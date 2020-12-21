10 Ucapan Selamat Hari Ibu Nasional dalam Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Status Media Sosial

Kannia Nur Haida Komara
- 21 Desember 2020, 11:30 WIB
Ilustrasi merayakan hari ibu nasional, simak ucapan dan rangkaian kata dalam bahasa Inggris ini. /Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Ucapan Hari Ibu tentunya harus sangat spesial untuk diberikan kepada Ibunda tercinta.

Namun ucapan Hari Ibu biasanya bertemakan romantis hingga menggemaskan.

Pada Hari Ibu Nasional yang berlangsung 22 Desember di Indonesia, ucapan ini dapat disampaikan melalui media sosial.

Terlebih jika ucapan Hari Ibu diberikan kepada Ibunda tercinta dengan menggunakan Bahasa Inggris.

Simak 10 ucapan selamat Hari Ibu Nasional dalam Bahasa Inggris yang bisa diberikan kepada Ibunda tercinta, dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Shutterfly.

  1. “Happy Mothers Day! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. It’s more than we can ever repay you!”
  2. “Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and acts of love you’ve given me. Happy Mother’s Day!”
  3. “Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being the shining example of what I wanted to be like when I grew up!”

  1. ”I love you and wish you the best Mothers Day!”
  2. “Wishing you a calm and relaxing Mothers Day. You deserve to be pampered!”
  3. “I can't imagine life without your love, guidance, and support."

  1. “Happy Mother’s Day to the best role model I could have ever asked for!”
  2. “I love you to the moon and back, Mom! Thank you for always inspiring me to live, love, and laugh!”
  3. “Happy Mother’s Day to the best Mom in the world! I’ll always cherish our movie nights, cooking experiments, and laughter!”

  1. “You’re the best listener, the best cook, the best friend, the best Mom I could ever ask for. Happy Mother’s day!”.***

