Lirik Lagu The Show – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Show – Niall Horan

Life is like a board game some of the time

Mistakes and heartbreaks are no crime

But there’s a light creepin’ through under broken skies

Got plans better hurry cause time flies

Hold tight, get ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

If everything was simple, how would we know

How to fix your tears, how to fake a show

How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know

How good we have it though

Life is like a dance floor some of the time

(life is like a dance floor some of the time)

Dancin’ with the stars oh every night

Gravity comes and wraps her arms around

you again

It’s all fun and games until the party ends

Hold tight, get ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

If everything was simple, how would we know

How to fix your tears, how to fake a show

How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know

How good we have it though

Looking at the sun our whole lives

(We’re blinded by the lights)

Looking at the sun our whole lives

(We’re blinded by the lights)

Oooh

We’re still not ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

If everything was simple, how would we know

How to fix your tears, how to fake a show

How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know, oh

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

If everything was simple, how would we know

How to fix your tears, how to fake a show

How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know

How good we had it though,

How good we had it, no?

So hold tight, get ready for the ride

Credit

Artis: Niall Horan

Album: The Show

Dirilis: 2023

Pencipta lagu: Dan Bryer, Jamie Scott, Mike Needle, Niall Horan