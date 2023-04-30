Lirik Lagu Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Black and Yellow - Wiz Khalifa

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is

Everything I do, I do it big

Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"

When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'

Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Uh, black stripe, yellow paint

Them niggas scared of it, but them hoes ain't

Soon as I hit the club, look at them hoes' face

Hit the pedal once, make the floor shake

Suede insides, my engine roarin'

It's the big boy, you know what I paid for it

And I got the pedal to the metal

Got you niggas checkin' game, I'm ballin' out on every level

Hear them haters talk but there's nothing you can tell 'em

Just made a million, got another million on my schedule

No love for 'em, nigga breakin' hearts

No keys, push to start

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is

Everything I do, I do it big

Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"

When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'

Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Got a call from my jeweler, this just in

And bitches love me 'cause I'm fuckin' with their best friends

Not a lesbian, but she a freak though

This ain't for one night, I'm shinin' all week, ho

I'm sippin' Clicquot and rockin' yellow diamonds

So many rocks up in the watch I can't tell what the time is

Got a pocket full of big faces

Throw it up, 'cause every nigga that I'm with Taylor'd

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is

Everything I do, I do it big

Yeah, uh-huh, screamin', "That's nothin'"

When I pulled off the lot, that's stuntin'

Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Stay high like how I'm supposed to do

That crowd underneath them clouds can't get close to you

And my car look unapproachable

Super clean, but it's super mean

She wanna fuck with them cats

Smoke weed, count stacks, get fly

Take trips and that's that, real rap

I let her get high if she want and she feel that

Convertible drop feel, '87, the top peeled back

Yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is

Yeah, yeah, uh-huh, you know what it is

Y'all already know what it is, man

If you don't, you should by now

Reppin' my town, when you see me you know everything

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

I put it down from the whip to my diamonds, I'm in

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow

Black and yellow