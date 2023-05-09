Lirik Lagu Dangerous – Madison Beer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dangerous – Madison Beer

I'll remember you this way

Keep you safe inside my memory

But I've held you here for far too long

I wonder if you think of me

I'm still putting up a fight

While you're off and you're forgetting me

Never got the chance to tell our story

A tale as old as time

Where did you go?

Is it something I said? (Something I said)

Why am I alone in this bed?

Tell me the truth, what did I do?

Look at me, why can't I see?

No, it can't be this easy to let me go

But if you say so

Guess I make love too dangerous

Right when I think I hate you

Something pulls me under like the tide

Even picked a house and chose our kids' names

You'd always be mine

Where did you go?

Is it something I said? (Something I said)

Why am I alone in this bed?

Tell me the truth, what did I do?

Look at me, why can't I see?

No, it can't be this easy to let me go

But if you say so

Guess I make love too dangerous

Ooh-ooh, I do

Tell me the truth, what did I do?

Look at me, why can't I see?

No it can't be this easy, to let me go

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Dirilis: 2022

Album: Dangerous

Artis: Madison Beer

Genre: Pop

Fakta di Baliknya

Dangerous merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Beer, penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat yang mengawali karier musiknya dengan membawakan cover lagu di YouTube.

Madison Beer memulai debutnya lewat EP bertajuk As She Pleases pada 2018. Kemudian diikuti perilisan single Dead dan Home With You yang mendapat sertifikasi Gold dari RIAA.

Pada tahun berikutnya, Madison Beer menandatangani kontrak dengan Epix Records dan merilis album debut bertajuk Life Support pada 2021. Album ini menuai sorotan usai beberapa single-nya menjadi viral di TikTok.

Dia pun merilis single bertajuk Dangerous pada 2022. Adapun lirik dalam lagu ini mengenai hubungan toxic. Kisahnya dituturkan lewat metafora, bagaimana seorang wanita memandang hal romantis dari sesuatu yang tak pantas diterimanya dari sang pujaan hati. (Nadiya Sulistiyani)***