Thousands of Palestine Supporters Take to the Street in Bandung Indonesia, The Capital of Asia Africa

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Thousands of people participated in the demonstration to support Palestine, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. The city is known as the capital of Asia-Africa.

The masses unfurled giant Palestinian flags and walked through a number of streets in Bandung.

The Palestinian solidarity action recently attacked by Israel is centered in front of the Gedung Merdeka building on Asia Afrika Street. The building was the host for the 1955 Asian-African Conference.

"Palestinian affairs, are not just a matter for those of us who have a creed. Palestinian affairs, this is not just an ordinary humanitarian affair," said the orator.

People in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia held a parade in support of Palestine, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Antara Foto/Novrian Arbi

People in the action chanted compactly, "Free Palestine, Free Palestine."

Some of the protesters raised Palestinian flags with their hands. Some of them are members of the West Java People's Alliance for Palestine.

They called for solidarity and at the same time raised donations from the action. Demonstrators closed a number of streets in Bandung.