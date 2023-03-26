5 Must-Visit Spots in Bandung, Here are Ultimate Ngabuburit Destination for You

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - During the month of Ramadhan, Bandung has many interesting places that are often visited by locals for "ngabuburit" (waiting for the time to break the fast together). Often, these places offer various tourist attractions such as a wide variety of "takjil" and traditional food vendors, clothing vendors, typical Bandung souvenirs, and more.

Therefore, if you are in Bandung during the month of Ramadan, be sure to visit the following 5 places:

Terakota Education Park

Located on Jalan Budi Indah, Cidadap District, the Terakota Education Park was inaugurated by the Mayor of Bandung, Yana Mulyana, on Monday, February 6, 2023.

This park is the first thematic educational park in Bandung. The park can be used by the public, especially students, for studying in an open space.

Children can study in a peaceful atmosphere, and tables and chairs are available to support them. In addition to the cool scenery, there are many flowers and terracotta to indulge visitors' eyes.

Do you want to ngabuburit in this place? Don't worry, there is no entrance fee.

Ciraga Retention Pond and Cisurupan Wetland Park

Located at the foot of Manglayang Mountain, precisely in Cisurupan Village, Cibiru District, Bandung, the Ciraga Retention Pond serves as a water conservation location and a public space that can be used by the community as a tourist attraction.

At the Cisurupan Wetland Park, visitors can enjoy a water park that presents various corners for photos and brings a cool, green view.