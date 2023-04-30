Lirik Lagu Far From You – Music for Sale dan Fakta di Baliknya

Far From You – Music for Sale

My world without you baby it seems so cold

Can’t leave without you baby, i need you so

I would give up all my love if you come home to me

It’s not the distance baby that make me go

We never see each other and it make me know

Love that we share was so far that i never show

Baby I couldn’t lie that I miss you so

You’ll keep saying goodbye and I’ll keep saying hello

Baby I realized that I love you more

This time

And I know it’s your future and I understand

I can’t be someone baby that you think I am

I was so fool ’cause I know I was letting you go

I just can’t stand to be far away from you

I have my dear realize couldn’t wait for you

Baby I made some mistake which you know that it’s true

Baby I couldn’t lie that I miss you so

You’ll keep saying goodbye and I’ll keep saying h~llo

Baby I realized that I love you more

This time

Tonight I will be wishing that you will come home to me

But if you’re not coming I just wanna let you see

Baby I’m not lie ’cause I want you back to me

Tonight I will be wishing that you will come home to me

But if you’re not coming I just wanna let you see

Baby I’m not lie ’cause i want you back to me

Tonight

Tonight

I just want you come to me