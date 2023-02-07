Indonesia's Philanthropic Organization to Send Aid Following Devastating Earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
- 7 Februari 2023, 12:06 WIB
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6, 2023.
A major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6, 2023. /Reuters/Sertac Kayar

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Early morning of February 6, 2023 was a gloomy day for the people of Turkey and Syria. Around thousands of people lost their lives to the catastrophic disaster.

A devastating 7,8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near the border with Syria. The disaster wrecked the regions to an unbelievable degree. Numerous aftershocks followed, the strongest nearly matching the power of the main earthquake.

The people of Indonesia felt the sorrow and misery of Turkey and Syria. The three states share much common ground such as being Muslim-majority countries, having similar historical backgrounds, exchanging Islamic discourse, and many more.

Baca Juga: Struggle against Corruption Continues despite IPK Said Otherwise, Maruf Amin Assured

In response to the devastating earthquake, a major charity foundation in Indonesia, Dompet Dhuafa, rallied a fundraising campaign to aid their fellow Muslim brother.

“We, alongside Indonesian people, send condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria, for those who are affected by the shattering 7,8 earthquakes. As a foundation that takes care of humanitarian aid, we will make efforts to send as much aid as we can for them,” said Prima Hadi, the Director of Communications and Technology in Dompet Dhuafa.

Dompet Dhuafa through its Disaster Management Center (DMC) is currently rallying some campaigns to raise funds in order to send aid as soon as possible. They are organizing their regional partner to start raising funds in a coordinated manner.

Baca Juga: NU Chairman Suggests Making UN Charter as Source of Islamic Law

“Now we are still measuring our assets, still in the assessment step, because we can not yet reach the affected locations, both the local administrations of NGO,” he told reporters.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Roundup: Gempa Turki Tewaskan 900 Orang Lebih , 45 Negara Rembukan Bantu Erdogan

Roundup: Gempa Turki Tewaskan 900 Orang Lebih , 45 Negara Rembukan Bantu Erdogan

7 Februari 2023, 09:54 WIB
Turki-Suriah Diguncang Mega Gempa, KBRI Ankara Ungkap Kondisi WNI

Turki-Suriah Diguncang Mega Gempa, KBRI Ankara Ungkap Kondisi WNI

7 Februari 2023, 08:15 WIB
Malam Mencekam di Turki Pascagempa, Suara Tangisan dan Teriakan Terdengar di Reruntuhan Bangunan

Malam Mencekam di Turki Pascagempa, Suara Tangisan dan Teriakan Terdengar di Reruntuhan Bangunan

7 Februari 2023, 07:47 WIB
Jokowi Sampaikan Belasungkawa untuk Korban Gempa di Turki dan Suriah: Doa Kami Bersama Keluarga dan Korban

Jokowi Sampaikan Belasungkawa untuk Korban Gempa di Turki dan Suriah: Doa Kami Bersama Keluarga dan Korban

7 Februari 2023, 07:12 WIB
Nestapa Korban Gempa di Turki dan Suriah, Rumah Hancur di Tengah Suhu Ekstrem yang Menggigit

Nestapa Korban Gempa di Turki dan Suriah, Rumah Hancur di Tengah Suhu Ekstrem yang Menggigit

7 Februari 2023, 06:30 WIB
Tiga WNI Alami Luka Berat Akibat Gempa Magnitudo 7,8 di Turki

Tiga WNI Alami Luka Berat Akibat Gempa Magnitudo 7,8 di Turki

6 Februari 2023, 20:49 WIB
Pemerintah Turki Minta Bantuan NATO hingga Negara Uni Eropa untuk Terjunkan Tim Penyelamat

Pemerintah Turki Minta Bantuan NATO hingga Negara Uni Eropa untuk Terjunkan Tim Penyelamat

6 Februari 2023, 20:40 WIB
Pascagempa di Turki, KBRI Sebut Tidak Ada Korban Jiwa WNI

Pascagempa di Turki, KBRI Sebut Tidak Ada Korban Jiwa WNI

6 Februari 2023, 20:05 WIB
Erdogan Sebut NATO, Uni Eropa, hingga 45 Negara Lainnya Siap Bantu Korban Bencana Gempa Turki

Erdogan Sebut NATO, Uni Eropa, hingga 45 Negara Lainnya Siap Bantu Korban Bencana Gempa Turki

6 Februari 2023, 19:30 WIB
Gempa Magnitudo 7,8 Guncang Turki hingga Suriah, Ratusan Orang Tewas dan Jumlah Korban Terus Meningkat

