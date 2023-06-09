Lirik Lagu Lilith – Halsey feat. Suga BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
- 9 Juni 2023, 13:30 WIB
Penyanyi Halsey.
Penyanyi Halsey. /Instagram/iamhalsey

Lirik Lagu LilithHalsey feat. Suga BTS

The more that you have
The more that they take

Well, I'm perfection when it comes indiscretion
Might fuck around and just succumb to my aggression
I taste blood and it’s turned to an obsession
Baby, I’m confessin’’, yeah
You got me thinkin’ that I was too mean
Well, everything that I say, I believe
Tuck a knife with my heart up my sleeve
And change like a season
Reason for nothin’
I am disruptive
I've been corrupted
And by now I don't need a fuckin’ introduction
I been gone
'Cause I been on this road too long

You know I get too caught up in a moment
I can't call it love if I show it
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?
I get too caught up in a moment
I can't fall in love if I show it
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?

I got a problem doin’ things
I’m not supposed to
But you did anything I told you
'Cause you'd let anybody with a body control you
And you know it too
You got me feeling like I been too mean
And everything that I say I believe
Tuck a knife with my heart up my sleeve
And fuck like a demon
Do it like nothin'
I am disgusting
I've been corrupted
And by now I don't need no help to be destructive
I been gone
Yeah, I been on this road too long

I know you get too caught up in a moment
You can’t call it love if you show it
We just fuck things up, yeah I noticed
Yeah I noticed

Step out of the moment
That’s been trappin’ you in
All this negativity of hatred and insanity
Don’t dwell on the past
It’s time to make a change
Look around believe in what you see
I have returned to hell

You know I get too caught up in a moment
I can't call it love if I show it
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?

I get too caught up in a moment
I can't fall in love' cause I'm focused
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: YouTube Halsey

