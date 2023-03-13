Indonesian Unique Traditions Welcoming the Holy Month of Ramadan Around Regions

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 13 Maret 2023, 18:00 WIB
Ilustrasi Ramadhan 2023.
Ilustrasi Ramadhan 2023. /Pixabay/mohamed_hassan

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - As the holy month approaches, Indonesian communities in various regions have unique traditions to welcome the fasting month of Ramadhan. These unique traditions can only be found in their respective regions.

The diversity of traditions and cultures to welcome the holy month of Ramadhan has been passed down through generations, becoming a unique festival that brings happiness to its participants.

Moreover, these traditions usually have a philosophical foundation that is relevant to the surrounding community. Here are some traditions to welcome Ramadhan in various regions.

Demak Regency, Central Java

Megengan is a tradition practiced by the Demak community in Central Java. This tradition is carried out as a sign of the moment when the month of Ramadhan arrives. When welcoming the arrival of the month of Ramadhan, thousands of people flock to Demak Square to join in the celebration of the megengan tradition, which signifies the start of the month of Ramadhan.

During the lead-up to the arrival of Ramadhan, Demak's local cuisine and drinks are sold around the square, such as snail satay, lontong lodeh, nasi ndoreng, pecel bakwan, beer pletog, and setup pisang. What is interesting about the megengan tradition is that various foods are sold by makeshift vendors.

Sangiran Ancient Site, Sragen Regency

As the fasting month of Ramadhan 1444 Hijriyah approaches, the community living in the Sangiran Site holds on to the tradition of takjilan in the month of Ramadhan. This tradition is carried out, among other things, in Al Fatah Mosque, located in Ngampon, Krikilan, Kalijambe, and Sragen, which is not far from the Sangiran Ancient Human Museum Cluster in Krikilan.

This tradition has been carried out for years, intended for children in TPA (Quran Education Park) to strengthen their character and provide guidance on special worship, especially fasting in the month of Ramadhan.

Olok Gading, Teluk Betung, Bandar Lampung

Belangiran is a ritual that is held once a year, precisely before the month of Ramadhan begins. This ritual is carried out to welcome the holy month of Ramadhan. The Belangiran ritual aims to purify the heart in preparation for entering the month of Ramadhan.

