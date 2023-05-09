Lirik Lagu Spicy – Aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Spicy – aespa
You want my A to the Z
But you won't eorimeopji
Machyeobwa sweet ttoneun freak
What's hiding underneath? (I see)
Mangseorideut gan boneun neo gihoeneun eopseo, oh
No, you won't get it
No, no, you won't get it, I say (Hey)
Kkamppak hansungan kkeureodanggyeo you'll be mine (Mine)
Saljjak dagawa can cross my borderline (Line, line, line; Hey)
Neol ttabunhage haetdeon every day (Day)
Heungmiroun deocheul deonjyeojulgе
Ttwieodeureo bwa just right now
'Causе I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm
Simjangeul pagodeureo neon, I'm too spicy
Beonjineun jageuk soge neon, baro geu sungan
Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy
Don't stop, geomnaeji ma (Hey), bang-bang, oechyeobwa
I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy, you know that I
Don't stop, yonggi nae bwa (Hey), next step, myself
I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy
Tell my what you see (See), when you look at me (Me)
'Cause I am a ten out of ten honestly
Gisega dareun move (Move), neol apdohaneun groove (Groove)
But you keep wasting your time, dude
Don't chase me, gyeonggohae nan
Erase me, meolli darana
Hey, ijen algenni
Wollaebuteo bad, I'm so bad honestly, so bad
Jeonbu gajillae jigeumbuteon call you mine (Mine)
Domangchil geomyeon don't cross my borderline (Line, line, line; Hey)
Neul ppeonhagiman haetdeon every day (Day)
Ije geuman ruleeul beoseonal ttae
Eoryeopji ana just right now
'Cause I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm
Simjangeul pagodeureo neon, I'm too spicy
Beonjineun jageuk soge neon, baro geu sungan
Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy
Ready? Uh
Jom deo gangdoreul nopyeo daeum, daeum, daeum (Woo)
Ayy, ayy, ayy, one of a kind
Woo-hoo, urin hangyereul apseo, wow, wow, wow
That's right, oh, oh, oh, oh
