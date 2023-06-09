Lirik Lagu Lilith – Halsey feat. Suga BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lilith – Halsey feat. Suga BTS

The more that you have

The more that they take

Well, I'm perfection when it comes indiscretion

Might fuck around and just succumb to my aggression

I taste blood and it’s turned to an obsession

Baby, I’m confessin’’, yeah

You got me thinkin’ that I was too mean

Well, everything that I say, I believe

Tuck a knife with my heart up my sleeve

And change like a season

Reason for nothin’

I am disruptive

I've been corrupted

And by now I don't need a fuckin’ introduction

I been gone

'Cause I been on this road too long

You know I get too caught up in a moment

I can't call it love if I show it

I just fuck things up, if you noticed

Have you noticed?

Tell me have you noticed?

I get too caught up in a moment

I can't fall in love if I show it

I just fuck things up, if you noticed

Have you noticed?

Tell me have you noticed?

I got a problem doin’ things

I’m not supposed to

But you did anything I told you

'Cause you'd let anybody with a body control you

And you know it too

You got me feeling like I been too mean

And everything that I say I believe

Tuck a knife with my heart up my sleeve

And fuck like a demon

Do it like nothin'

I am disgusting

I've been corrupted

And by now I don't need no help to be destructive

I been gone

Yeah, I been on this road too long

I know you get too caught up in a moment

You can’t call it love if you show it

We just fuck things up, yeah I noticed

Yeah I noticed

Step out of the moment

That’s been trappin’ you in

All this negativity of hatred and insanity

Don’t dwell on the past

It’s time to make a change

Look around believe in what you see

I have returned to hell

You know I get too caught up in a moment

I can't call it love if I show it

I just fuck things up, if you noticed

Have you noticed?

Tell me have you noticed?

I get too caught up in a moment

I can't fall in love' cause I'm focused

I just fuck things up, if you noticed

Have you noticed?

Tell me have you noticed?