Gempa Magnitudo 7,8 Guncang Turki hingga Suriah, Ratusan Orang Tewas dan Jumlah Korban Terus Meningkat

6 Februari 2023, 18:10 WIB

Terpopuler

1

5 Cara Bikin Ruangan Terbatas Jadi Lebih Bebas
2

Prediksi Skor Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-Up
3

20 Twibbon 1 Abad NU, Ramaikan 100 Tahun Nahdlatul Ulama di Media Sosial
4

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG: Link Live Streaming Jeka Saragih vs Anshul Jubli di Final Road to UFC, Gratis!
5

Prediksi Skor Madura United vs Persis Solo di BRI Liga 1: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Starting Line-up
6

Prediksi Skor Hellas Verona vs Lazio di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Statistik Tim, dan Starting Line-up
7

Link Live Streaming Persib Bandung vs PSS Sleman, Nonton Gratis Siaran Langsung BRI Liga 1
8

Prediksi Skor Madura United vs Persis Solo di BRI Liga 1: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
9

Prediksi Skor Hellas Verona vs Lazio di Liga Italia: Preview, Head to Head, Kondisi Tim, dan Susunan Pemain
10

25 Link Twibbon 1 Abad NU, Desain Terbaru dan Cocok Dijadikan Status di WA hingga Instagram

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Blora

DOWNLOAD Soal UTS Sosiologi Kelas 12 Semester 2 beserta Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 tahun 2022 2023

DOWNLOAD Soal UTS Sosiologi Kelas 12 Semester 2 beserta Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 tahun 2022 2023

7 Februari 2023, 12:06 WIB

Cilacap Update

GOOD JOB! Inilah 20 SMP Terbaik di Kota Purwokerto Sekolah Akreditasi A yang Unggul Berdasar Kemendikbud

GOOD JOB! Inilah 20 SMP Terbaik di Kota Purwokerto Sekolah Akreditasi A yang Unggul Berdasar Kemendikbud

7 Februari 2023, 12:06 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Multilingualisme, Fenomena yang Berkembang di Kalangan Masyarakat dan Bawa Keuntungan, Ini Penjelasannya

Multilingualisme, Fenomena yang Berkembang di Kalangan Masyarakat dan Bawa Keuntungan, Ini Penjelasannya

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal Acara TV Trans 7 Hari Ini, Selasa 7 Februari 2023, Makan Receh, Arisan, Lapor Pak, Misteri Dunia

Jadwal Acara TV Trans 7 Hari Ini, Selasa 7 Februari 2023, Makan Receh, Arisan, Lapor Pak, Misteri Dunia

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Prediksi Twente vs Ajax, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 9 Februari 2023

Prediksi Twente vs Ajax, Prediksi Skor, Berita Tim, Head to Head dan Lainnya 9 Februari 2023

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Berita Subang

Pasar Rebo Geger! Ada Mayat Pria Misterius dengan Ceceran Darah

Pasar Rebo Geger! Ada Mayat Pria Misterius dengan Ceceran Darah

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Karanganyar News

Hasil Madura United vs Persis Solo Liga 1: Laskar Sambernyawa Perkasa, Leonardo Medina Puji Rival

Hasil Madura United vs Persis Solo Liga 1: Laskar Sambernyawa Perkasa, Leonardo Medina Puji Rival

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Rabu 8 Februari 2023: Trans TV, Trans 7, MNCTV, GTV, Indosiar, SCTV, RCTI, ANTV

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Rabu 8 Februari 2023: Trans TV, Trans 7, MNCTV, GTV, Indosiar, SCTV, RCTI, ANTV

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Yakin Kamu Si Jeli? Coba Hitung Perbedaan di Gambar Anak yang Sedang Sakit Gigi Ini Dalam 18 Detik!

Tes IQ: Yakin Kamu Si Jeli? Coba Hitung Perbedaan di Gambar Anak yang Sedang Sakit Gigi Ini Dalam 18 Detik!

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

KILAU PATI! Harga Emas di Pegadaian Kabupaten Pati Hari Ini, Mulai 0,5 gram - 1 Kg, Berapa?

KILAU PATI! Harga Emas di Pegadaian Kabupaten Pati Hari Ini, Mulai 0,5 gram - 1 Kg, Berapa?

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

JATENG BANGGA! 10 SMK Unggulan Terbaik di Kabupaten Semarang Menurut Data Resmi Kemendikbud, Cek?

JATENG BANGGA! 10 SMK Unggulan Terbaik di Kabupaten Semarang Menurut Data Resmi Kemendikbud, Cek?

