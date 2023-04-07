Indonesian Muslim Leader Condemns Israeli Attack on Al Aqsa Mosque as a Violation of Human Rights

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The Chairman of the Indonesian Council of Ulama (MUI) for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, has condemned the Israeli authorities' attack on Palestinian worshipers at the Al Aqsa Mosque, stating that it has violated the principles of human rights. According to Sudarnoto, the principles of human rights are values that must be upheld by every citizen of the world.

"This action by Israel is not only disrespectful, but it has also violated the principles of human rights that should be upheld by anyone who is sane and wise," said Sudarnoto.

Furthermore, he also strongly denounced Israel for blatantly disregarding the religious rights of Palestinian citizens while they were worshiping at their sacred site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"This is not the first time it has happened, but it has happened repeatedly," Sudarnoto explained.

He noted that Ramadan is a month of great significance for Muslims and is characterized by numerous religious practices. Nevertheless, the Israeli government has imposed limitations on the ability of Muslims in Palestine to worship freely.

He asserted that any person would feel outraged by the restrictions, which have escalated into acts of violence against worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the most sacred sites for Muslims.

"These invasions and violent acts are clearly against international law. Therefore, I strongly condemn all inhumane and uncivilized actions," he added.

He also reminded us that Israeli atrocities have been taking place since 1948, as demonstrated by the Yaum al-Nakba incident, and have continued until today. He believes that Israel's ultimate objective is to gain control of all of Palestine using various tactics.

"No power can stop Israel's steps. Benjamin Netanyahu seems to be under heavy pressure because of internal political problems. In addition, the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, facilitated by China, is a serious threat to Israel, especially since America's role and influence are increasingly weak," he explained.