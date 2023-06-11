Lirik Lagu The Show – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
11 Juni 2023, 13:08 WIB
Lirik lagu The Show - Niall Horan.
Lirik lagu The Show - Niall Horan. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Niall Horan

Lirik Lagu The ShowNiall Horan

Life is like a board game some of the time
Mistakes and heartbreaks are no crime
But there’s a light creepin’ through under broken skies
Got plans better hurry cause time flies
Hold tight, get ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know
How good we have it though

Life is like a dance floor some of the time
(life is like a dance floor some of the time)
Dancin’ with the stars oh every night
Gravity comes and wraps her arms around
you again
It’s all fun and games until the party ends
Hold tight, get ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know
How good we have it though

Looking at the sun our whole lives
(We’re blinded by the lights)
Looking at the sun our whole lives
(We’re blinded by the lights)
Oooh
We’re still not ready for the ride

If everything was easy, nothing ever broke
If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know, oh
If everything was easy, nothing ever broke

If everything was simple, how would we know
How to fix your tears, how to fake a show
How to paint a smile, yeah how would we know
How good we had it though,
How good we had it, no?
So hold tight, get ready for the ride

Credit

Artis: Niall Horan
Album: The Show
Dirilis: 2023
Pencipta lagu: Dan Bryer, Jamie Scott, Mike Needle, Niall Horan

