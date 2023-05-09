Lirik Lagu Spicy – Aespa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Spicy – aespa

You want my A to the Z

But you won't eorimeopji

Machyeobwa sweet ttoneun freak

What's hiding underneath? (I see)

Mangseorideut gan boneun neo gihoeneun eopseo, oh

No, you won't get it

No, no, you won't get it, I say (Hey)

Kkamppak hansungan kkeureodanggyeo you'll be mine (Mine)

Saljjak dagawa can cross my borderline (Line, line, line; Hey)

Neol ttabunhage haetdeon every day (Day)

Heungmiroun deocheul deonjyeojulgе

Ttwieodeureo bwa just right now

'Causе I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm

Simjangeul pagodeureo neon, I'm too spicy

Beonjineun jageuk soge neon, baro geu sungan

Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Don't stop, geomnaeji ma (Hey), bang-bang, oechyeobwa

I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy, you know that I

Don't stop, yonggi nae bwa (Hey), next step, myself

I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Tell my what you see (See), when you look at me (Me)

'Cause I am a ten out of ten honestly

Gisega dareun move (Move), neol apdohaneun groove (Groove)

But you keep wasting your time, dude

Don't chase me, gyeonggohae nan

Erase me, meolli darana

Hey, ijen algenni

Wollaebuteo bad, I'm so bad honestly, so bad

Jeonbu gajillae jigeumbuteon call you mine (Mine)

Domangchil geomyeon don't cross my borderline (Line, line, line; Hey)

Neul ppeonhagiman haetdeon every day (Day)

Ije geuman ruleeul beoseonal ttae

Eoryeopji ana just right now

'Cause I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm

Simjangeul pagodeureo neon, I'm too spicy

Beonjineun jageuk soge neon, baro geu sungan

Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Ready? Uh

Jom deo gangdoreul nopyeo daeum, daeum, daeum (Woo)

Ayy, ayy, ayy, one of a kind

Woo-hoo, urin hangyereul apseo, wow, wow, wow

That's right, oh, oh, oh, oh