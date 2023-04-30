Lirik Lagu Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 April 2023, 15:29 WIB
Artis hip hop asal Amerika Serikat, Wiz Khalifa.
Artis hip hop asal Amerika Serikat, Wiz Khalifa. /YouTube/Wiz Khalifa

Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Everything I do, I do it big
Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"
When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow

Uh, black stripe, yellow paint
Them niggas scared of it, but them hoes ain't
Soon as I hit the club, look at them hoes' face
Hit the pedal once, make the floor shake
Suede insides, my engine roarin'
It's the big boy, you know what I paid for it
And I got the pedal to the metal
Got you niggas checkin' game, I'm ballin' out on every level
Hear them haters talk but there's nothing you can tell 'em
Just made a million, got another million on my schedule
No love for 'em, nigga breakin' hearts
No keys, push to start

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Everything I do, I do it big
Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"
When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow

Got a call from my jeweler, this just in
And bitches love me 'cause I'm fuckin' with their best friends
Not a lesbian, but she a freak though
This ain't for one night, I'm shinin' all week, ho
I'm sippin' Clicquot and rockin' yellow diamonds
So many rocks up in the watch I can't tell what the time is
Got a pocket full of big faces
Throw it up, 'cause every nigga that I'm with Taylor'd

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Everything I do, I do it big
Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"
When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow

Stay high like how I'm supposed to do
That crowd underneath them clouds can't get close to you
And my car look unapproachable
Super clean, but it's super mean
She wanna fuck with them cats
Smoke weed, count stacks, get fly
Take trips and that's that, real rap
I let her get high if she want and she feel that
Convertible drop feel, '87, the top peeled back

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Yeah, yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Y'all already know what it is, man
If you don't, you should by now
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Goddess on a Highway - Mercury Rev dan Fakta di Baliknya

Goddess on a Highway - Mercury Rev dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 April 2023, 16:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 April 2023, 15:29 WIB
Dream Theater Pilih Indonesia Jadi Negara Penutup Konser LAST STOP ON 'TOP OF THE WORLD TOUR'

Dream Theater Pilih Indonesia Jadi Negara Penutup Konser LAST STOP ON 'TOP OF THE WORLD TOUR'

27 April 2023, 16:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ramadhan – Maher Zain versi Bahasa Inggris

Lirik Lagu Ramadhan – Maher Zain versi Bahasa Inggris

27 April 2023, 05:00 WIB
5 Fakta Kolaborasi Taeyang BIGBANG dan Lisa BLACKPINK

5 Fakta Kolaborasi Taeyang BIGBANG dan Lisa BLACKPINK

26 April 2023, 14:50 WIB
Taeyang BIGBANG Bangga Bisa Gandeng Lisa BLACKPINK di Lagu Shoong!

Taeyang BIGBANG Bangga Bisa Gandeng Lisa BLACKPINK di Lagu Shoong!

26 April 2023, 14:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Super – SEVENTEEN dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Super – SEVENTEEN dan Fakta di Baliknya

25 April 2023, 20:57 WIB
Profil Kim Taehyung alias V BTS: Anak Petani yang Menjadi Idola Internasional

Profil Kim Taehyung alias V BTS: Anak Petani yang Menjadi Idola Internasional

23 April 2023, 13:30 WIB
Link Streaming Nonton BLACKPINK di Coachella Week 2, BLINK Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan

Link Streaming Nonton BLACKPINK di Coachella Week 2, BLINK Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan

23 April 2023, 11:04 WIB
Kumpulan Lagu Maher Zain yang Cocok Didengarkan saat Lebaran 2023

Kumpulan Lagu Maher Zain yang Cocok Didengarkan saat Lebaran 2023

23 April 2023, 08:09 WIB

Terpopuler

1

20 Twibbon Hari Pendidikan Nasional 2023, Gaungkan Semangat Tut Wuri Handayani di Media Sosial
2

Prediksi Skor Brentford vs Nottingham Forest di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
3

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs West Ham di Liga Inggris: Preview Tim, Head to Head, hingga Starting Line-up
4

