Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word – Blue feat. Elton John, Kembali Viral Berkat Putri Ariani

Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word – Blue feat. Elton John

What I gotta do to make you love me?

What I gotta do to make you care?

What do I do when lightning strikes me

And awake to find that you're not there?

What I gotta do to make you want me?

What I gotta do to be heard?

What do I say when it's all over? Babe

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad

It's a sad sad situation

And it's gettin' more and more absurd

It's sad, so sad

Why can't we talk it over

Oh it seems to me

That sorry seems to be the hardest word

What do I do to make you want me?

What I gotta do to be heard?

What do I say when it's all over?

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad

It's a sad sad situation

And it's gettin' more and more absurd

It's sad, so sad

Why can't we talk it over

Oh it seems to me

Sorry seems to be the hardest word

Yeah, yeah

Ooh (Oooh)

Na, na, na, na, na

Sorry!

What do I do to make you love me?

What I gotta do to be heard?

What do I do when lightning strikes me, yeah?

What've I gotta do?

What've I gotta do?

Oh, when sorry seems to be the hardest word

Credit

Artis: Blue feat. Elton John

Penulis: Elton John dan Bernie Taupin

Album: One Love

Dirilis: 2002