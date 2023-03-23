5 Secrets to Enjoy Traveling in Indonesia during Ramadan: Essential Tips for Respectful Tourists

Asahat Edi Rediko PS
23 Maret 2023, 11:55 WIB
Ilustrasi wisatawan. 5 secrets to enjoy traveling in indonesia during Ramadan, essential tips for respectful tourists.
Ilustrasi wisatawan. 5 secrets to enjoy traveling in indonesia during Ramadan, essential tips for respectful tourists. /Pixabay/StelaDi

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - The holy month of Ramadan is a time of great joy and celebration for Indonesian Muslims. The anticipation of the month-long fasting and spiritual reflection brings excitement and happiness to many people throughout the country.

Thus, Muslims around regions are observing the fasting ritual. They also greatly respect the sanctity of the month of Ramadan.

So, if you are planning to visit Indonesia or already here during Ramadan, it is important to take note of some rules and policies to ensure you can still enjoy their travels while respecting the local customs and traditions.

If you are in Indonesia during Ramadan and want to show respect to those who are fasting, here are some things you can do:

Baca Juga: Indonesia's Major Cities Shutter Nightlife as Ramadan 2023 Begins: Check Out the List!

Avoid Eating, Drinking, or Smoking in Public During the Day

This is the most important thing you can do to show respect for those who are fasting. It is also a legal requirement in many parts of Indonesia. Some people in Indonesia are often stricter in their practices than others. So, while some people will fast completely from sun up to sun down, while others might be less strict in fasting. However, it is still better if you avoid eating in public.

Dress Modestly

It's always a good idea to dress conservatively in Indonesia, but it's especially important during Ramadan when people may be more sensitive to immodest clothing. Indonesians are conservative and honor those who hold traditional values, especially during Ramadan and fasting.

Avoid Playing Loud Music or Making Loud Noises During the Day

The rule is actually applicable in every situation, but in Ramdhan this rule is stricter than ever. People in Indonesia respect the sanctity of Ramadan and prefer a calm environment. This can be especially important if you are in a residential area.

Baca Juga: Tarawih During Nyepi, Local Muslim Community in Bali Performed Prayer at Home as Expression of Respect