Viral Rekaman CCTV Bandara Kualanamu Perlihatkan Wanita Jatuh dari Lift, Mayatnya Ditemukan Setelah 3 Hari
5

Prediksi Skor Crystal Palace vs West Ham United di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
6

Prediksi Skor Torino vs Atalanta di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
7

Prediksi Skor Strasbourg vs Lyon di Liga Prancis: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, dan Line-Up
8

Prediksi Skor Brighton vs Wolves di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up

9

Prediksi Skor Elche vs Rayo Vallecano di Liga Spanyol: Preview Tim, Head to Head hingga Starting Line-up
10

Nonton Doctor Cha Episode 5, Cha Jeong Suk Berniat Menyerah dan Keluar dari Rumah Sakit

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Teras Gorontalo

One Piece 1083: Silsilah Keluarga Luffy Terungkap! Rocks D Xebec ternyata Ayah Dragon? Garp Pernah Katakan...

One Piece 1083: Silsilah Keluarga Luffy Terungkap! Rocks D Xebec ternyata Ayah Dragon? Garp Pernah Katakan...

30 April 2023, 17:11 WIB

Lamongan Today

Link Download GtA San Andreas dengan Fitur Terbaru, Simak Cara Menggunakannya

Link Download GtA San Andreas dengan Fitur Terbaru, Simak Cara Menggunakannya

30 April 2023, 17:11 WIB

Kabar DKI

Ketum PPP dan PDI Perjuangan Berkoalisi Dukung Ganjar Pranowo untuk Indonesia Maju

Ketum PPP dan PDI Perjuangan Berkoalisi Dukung Ganjar Pranowo untuk Indonesia Maju

30 April 2023, 17:10 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Ini Dia, 2 Tempat Wisata di Kebumen yang Lagi Viral dan instagramable

Ini Dia, 2 Tempat Wisata di Kebumen yang Lagi Viral dan instagramable

30 April 2023, 17:10 WIB

Mata Bangka

Ini Kasus yang Dilakukan Zulfani Pasha, Pemeran Ikal di Film Laskar Pelangi

Ini Kasus yang Dilakukan Zulfani Pasha, Pemeran Ikal di Film Laskar Pelangi

30 April 2023, 17:10 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Bursa Cawapres 2024, Pengamat : Erick Thohir Menjadi Kandidat Potensial Bagi para Capres

Bursa Cawapres 2024, Pengamat : Erick Thohir Menjadi Kandidat Potensial Bagi para Capres

30 April 2023, 17:09 WIB

Warta Sambas Raya

Jadwal Salat Lima Waktu untuk Kota Singkawang dan Sekitarnya pada Senin 1 Mei 2023

Jadwal Salat Lima Waktu untuk Kota Singkawang dan Sekitarnya pada Senin 1 Mei 2023

30 April 2023, 17:08 WIB

Lamongan Today

Minecraft Game Viral, Ini Link Download Aplikasinya Lengkap dengan Cara Mnggunkan

Minecraft Game Viral, Ini Link Download Aplikasinya Lengkap dengan Cara Mnggunkan

30 April 2023, 17:08 WIB

Depok

Link Streaming Laga Inter Milan vs Lazio, Kick-off Minggu 30 April 2023 Pukul 17.30 WIB

Link Streaming Laga Inter Milan vs Lazio, Kick-off Minggu 30 April 2023 Pukul 17.30 WIB

30 April 2023, 17:08 WIB

Semarangku

Intip Price List iPhone 11 Pro Max yang Terus Makin Murah, Ini Harga Lengkap Edisi Akhir April 2023

Intip Price List iPhone 11 Pro Max yang Terus Makin Murah, Ini Harga Lengkap Edisi Akhir April 2023

30 April 2023, 17:07 WIB

Asumsi Sultra

Prediksi Skor Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient di Liga Prancis : Statistik, Head to Head dan Starting Line Up

Prediksi Skor Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient di Liga Prancis : Statistik, Head to Head dan Starting Line Up

30 April 2023, 17:07 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Rekomendasi Tempat Wisata Edukasi di Medan, Cagar Budaya yang Dapat Menambah Wawasan

