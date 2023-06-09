Lirik Lagu Lilith – Halsey feat. Suga BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lilith – Halsey feat. Suga BTS
The more that you have
The more that they take
Well, I'm perfection when it comes indiscretion
Might fuck around and just succumb to my aggression
I taste blood and it’s turned to an obsession
Baby, I’m confessin’’, yeah
You got me thinkin’ that I was too mean
Well, everything that I say, I believe
Tuck a knife with my heart up my sleeve
And change like a season
Reason for nothin’
I am disruptive
I've been corrupted
And by now I don't need a fuckin’ introduction
I been gone
'Cause I been on this road too long
You know I get too caught up in a moment
I can't call it love if I show it
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?
I get too caught up in a moment
I can't fall in love if I show it
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?
I got a problem doin’ things
I’m not supposed to
But you did anything I told you
'Cause you'd let anybody with a body control you
And you know it too
You got me feeling like I been too mean
And everything that I say I believe
Tuck a knife with my heart up my sleeve
And fuck like a demon
Do it like nothin'
I am disgusting
I've been corrupted
And by now I don't need no help to be destructive
I been gone
Yeah, I been on this road too long
I know you get too caught up in a moment
You can’t call it love if you show it
We just fuck things up, yeah I noticed
Yeah I noticed
Step out of the moment
That’s been trappin’ you in
All this negativity of hatred and insanity
Don’t dwell on the past
It’s time to make a change
Look around believe in what you see
I have returned to hell
You know I get too caught up in a moment
I can't call it love if I show it
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?
I get too caught up in a moment
I can't fall in love' cause I'm focused
I just fuck things up, if you noticed
Have you noticed?
Tell me have you noticed?
