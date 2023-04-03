Lirik Lagu Rasool Allah - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rasool Allah - Harris J
Oohh... Oohh
Oh you, came in to this life
Brought up as an orphan child
Through a time of deep despair, O Muhammad!
Your days at work began
As a fair and honest man
You showed just how much you cared
And one night in that cave
When the Archangel came
And your life in this world
Would never be the same
Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
Your light is always showing me the way
Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
I'm longing for the day I see your face
Oohh...
You brighten up my day
Oohh...
And in my heart you'll stay
Oohh...
With every breath I take
Oohh...
I'll never leave your way
Eyes that could light up any soul
You became the Chosen One
To proclaim the world of God, O Muhammad!
In the brightness of the Sun
Or the Stillness of the night
You would never ever stop
Being kind, giving hope
And serenity and love
To a divided world
That didn't have enough
Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
Your light is always showing me the way
Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
I'm longing for the day I see your face