Rekomendasi Tempat Wisata Edukasi di Medan, Cagar Budaya yang Dapat Menambah Wawasan

30 April 2023, 17:07 WIB

Kabar Cirebon

Har Ini Puncak Arus Balik Lebaran, Kembali Memacetkan Sejumlah Ruas Jalanan Kota dan Kabupaten Cirebon

Har Ini Puncak Arus Balik Lebaran, Kembali Memacetkan Sejumlah Ruas Jalanan Kota dan Kabupaten Cirebon

30 April 2023, 17:07 WIB

Warta Sambas Raya

Jadwal Salat Lima Waktu untuk Kabupaten Kubu Raya dan Sekitarnya pada Senin 1 Mei 2023

Jadwal Salat Lima Waktu untuk Kabupaten Kubu Raya dan Sekitarnya pada Senin 1 Mei 2023

30 April 2023, 17:07 WIB

Malang Terkini

Tes Psikologi: Pilih Satu Pintu yang Ingin Dimasuki, Cari Tahu Apa Kendala Terbesar dalam Hidup

Tes Psikologi: Pilih Satu Pintu yang Ingin Dimasuki, Cari Tahu Apa Kendala Terbesar dalam Hidup

30 April 2023, 17:07 WIB

Ringtimes Jatim

Bupati Jember Resmi Lantik 588 CPNS 2021 Jadi ASN Baru

Bupati Jember Resmi Lantik 588 CPNS 2021 Jadi ASN Baru

30 April 2023, 17:06 WIB

Lamongan Today

Link Download Aplikasi Chatting GB Whatsapp, Pesaing Aplikasi Paling Viral

Link Download Aplikasi Chatting GB Whatsapp, Pesaing Aplikasi Paling Viral

30 April 2023, 17:06 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

SAH, 2 Uang Ini Tidak Berlaku Diberikan untuk Kategori Pegawai ASN Ini

SAH, 2 Uang Ini Tidak Berlaku Diberikan untuk Kategori Pegawai ASN Ini

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB

Metro Lampung News

Jawaban TTS Benda Padat Yang Bisa Menghilang Terbaru yang Benar

Jawaban TTS Benda Padat Yang Bisa Menghilang Terbaru yang Benar

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

4 Wisata Edukasi di Jogja Terfavorit Bagi Anak-anak yang sedang Liburan

4 Wisata Edukasi di Jogja Terfavorit Bagi Anak-anak yang sedang Liburan

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB

Warta Sambas Raya

Jadwal Salat Lima Waktu untuk Kota Pontianak dan Sekitarnya pada Senin 1 Mei 2023

Jadwal Salat Lima Waktu untuk Kota Pontianak dan Sekitarnya pada Senin 1 Mei 2023

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB

Jurnal Aceh

Rekomendasi 3 Tempat Wisata di Cikarang yang Cocok untuk Dikunjungi Bersama Keluarga Saat Akhir Pekan

Rekomendasi 3 Tempat Wisata di Cikarang yang Cocok untuk Dikunjungi Bersama Keluarga Saat Akhir Pekan

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB

Selebritalk

FINAL Pandora Beneath the Paradise Ep 16, Berikut Link Nonton dan Spoilernya

FINAL Pandora Beneath the Paradise Ep 16, Berikut Link Nonton dan Spoilernya

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB

Depok

Ramalan Zodiak Karier Cancer, Leo, dan Virgo Senin, 1 Mei 2023: Prospek Karier Baru Terbuka untuk Kamu

Ramalan Zodiak Karier Cancer, Leo, dan Virgo Senin, 1 Mei 2023: Prospek Karier Baru Terbuka untuk Kamu

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB

Kabar Banten

5 Waterpark di Kabupaten Tangerang Untuk Liburan Lebaran 2023 dan Weekend Bareng Keluarga

5 Waterpark di Kabupaten Tangerang Untuk Liburan Lebaran 2023 dan Weekend Bareng Keluarga

30 April 2023, 17:05 WIB
x