Lirik Lagu Must Be Love – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Must Be Love – Niall Horan

I’m a specialist at overthinkin’ everything

I’ll tell you all about it if you have the time

I’ve become a mastermind at goin’ and vanishing

Until I feel as empty as this bottle of wine

Oh if I’m being honest I find it so hard

To just keep it simple and follow my heart

But if it feels like la la la la la la love,

If it feels like la la la la la la love,

If it feels like love

Then it must be love

I got a first degree in being my worst enemy

I got a PhD in always running away

And if I’m being honest it scares me to death

I’m trying to stop it I’m trying my best

But if it feels like la la la la la la love,

If it feels like la la la la la la love,

If it feels like love,

Then it must be love

Yeah It must be love

Yeah it must be love

Oh if I’m being honest I find it so hard

To just keep it simple and follow my heart

But if it feels like la la la la la la love,

If it feels like la la la la la la love,

If it feels like love

Then it must be love

Yeah it must be love (if it feels like love)

Yeah it must be love (if it feels like love)

Yeah it must be love (if it feels like love)

Then it must be love