Lirik Lagu Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa
Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Everything I do, I do it big
Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"
When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Uh, black stripe, yellow paint
Them niggas scared of it, but them hoes ain't
Soon as I hit the club, look at them hoes' face
Hit the pedal once, make the floor shake
Suede insides, my engine roarin'
It's the big boy, you know what I paid for it
And I got the pedal to the metal
Got you niggas checkin' game, I'm ballin' out on every level
Hear them haters talk but there's nothing you can tell 'em
Just made a million, got another million on my schedule
No love for 'em, nigga breakin' hearts
No keys, push to start
Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Everything I do, I do it big
Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"
When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Got a call from my jeweler, this just in
And bitches love me 'cause I'm fuckin' with their best friends
Not a lesbian, but she a freak though
This ain't for one night, I'm shinin' all week, ho
I'm sippin' Clicquot and rockin' yellow diamonds
So many rocks up in the watch I can't tell what the time is
Got a pocket full of big faces
Throw it up, 'cause every nigga that I'm with Taylor'd
Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Everything I do, I do it big
Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"
When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Stay high like how I'm supposed to do
That crowd underneath them clouds can't get close to you
And my car look unapproachable
Super clean, but it's super mean
She wanna fuck with them cats
Smoke weed, count stacks, get fly
Take trips and that's that, real rap
I let her get high if she want and she feel that
Convertible drop feel, '87, the top peeled back
Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Yeah, yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is
Y'all already know what it is, man
If you don't, you should by now
Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
Black and yellow
