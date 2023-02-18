Indonesian Lecturer Missing After Attending Academic Activity in Norway

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 18 Februari 2023, 15:33 WIB
Ahmad Munasir Rafie Pratama, the UII lectured, reported missing after attending academic activity in Norway.
Ahmad Munasir Rafie Pratama, the UII lectured, reported missing after attending academic activity in Norway. /Instagram @poldajogja

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - An Indonesian lecturer from Universitas Islam Indonesia (UII), Ahmad Munasir Rafie, was reported missing after attending an academic activity at the University of South-Eastern Norway (USN) on 18 February 2023.

Ahmad Munasir Rafie attended a Global Mobility, an academic activity for Indonesian dan European Academia with his four colleagues on Sunday 5 February 2023. The objective was to strengthen the partnership between UII and European Union through the Erasmus+ program.

They took off from Gardermoen Oslo Airport a week later and returned to Indonesia on Sunday, 12 February 2023. However, Ahmad Munasir Rafie never returned.

“The team was divided into three flights, Ahmad Munasir used a flight via Istanbul, Turkiye,” said Fathul Wahid, the Rector of UII.

Baca Juga: Terungkap Pesan Terakhir Dosen UII Yogyakarta ke Istrinya Sebelum Dilaporkan Hilang saat Pulang dari Norwegia

Prior to his missing, Fathul Wahid has been notified about the route Ahmad Munasir would take to return to Indonesia. He has been told that the missing lecturer would take the Oslo-Istanbul-Riyadh-Istanbul-Jakarta route.

Furthermore, Fathul Wahid said he got the last message from Ahmad Munasir on Sunday Afternoon 12 February 2023. Ahmad Munasir told him that he was waiting for boarding.

“After that message, Ahmad Munasir never sent a single message again. We have been attempting to contact him through various channels such as email, social media and phone, but the efforts bear nothing,” said Fathul Wahid.

It was planned that Ahmad Munasir to arrive at Soekarno Hatta Airport on Thursday 16 February 2023, however he never landed at the airport. His family was waiting for him at the airport until realizing something unusual happened.

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

