Lirik Lagu Hollywood Bowl – Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hollywood Bowl – Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey
I know I'm not Joni Mitchell
But I've got a dad who plays like Billy Joel
I know I can't see the whole picture
But I like to dream about my days of gold
I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface
And think about all of my memories of halt
Oh, those days of old
Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl
And my dad plays just like Billy Joel
And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old
At the whims of my heart and my soul
I don't think of myself as special
But I like to live my life colorful and bold
I've got a swimming pool, I like to float on the surface
And think of the stories I've already sold
Oh
I've got a feeling, I've got a memory
Why wait for Heavеn when I can have Heavеn right here like I'm told?
Oh, just like I'm told
Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl
And my dad plays just like Billy Joel
And I'm young when I'm old and I'm old when I'm young when I'm old
And I'll follow wherever you go
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da-da
I've got a swimming pool
Da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da, da
I like to float away
Ooh
Ah
Credit
Artis: Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey
Album: Lost At Sea
Dirilis: 2023
Penulis Lagu: Lana Del Rey, Rob Grant
Produser: Zach Dawes, Jack Antonoff, Laura Sisk, dan Lana Del Rey
