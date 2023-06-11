Lirik Lagu The Show – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Show – Niall Horan
Life is like a board game some of the time
Mistakes and heartbreaks are no crime
But there’s a light creepin’ through under broken skies
Got plans better hurry cause time flies
Hold tight, get ready for the ride
If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know
How good we have it though
Life is like a dance floor some of the time
(life is like a dance floor some of the time)
Dancin’ with the stars oh every night
Gravity comes and wraps her arms around
you again
It’s all fun and games until the party ends
Hold tight, get ready for the ride
If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know
How good we have it though
Looking at the sun our whole lives
(We’re blinded by the lights)
Looking at the sun our whole lives
(We’re blinded by the lights)
Oooh
We’re still not ready for the ride
If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know, oh
If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know
How good we had it though,
How good we had it, no?
So hold tight, get ready for the ride
Credit
Artis: Niall Horan
Album: The Show
Dirilis: 2023
Pencipta lagu: Dan Bryer, Jamie Scott, Mike Needle, Niall Horan
