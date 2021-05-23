Anies Baswedan Sending The Humanitarian Solidarity, Numbers of JPO are Lit Up The Palestinian Flags in Jakarta

Amir Faisol
23 Mei 2021, 13:26 WIB
One of the pedestrian bridges (JPO) in Gelora Bung Karno Jakarta, Wednesday, May 19th 2021. Numbers of JPO are lit up the Palestinian Flags in Jakarta.
One of the pedestrian bridges (JPO) in Gelora Bung Karno Jakarta, Wednesday, May 19th 2021. Numbers of JPO are lit up the Palestinian Flags in Jakarta. /Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Numbers of pedestrian bridge (JPO) are lit up the Palestinian Flags in Jakarta, as a form of humanitarian solidarity for the Palestine whom recently attacked by Israel.

Those pedestrian bridges which are lit up the Palestinian Flags such are JPO Polda, JPO GBK, JPO Bunsen, JPO Sumarno, JPO Jelambar, JPO Daan Mogot, JPO Pasar Minggu, and JPO Senen. The Palestinian Flags also lite up the Terowongan Kendal and Simpang Susun Semanggi.

The Governor of Jakarta Province, Anies Baswedan conveyed, The Jakarta residents sympathize for the Palestinian who are now struggling by the military attack.

He said, we, Indonesian people had also experienced our independence for a long time from the Imperialists.

"We sympathize with our brothers and sisters in Palestine," as Anies Baswedan said at his Official Instagram Account, Saturday, 22 May 2021.

Then Anies Baswedan delivers what the founding fathers, Soekarno said, 'as long as independence has not been passed Palestinian, then Indonesia's struggle to appose colonization in the Palestinian Land must continue to do'.

To support the Palestinian, those pedestrian bridges would be lit up by the Palestinian Flags for fourteen days, he head of the Bina Marga department, Harry Nugroho said.

The Governor then persuede Indonesian people to deliver their prayer for Palestinian. 

"We pray for our brothers in Palestine to be given strength and fortitude in this difficult time," he said.

The day before, thousands of Palestinian supporter blockade the United States Embassy in Jakarta.

