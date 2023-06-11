Lirik Lagu Never Grow Up – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Grow Up – Niall Horan
Never wanna be like them
Talkin’ over coffee but we sayin nothin’
Both of us forgettin’ how we once were friends
In another life, hmm
Never wanna go to sleep
Feelin’ like an ocean’s in between our sheets
Staring at the ceiling with your back to me
Turnin’ out the lights, I...
Hope we still dance like we’re fallin’ in love
Hope we still drink like we’re back in the pub
Hope we grow old but we never grow up
Hope we still fight over bands that we love
Hope we still cry cause we’re laughin’ too much
Hope we grow old but we never grow up
We never grow up
La la la, la la la, la la la
La la la la, la la la, la la la
I think that we could be like that
Every single Sunday in our Sunday best
Laughin’ over nothin’ with a full wine glass
Wild look in our eyes
Oh when I’m with you yeah it all makes sense
Never givin’ up on our innocence
Every single night’s on fire when we’re turnin’ out the lights, I...
Hope we still dance like we’re fallin’ in love
Hope we still drink like we’re back in the pub
Hope we grow old but we never grow up
