10 Ucapan Selamat Hari Ibu Nasional dalam Bahasa Inggris, Cocok untuk Status Media Sosial

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Ucapan Hari Ibu tentunya harus sangat spesial untuk diberikan kepada Ibunda tercinta.

Namun ucapan Hari Ibu biasanya bertemakan romantis hingga menggemaskan.

Pada Hari Ibu Nasional yang berlangsung 22 Desember di Indonesia, ucapan ini dapat disampaikan melalui media sosial.

Terlebih jika ucapan Hari Ibu diberikan kepada Ibunda tercinta dengan menggunakan Bahasa Inggris.

Simak 10 ucapan selamat Hari Ibu Nasional dalam Bahasa Inggris yang bisa diberikan kepada Ibunda tercinta, dikutip Pikiran-Rakyat.com melalui Shutterfly.

“Happy Mothers Day! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us. It’s more than we can ever repay you!”

“Thank you for every hug, word of encouragement, and acts of love you’ve given me. Happy Mother’s Day!”