Lirik Lagu Hollywood Bowl – Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hollywood Bowl – Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey

I know I'm not Joni Mitchell

But I've got a dad who plays like Billy Joel

I know I can't see the whole picture

But I like to dream about my days of gold

I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface

And think about all of my memories of halt

Oh, those days of old

Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl

And my dad plays just like Billy Joel

And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old

At the whims of my heart and my soul

I don't think of myself as special

But I like to live my life colorful and bold

I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface

And think of the stories I've already sold

Oh

I've got a feeling, I've got a memory

Why wait for Heavеn when I can have Heavеn right here like I'm told?

Oh, just like I'm told

Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl

And my dad plays just like Billy Joel

And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old

And I'll follow wherever you go

Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da-da

I've got a swimming pool

Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da

I like to float away

Ooh

Ah

Credit

Artis: Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey

Album: Lost At Sea

Dirilis: 2023

Penulis Lagu: Lana Del Rey, Rob Grant

Produser: Zach Dawes, Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk, dan Lana Del Rey