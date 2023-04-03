Lirik Lagu Rasool Allah - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Rasool Allah - Harris J

Oohh... Oohh

Oh you, came in to this life

Brought up as an orphan child

Through a time of deep despair, O Muhammad!

Your days at work began

As a fair and honest man

You showed just how much you cared

And one night in that cave

When the Archangel came

And your life in this world

Would never be the same

Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah

Your light is always showing me the way

Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah

I'm longing for the day I see your face

Oohh...

You brighten up my day

Oohh...

And in my heart you'll stay

Oohh...

With every breath I take

Oohh...

I'll never leave your way

Eyes that could light up any soul

You became the Chosen One

To proclaim the world of God, O Muhammad!

In the brightness of the Sun

Or the Stillness of the night

You would never ever stop

Being kind, giving hope

And serenity and love

To a divided world

That didn't have enough

Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah

Your light is always showing me the way

Rasool'Allah, Habib'Allah

I'm longing for the day I see your face