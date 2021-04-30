Kumpulan Quote Ucapan Hari Buruh May Day 1 Mei 2021, Dapat Dipilih untuk Unggahan Ucapan Selamat

Gita Pratiwi
- 30 April 2021, 19:25 WIB
Ilustrasi Hari Buruh 2021.
Ilustrasi Hari Buruh 2021. /Pikiran Rakyat/Ade Mamad

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Selamat Hari Buruh Internasional, yang diperingati 1 Mei 2021 ini!

Hari Buruh 2021 menjadi momen kedua kalinya peringatan hari bersejarah kaum pekerja ini, di tengah pandemi Covid-19.

Sebagian pekerja berpartisipasi dalam ragam aksi Hari Buruh 2021, Anda pun bisa menyemarakkannya dengan menebar ucapan selamat Hari Buruh Internasional, melalui berbagai medium.

Untuk Anda yang mencari quotes tentang buruh untuk pengantar ucapan selamat Hari Buruh 2021, artikel ini dapat jadi pilihan.

Berikut sejumlah kutipan atau quotes tentang buruh yang Pikiran-rakyat.com kutip dari pernyataan orang-orang terkenal.

  1. “Bahwa mereka pekerjalah, yang menduduki lantai ekonomi perekonomian Indonesia.” (Tan Malaka)
  2. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” (Martin Luther King, Jr.)

  1. “Every day I remind myself that my inner and outer life are based on the labors of other men, living and dead, and that I must exert myself in order to give in the same measure as I have received and am still receiving.” (Albert Einstein)
  2. Labor was the first price, the original purchase - money that was paid for all things.” (Adam Smith)
  1. Labor Day is devoted to no man, living or dead, to no sect, race or nation.” (Samuel Gompers)
  2. “Pekerjaan yang dinikmati melahirkan kesempurnaan dalam menyelesaikannya.”(Aristoteles)
  3. “Tidak ada yang peduli terhadap nasib buruh selama mereka mendapat kepuasan instan.” Squidward Tentacle (Walt Dohrn, Paul Tibbitt, Mark O'Hare)
  4. “Tanpa buruh, tidak ada yang berhasil.”(Sophocles)
  5. “The most important word in the language of the working class is "solidarity."”(Harry Bridges)
  6. “A working class hero is something to be.” (John Lennon)
  7. “Capitalism cannot survive without a working class, while the working class can flourish a lot more freely without capitalism.”(Terry Eagleton)
  8. I grew up on the south side of Chicago in a working class community. There were no miracles in my life, there's nothing miraculous about how I grew up, and I want people to know when they look at me, to be clear that they see what an investment in public education can look like.”(Michelle Obama)***

