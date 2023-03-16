Contract Teacher is Fired after Criticism to Ridwan Kamil

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 16 Maret 2023, 14:37 WIB
Potret kebersamaan Muhammad Sabil Fadhilah dan Ridwan Kamil tahun 2016 silam.
Potret kebersamaan Muhammad Sabil Fadhilah dan Ridwan Kamil tahun 2016 silam. / Instagram/@sabilfadhillah

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The termination of an employee due to language use is a bizarre case for modern society, especially for those who live in countries with freedom of speech. However, in Indonesia, it is different, where you run the risk of being fired if you use bad words with your superior.

The Telkom SMK Sekar Kemuning Foundation in Cirebon City, West Java, Indonesia, has fired a contract teacher, Muhammad Sabil Fadhilah, because he criticized West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil on social media using bad words.

"I have indeed been fired, and this letter says that my employment relationship has been terminated due to my comments on Governor Ridwan Kamil’s Instagram," Muhammad Sabil Fadhilah said, showing his employer's termination letter.

Sabil left a comment on one of Ridwan Kamil's Instagram posts with words that were deemed inappropriate. The comment read, "Dalam zoom ini, maneh teh keur jadi gubernur jabar ato kader partai ato pribadi Riwan Kamil?" (In this Zoom, are you the governor of West Java, a party cadre, or your personal self, Ridwan Kamil?)

Sabil explained that he used the word 'maneh' because, in his opinion, Ridwan Kamil is a person who is easy-going and humble, especially when he appears on TV as a governor. Nevertheless, Sabil admitted that the word 'maneh' is often inappropriate.

"I know I was wrong to use the word 'maneh' because the Sundanese language has levels of politeness, and the word 'maneh' occupies the second level of politeness. "As far as I know, Ridwan Kamil is easygoing, especially when he appears on TV," Sabil explained.

As a context, the Sundanese have levels of speech or forms of politeness. The word "you" in Sundanese has equivalents such as 'anjeun," which is considered polite, 'maneh," which is regarded as neutral, and 'sia," which is considered impolite.

The word 'anjeun," which means 'you," is used to address those who have a higher position than the speaker. The word 'maneh' is used to address those who have equal status with the speaker. Meanwhile, the word 'sia' is used in daily conversation and is generally considered impolite.

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

