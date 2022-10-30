Oktober 2022: Diawali dan Diakhiri Duka, Tagar Itaewon dan Kanjuruhan Memuncak

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Duka menyelimuti dunia bersamaan dengan munculnya kabar kematian massal yang terdengar di awal dan akhir Oktober tahun ini.

Ingat jelas, tanggal 1 lalu, ratusan nyawa melayang di Stadion Kanjuruhan, Malang, Jawa Timur sesaat setelah pertandingan sepakbola Persebaya Surabaya melawan Arema Malang berlangsung.

Penghujung bulan yang sama, kembali terdengar berita duka di mana 149 orang tewas saat merayakan pesta Halloween di Itaewon Korea Selatan.

Hal ini tentu menjadi cambukan keras bagi para pemangku kuasa tentang bagaimana sebuah strategi pengaturan kerumunan (crowd control) perlu benar-benar diperhatikan.

Atas kabar tragedi maut yang terjadi Oktober 2022, netizen berbondong-bondong mengucap belasungkawa hingga tagar Kanjuruhan serta Itaewon memuncaki trending Twitter.

"Early october: waking up to kanjuruhan tragedy

late october: waking up to itaewon tragedy

only in a month thousands ppl who are in those two places to have fun lost their life," kata pemilik akun @mincorang.

"Started this month with mourning over the tragedy at Kanjuruhan Stadium, and ended this month with mourning over the tragedy at Itaewon Halloween Party

Rest in peace for the victims," ujar pemilik akun @chand_dimple.

"What happened this month! I thought the genocide had ended since corona was over. but why did this kind of misfortune have to happen! and why this happens at the beginning and end of this octrouble! this is totally unacceptable! rest in peace Kanjuruhan & itaewon. Pray for them," tutur pemilik akun @rifkiisumit.