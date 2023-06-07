Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word – Blue feat. Elton John, Kembali Viral Berkat Putri Ariani

Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word – Blue feat. Elton John
What I gotta do to make you love me?
What I gotta do to make you care?
What do I do when lightning strikes me
And awake to find that you're not there?
What I gotta do to make you want me?
What I gotta do to be heard?
What do I say when it's all over? Babe
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's gettin' more and more absurd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Oh it seems to me
That sorry seems to be the hardest word
What do I do to make you want me?
What I gotta do to be heard?
What do I say when it's all over?
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's gettin' more and more absurd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Oh it seems to me
Sorry seems to be the hardest word
Yeah, yeah
Ooh (Oooh)
Na, na, na, na, na
Sorry!
What do I do to make you love me?
What I gotta do to be heard?
What do I do when lightning strikes me, yeah?
What've I gotta do?
What've I gotta do?
Oh, when sorry seems to be the hardest word
Credit
Artis: Blue feat. Elton John
Penulis: Elton John dan Bernie Taupin
Album: One Love
Dirilis: 2002
