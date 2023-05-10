Lirik Lagu Love of My Life - Queen dan Fakta di Baliknya

10 Mei 2023, 13:09 WIB
Grup band Queen.
Grup band Queen. /Instagram/@officialqueenmusic

Love of My Life - Queen

Love of my life, you've hurt me
You've broken my heart
And now you leave me
Love of my life, can't you see?
Bring it back, bring it back
Don't take it away from me
Because you don't know
What it means to me
Love of my life, don't leave me
You've taken my love (my love)
And now desert me
Love of my life, can't you see? (Please bring it back)
Bring it back, bring it back (back)
Don't take it away from me (take it away from me)
Because you don't know (ooh-ooh-ooh know)
What it means to me (means to me)
You will remember
When this is blown over
And everything's all by the way (ooh)
When I grow older (yeah)
I will be there at your side (ooh)
To remind you how I still love you (to remind you)
(I still love you)
Back, hurry back (back, back)
Please, bring it back home to me (bring it back home to me)
Because you don't know (ooh-ooh-ooh know)
What it means to me (means to me)
Love of my life
Love of my life
(Ooh, ooh)

Dirilis: 1975
Album: A Night at the Opera
Artis: Queen

Fakta di Baliknya

Love of My Life merupakan salah satu lagu yang dipopulerkan Queen, grup musik rock dari London, Inggris yang dibentuk pada 1970 di London. Semula, Queen terdiri dari Freddie Mercury (vokal, piano), Brian May (gitar, vokal), Roger Taylor (drum, vokal), dan John Deacon (gitar bass).

Adapun lagu Love of My Life berasal dari album A Night at the Opera yang dirilis pada 1975. Lagu ini merupakan balada sentimental yang ditulis oleh Freddie Mercury mengenai tunangannya saat itu, Mary Austin.

Sementara lirik dalam lagunya berkisah tentang bagaimana patah hati setelah ditinggal orang yang dicintai. Ia meminta untuk tidak ditinggalkan, karena merasa sang kekasih akan turut pergi membawa cinta, hati, dan hidupnya.

Diketahui, Freddie Mercury sempat bertunangan dengan Mary Austin sebelum akhirnya mengaku bahwa dirinya memiliki ketertarikan terhadap laki-laki. (Ratna Woro Susanti)***

