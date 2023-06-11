Lirik Lagu Never Grow Up – Niall Horan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Never Grow Up – Niall Horan

Never wanna be like them

Talkin’ over coffee but we sayin nothin’

Both of us forgettin’ how we once were friends

In another life, hmm

Never wanna go to sleep

Feelin’ like an ocean’s in between our sheets

Staring at the ceiling with your back to me

Turnin’ out the lights, I...

Hope we still dance like we’re fallin’ in love

Hope we still drink like we’re back in the pub

Hope we grow old but we never grow up

Hope we still fight over bands that we love

Hope we still cry cause we’re laughin’ too much

Hope we grow old but we never grow up

We never grow up

La la la, la la la, la la la

La la la la, la la la, la la la

I think that we could be like that

Every single Sunday in our Sunday best

Laughin’ over nothin’ with a full wine glass

Wild look in our eyes

Oh when I’m with you yeah it all makes sense

Never givin’ up on our innocence

Every single night’s on fire when we’re turnin’ out the lights, I...

Hope we still dance like we’re fallin’ in love

Hope we still drink like we’re back in the pub

Hope we grow old but we never grow up