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

JATENG SUKSES! 10 SMA Unggulan di Kabupaten Batang Masuk 1000 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia, Cek?

JATENG SUKSES! 10 SMA Unggulan di Kabupaten Batang Masuk 1000 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia, Cek?

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

SUMSEL BERPRESTASI! 20 SMP Terbaik di Prabumulih Unggulan Versi Kemendikbud, Yakin Sekolahmu Ada?

SUMSEL BERPRESTASI! 20 SMP Terbaik di Prabumulih Unggulan Versi Kemendikbud, Yakin Sekolahmu Ada?

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Awu Bulan Februari 2023 Rute Kumai ke Surabaya dan Denpasar Serta Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Awu Bulan Februari 2023 Rute Kumai ke Surabaya dan Denpasar Serta Harga Tiket

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Cilacap Update

NTT BERPRESTASI! 5 SD Unggulan Terbaik di Kota Kupang Akreditasi A Berdasar BANSM, Cek Lokasi?

NTT BERPRESTASI! 5 SD Unggulan Terbaik di Kota Kupang Akreditasi A Berdasar BANSM, Cek Lokasi?

7 Februari 2023, 12:05 WIB

Zona Priangan

Ini 20 Alamat Pedagang Bakso yang Populer di Kabupaten Malang, Ada Pilihan Bakso Duro dan Bakso Seniman

Ini 20 Alamat Pedagang Bakso yang Populer di Kabupaten Malang, Ada Pilihan Bakso Duro dan Bakso Seniman

7 Februari 2023, 12:04 WIB

Cilacap Update

GOOD JOB! Inilah 20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Banyumas Sekolah Akreditasi A yang Unggul Berdasar Kemendikbud

GOOD JOB! Inilah 20 SMP Terbaik di Kabupaten Banyumas Sekolah Akreditasi A yang Unggul Berdasar Kemendikbud

7 Februari 2023, 12:04 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Kapal Rute Lombok - Banyuwangi Terbaru 8-12 Februari 2023

Jadwal dan Harga Tiket Kapal Rute Lombok - Banyuwangi Terbaru 8-12 Februari 2023

7 Februari 2023, 12:04 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

Selamat, 56 Ribu Guru Telah Dapat Tunjangan, Kemdikbud Ristek Rilis Daftar Nama Tendiknya...

Selamat, 56 Ribu Guru Telah Dapat Tunjangan, Kemdikbud Ristek Rilis Daftar Nama Tendiknya...

7 Februari 2023, 12:04 WIB

Media Magelang

Jadwal Voli Proliga 2023 Pekan 2 Lengkap, Jakarta BIN vs Gresik Petrokimia Pupuk Indonesia Tanding Kapan?

Jadwal Voli Proliga 2023 Pekan 2 Lengkap, Jakarta BIN vs Gresik Petrokimia Pupuk Indonesia Tanding Kapan?

7 Februari 2023, 12:04 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

LINK Twibbon Hari Valentine 14 Februari 2023, Lengkap dengan 30 Ucapan Romantis dan Puitis

LINK Twibbon Hari Valentine 14 Februari 2023, Lengkap dengan 30 Ucapan Romantis dan Puitis

7 Februari 2023, 12:03 WIB

Media Blora

LATIHAN Soal UTS Sosiologi Kelas 12 Semester 2 beserta Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 tahun 2022 2023

LATIHAN Soal UTS Sosiologi Kelas 12 Semester 2 beserta Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum 2013 tahun 2022 2023

7 Februari 2023, 12:02 WIB

Jurnal Sumbawa

Ramalan Zodiak Rabu 8 Februari 2023, Pisces Hari Ini Mungkin Akan Sangat Sibuk Untuk Anda

Ramalan Zodiak Rabu 8 Februari 2023, Pisces Hari Ini Mungkin Akan Sangat Sibuk Untuk Anda

7 Februari 2023, 12:02 WIB

Mata Bangka

Sinopsis Film Pesugihan Tayang 23 Februari 2023, Memilih Bersekutu Dengan Iblis

Sinopsis Film Pesugihan Tayang 23 Februari 2023, Memilih Bersekutu Dengan Iblis

7 Februari 2023, 12:02 WIB

Sinar Jateng

Jangan Lupa Klaim Cepat Kode Redeem Mobile Legend (ML) Hari Ini Kamis 7 Februari 2023

Jangan Lupa Klaim Cepat Kode Redeem Mobile Legend (ML) Hari Ini Kamis 7 Februari 2023

7 Februari 2023, 12:01 WIB
x