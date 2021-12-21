15 Ucapan Hari Ibu dalam Bahasa Inggris Cocok untuk Dijadikan Status Media Sosial

Kannia Nur Haida Komara
- 21 Desember 2021, 09:25 WIB
Ilustrasi hadiah hari ibu.
Ilustrasi hadiah hari ibu. /Pexels/rodnae-productions

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Hari Ibu diperingati setiap tanggal 22 Desember. Hari Ibu dipersembahkan untuk Ibu yang sudah merawat sang anak.

Ucapan Hari Ibu memang sangat sederhana namun bisa menjadi penuh makna.

Ucapan Hari Ibu dalam bahasa Inggris bisa di jadikan status media sosial atau langsung diberikan kepada sang Ibu.

Berikut 15 ucapan Hari Ibu dalam Bahasa Inggris cocok untuk status media sosial, dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Parade.

  1. It’s my time to tell you how fortunate and special I am to be blessed with a mother as caring, loving as you. Wish you a happy Mother’s Day, Mom!
  2. Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don’t know where I’d be without you. Have a great day today.
  3. I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom

  1. Your smile brightens each day and makes it better than the last. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!
  2. I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!
  3. Mother Goose, Ma Barker, Mother Theresa—of all the mothers that ever lived, you’re the “Motheriest.” Have a great Mother’s Day!
  4. Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!
  5. In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love.
  6. Thanks for everything Mom, you really are one in a million! Love you!
  7. Thanks for always helping me to remember what is important in life and today it is you! You are the best!

  1. Thank you for always being there, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!
  2. There’s never been a minute I wasn’t glad you were my Mom.
  3. Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Although we’re far apart you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say.
  4. Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me! I love you. Happy Mother’s day!
  5. Thanks for bringing me into this world and always seeing the best in me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!.***

Editor: Gita Pratiwi

