekitar 683 Ribu Penumpang Bepergian dengan Angkutan Umum Jelang Nataru 2023

24 Desember 2022, 11:43 WIB
Potensi Hujan Lebat Disertai Angin Kencang di Sebagian Wilayah Indonesia, Masyarakat Diimbau Waspada

Potensi Hujan Lebat Disertai Angin Kencang di Sebagian Wilayah Indonesia, Masyarakat Diimbau Waspada

24 Desember 2022, 11:32 WIB
Gagal Naik Kapal, Satu Mobil Berwarna Silver Jatuh ke Laut di Dermaga Merak

Gagal Naik Kapal, Satu Mobil Berwarna Silver Jatuh ke Laut di Dermaga Merak

24 Desember 2022, 11:00 WIB
Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Gugat Jokowi hingga Arema, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Rp62 Miliar

Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Gugat Jokowi hingga Arema, Tuntut Ganti Rugi Rp62 Miliar

24 Desember 2022, 10:58 WIB
15 Ucapan Natal 2022, Ungkapan Cinta Unik Tepat Dikirim via Medsos dan Kartu Ucapan

15 Ucapan Natal 2022, Ungkapan Cinta Unik Tepat Dikirim via Medsos dan Kartu Ucapan

24 Desember 2022, 10:42 WIB
Istiqlal Siapkan 700 Slot Parkir dan Food Court untuk Jemaat Natal Katedral, Romo Rudi: Dari Sahabat

Istiqlal Siapkan 700 Slot Parkir dan Food Court untuk Jemaat Natal Katedral, Romo Rudi: Dari Sahabat

24 Desember 2022, 10:18 WIB
Natal 2022, Menag Yaqut Ajak Umat Kristiani Rawat Kebhinekaan

Natal 2022, Menag Yaqut Ajak Umat Kristiani Rawat Kebhinekaan

24 Desember 2022, 10:16 WIB
Cek Fakta, Ferdy Sambo Diduga Korupsi Rp100 Triliun dengan Temuan Rekening Pencucian Uang

Cek Fakta, Ferdy Sambo Diduga Korupsi Rp100 Triliun dengan Temuan Rekening Pencucian Uang

24 Desember 2022, 09:46 WIB
Puncak Libur Nataru, 38.000 Orang Padati Stasiun Gambir dan Pasar Senen

Puncak Libur Nataru, 38.000 Orang Padati Stasiun Gambir dan Pasar Senen

24 Desember 2022, 09:29 WIB
Jelang Libur Nataru, Menhub Sebut Jumlah Penumpang Pesawat Meningkat

Jelang Libur Nataru, Menhub Sebut Jumlah Penumpang Pesawat Meningkat

24 Desember 2022, 09:24 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Hak Jawab Kemenkeu Soal Polemik dengan Bupati Meranti: Pusat Tak Ingin Memperpanjang
2

Bupati Meranti dan Kemenkeu Akhirnya Duduk Bersama, Klarifikasi Data hingga Capai Kesepahaman Soal DBH
3

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Tayang Hari Ini, Catat Jam Tayang dan Link Nontonnya
4

Link Live Streaming Timnas Indonesia vs Kamboja di Piala AFF 2022, Siaran Langsung Hari ini
5

15 Quotes Hari Ibu 2022 Penuh Makna dan Menyentuh Hati, Cocok Dibagikan ke Medsos
6

Alasan Setopan Soekarno-Hatta dan Kiaracondong Bandung Dianggap sebagai Lampu Merah Terlama di Indonesia
7

Prediksi Skor Manchester City vs Liverpool di Carabao Cup: Statistik, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
8

25 Link Twibbon Hari Natal dan Tahun baru yang Unik dan Cocok Dipajang di Media Sosial
9

Series Kupu-Kupu Malam Episode 7A dan 7B: Raffi Pergoki Hubungan Laura dan Pak Arif
10

Bandung 2022 Kota Semrawut Alias Kacau Balau, Dijuluki Kota Sangat Inovatif tapi Inovasinya Macam Apa?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kabar Wonosobo

5 Alasan Wanita Perlu Confess atau Menyatakan Perasaan Duluan

5 Alasan Wanita Perlu Confess atau Menyatakan Perasaan Duluan

24 Desember 2022, 11:46 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Intip Pesona Estetik Villa Dgyp Ciater Kabupaten Subang, Dapat Jadi Pilihan Destinasi Saat Nataru

Intip Pesona Estetik Villa Dgyp Ciater Kabupaten Subang, Dapat Jadi Pilihan Destinasi Saat Nataru

24 Desember 2022, 11:46 WIB

Suara Jayapura

Sanksi Terberat Menanti Pelaku Usaha yang Melanggar, Frans Pekey: Tidak Ingin Kota Ini Kacau

Sanksi Terberat Menanti Pelaku Usaha yang Melanggar, Frans Pekey: Tidak Ingin Kota Ini Kacau

24 Desember 2022, 11:45 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta 24 Desember 2022: Andin Tak Kunjung Siuman, Aldebaran Bersumpah Hancurkan Abimana

Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta 24 Desember 2022: Andin Tak Kunjung Siuman, Aldebaran Bersumpah Hancurkan Abimana

24 Desember 2022, 11:45 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Sabtu 24 Desember 2022: Ada FILM Fast & Furious, IPA & IPS S2 Tidak Tayang

Jadwal Acara GTV Hari Ini, Sabtu 24 Desember 2022: Ada FILM Fast & Furious, IPA & IPS S2 Tidak Tayang

