Lirik Lagu Rasool Allah - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 3 April 2023, 11:39 WIB
Penyanyi Harris J.
Penyanyi Harris J.

Rasool Allah - Harris J

Oohh... Oohh
Oh you, came in to this life
Brought up as an orphan child
Through a time of deep despair, O Muhammad!

Your days at work began
As a fair and honest man
You showed just how much you cared

And one night in that cave
When the Archangel came
And your life in this world
Would never be the same

Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
Your light is always showing me the way
Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
I'm longing for the day I see your face

Oohh...
You brighten up my day
Oohh...
And in my heart you'll stay
Oohh...
With every breath I take
Oohh...
I'll never leave your way

Eyes that could light up any soul
You became the Chosen One
To proclaim the world of God, O Muhammad!
In the brightness of the Sun
Or the Stillness of the night
You would never ever stop

Being kind, giving hope
And serenity and love
To a divided world
That didn't have enough

Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
Your light is always showing me the way
Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah
I'm longing for the day I see your face

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

