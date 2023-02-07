Indonesia's Philanthropic Organization to Send Aid Following Devastating Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Early morning of February 6, 2023 was a gloomy day for the people of Turkey and Syria. Around thousands of people lost their lives to the catastrophic disaster.

A devastating 7,8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near the border with Syria. The disaster wrecked the regions to an unbelievable degree. Numerous aftershocks followed, the strongest nearly matching the power of the main earthquake.

The people of Indonesia felt the sorrow and misery of Turkey and Syria. The three states share much common ground such as being Muslim-majority countries, having similar historical backgrounds, exchanging Islamic discourse, and many more.

In response to the devastating earthquake, a major charity foundation in Indonesia, Dompet Dhuafa, rallied a fundraising campaign to aid their fellow Muslim brother.

“We, alongside Indonesian people, send condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria, for those who are affected by the shattering 7,8 earthquakes. As a foundation that takes care of humanitarian aid, we will make efforts to send as much aid as we can for them,” said Prima Hadi, the Director of Communications and Technology in Dompet Dhuafa.

Dompet Dhuafa through its Disaster Management Center (DMC) is currently rallying some campaigns to raise funds in order to send aid as soon as possible. They are organizing their regional partner to start raising funds in a coordinated manner.

“Now we are still measuring our assets, still in the assessment step, because we can not yet reach the affected locations, both the local administrations of NGO,” he told reporters.