24 Desember 2022, 11:45 WIB

Depok

Twitter Kini Tampilkan Indeks Harga Saham dan Cryptocurrency

Twitter Kini Tampilkan Indeks Harga Saham dan Cryptocurrency

24 Desember 2022, 11:45 WIB

Sudut Batam

25 Link Twibbon Hari Natal dan Tahun Baru 2023, Cocok Diunggah Ke Media Sosial

25 Link Twibbon Hari Natal dan Tahun Baru 2023, Cocok Diunggah Ke Media Sosial

24 Desember 2022, 11:45 WIB

Semarangku

iPhone 11 Pro Max Berapa Harganya Sekarang? Inilah Daftar Harga All Series Per Desember

iPhone 11 Pro Max Berapa Harganya Sekarang? Inilah Daftar Harga All Series Per Desember

24 Desember 2022, 11:45 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Prediksi Skor Dewa United vs Persebaya di Liga 1 Indonesia , Beserta Perkiraan Line Up dan Rekor Pertemuan

Prediksi Skor Dewa United vs Persebaya di Liga 1 Indonesia , Beserta Perkiraan Line Up dan Rekor Pertemuan

24 Desember 2022, 11:43 WIB

PRFM News

Nonton Langsung Piala AFF, Presiden Jokowi Bersyukur Timnas Indonesia Menang 2-1 dari Kamboja

Nonton Langsung Piala AFF, Presiden Jokowi Bersyukur Timnas Indonesia Menang 2-1 dari Kamboja

24 Desember 2022, 11:43 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Viral! Video Kebaya Hijau durasi 8 Menit Hebohkan Twitter Hingga Muncul Link Download, Polisi Turun Tangan

Viral! Video Kebaya Hijau durasi 8 Menit Hebohkan Twitter Hingga Muncul Link Download, Polisi Turun Tangan

24 Desember 2022, 11:43 WIB

Yogyaline

ZODIAK CINTA HARI INI SABTU 24 DESEMBER 2022, Perasaan Aries Sedang Nostalgia, Pasangan Gemini Butuh Keyakinan

ZODIAK CINTA HARI INI SABTU 24 DESEMBER 2022, Perasaan Aries Sedang Nostalgia, Pasangan Gemini Butuh Keyakinan

24 Desember 2022, 11:41 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Tes Psikologi: Pilih Satu Dress, Ungkap Rahasia Batin Anda Saat Ini

Tes Psikologi: Pilih Satu Dress, Ungkap Rahasia Batin Anda Saat Ini

24 Desember 2022, 11:41 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Bisa Refresh Otak! Ini 5 Drama Korea Romantis yang Cocok Ditonton Saat Liburan

Bisa Refresh Otak! Ini 5 Drama Korea Romantis yang Cocok Ditonton Saat Liburan

24 Desember 2022, 11:41 WIB

Depok

12 Link Twibbon Natal 2022 dan Cara Pakainya, Masukkan Fotomu dan Unggah di Medsos Kamu Sekarang

12 Link Twibbon Natal 2022 dan Cara Pakainya, Masukkan Fotomu dan Unggah di Medsos Kamu Sekarang

24 Desember 2022, 11:40 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Download Minecraft 1.19.51 dan Java Edition Gratis Mojang Bukan 1.20 End Update Pocket Edition FREE

Link Download Minecraft 1.19.51 dan Java Edition Gratis Mojang Bukan 1.20 End Update Pocket Edition FREE

24 Desember 2022, 11:40 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Link Live Streaming Singapura vs Myanmar di Piala AFF 2022, 24 Desember 2022 Pukul 17.00 WIB

Link Live Streaming Singapura vs Myanmar di Piala AFF 2022, 24 Desember 2022 Pukul 17.00 WIB

24 Desember 2022, 11:40 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Daftar Penerima PKH Tahap I Januari 2023 Ada di Link Ini, Segera Cek Namamu! Ini Jumlah Bantuan yang Diterima

Daftar Penerima PKH Tahap I Januari 2023 Ada di Link Ini, Segera Cek Namamu! Ini Jumlah Bantuan yang Diterima

24 Desember 2022, 11:40 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Link Live Streaming Malaysia vs Laos di Piala AFF 2022, 24 Desember 2022 Pukul 19.30 WIB

Link Live Streaming Malaysia vs Laos di Piala AFF 2022, 24 Desember 2022 Pukul 19.30 WIB

24 Desember 2022, 11:39 WIB

Portal Pati

Komik One Piece Chapter 1070 'Seraphim Merupakan Manusia Terkuat Karya Dr. Vegapunk'

Komik One Piece Chapter 1070 'Seraphim Merupakan Manusia Terkuat Karya Dr. Vegapunk'

24 Desember 2022, 11:39 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Simak! Prakiraan Cuaca Barnjarnegara Sekitarnya Sabtu, 24 Desember 2022

Simak! Prakiraan Cuaca Barnjarnegara Sekitarnya Sabtu, 24 Desember 2022

24 Desember 2022, 11:36 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas', Hadiah Natal V BTS Untuk Army

'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas', Hadiah Natal V BTS Untuk Army

24 Desember 2022, 11:36 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Sari Ater Campervan Park, Tempat Wisata Recomended Untuk Tahun Baruan di Subang, Ini Harga Tiket Masuknya

Sari Ater Campervan Park, Tempat Wisata Recomended Untuk Tahun Baruan di Subang, Ini Harga Tiket Masuknya

24 Desember 2022, 11:36 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Praktisi Pendidikan Sebut Krisis Ini Lebih Berbahaya daripada Krisis Global Tahun 2023

Praktisi Pendidikan Sebut Krisis Ini Lebih Berbahaya daripada Krisis Global Tahun 2023

24 Desember 2022, 11:35 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Sangiang Bulan Desember 2022 Semua Rute, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Sangiang Bulan Desember 2022 Semua Rute, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

24 Desember 2022, 11:35 WIB
x