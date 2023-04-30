Lirik Lagu Far From You – Music for Sale dan Fakta di Baliknya

Far From You – Music for Sale
My world without you baby it seems so cold
Can’t leave without you baby, i need you so
I would give up all my love if you come home to me
It’s not the distance baby that make me go
We never see each other and it make me know
Love that we share was so far that i never show
Baby I couldn’t lie that I miss you so
You’ll keep saying goodbye and I’ll keep saying hello
Baby I realized that I love you more
This time
And I know it’s your future and I understand
I can’t be someone baby that you think I am
I was so fool ’cause I know I was letting you go
I just can’t stand to be far away from you
I have my dear realize couldn’t wait for you
Baby I made some mistake which you know that it’s true
Baby I couldn’t lie that I miss you so
You’ll keep saying goodbye and I’ll keep saying h~llo
Baby I realized that I love you more
This time
Tonight I will be wishing that you will come home to me
But if you’re not coming I just wanna let you see
Baby I’m not lie ’cause I want you back to me
Tonight I will be wishing that you will come home to me
But if you’re not coming I just wanna let you see
Baby I’m not lie ’cause i want you back to me
Tonight
Tonight
I just want you come to me
Artikel Pilihan