Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word – Blue feat. Elton John, Kembali Viral Berkat Putri Ariani

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
- 7 Juni 2023, 15:35 WIB
Lirik lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word – Blue feat. Elton John yang kembali viral karena Putri Ariani.
Lirik Lagu Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest WordBlue feat. Elton John

What I gotta do to make you love me?
What I gotta do to make you care?
What do I do when lightning strikes me
And awake to find that you're not there?

What I gotta do to make you want me?
What I gotta do to be heard?
What do I say when it's all over? Babe
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's gettin' more and more absurd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Oh it seems to me
That sorry seems to be the hardest word

What do I do to make you want me?
What I gotta do to be heard?
What do I say when it's all over?
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

It's sad, so sad
It's a sad sad situation
And it's gettin' more and more absurd
It's sad, so sad
Why can't we talk it over
Oh it seems to me
Sorry seems to be the hardest word

Yeah, yeah
Ooh (Oooh)
Na, na, na, na, na
Sorry!

What do I do to make you love me?
What I gotta do to be heard?
What do I do when lightning strikes me, yeah?
What've I gotta do?
What've I gotta do?
Oh, when sorry seems to be the hardest word

Credit

Artis: Blue feat. Elton John
Penulis: Elton John dan Bernie Taupin
Album: One Love
Dirilis: 2002

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

