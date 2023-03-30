Lirik Lagu Good Life - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Life - Harris J
Good life, good life
Allah I want to thank You for the good life
I want to wake up in the morning with the sun
Wear a smile, go out and have some fun
Going to take away the worries on my mind, oh
Put them to one side
‘Cause everyday is like a brand new story
With unwritten lines
And no matter the weather
It's going, going to be alright
I know my life ain’t perfect
But I don't have to worry
‘Cause I've got all that I need
Right here in my, in my life
I know my life ain't perfect
But I like the way it's going
‘Cause I've got all that I need
Right here in my, in my life
Thank You for the good life, good life
Allah I want to thank You for the good life
I leave it all in Your hands, oh
Thank You for the good life, good life
Allah I want to thank You for the good life
Hey, listen!
There are things in life that money just can't buy
Happiness and love don't have a price
All good people that surround me everyday, oh
I just appreciate
I love living in a brand new story with unwritten lines
And no matter the weather
It's going, going to be alright
It's about being thankful and trying to understand
That the more I learn I want to leave it all in Your hands
‘Cause I know You'll always take good of care of me
You’ve given me a good life, a good life each day
Good life, good life
Allah I want to thank You for the good life
Yes I want to thank You O Allah!
Thank You for the good life, good life
Allah I want to thank You for the good life
I leave it all in Your hands
Judul: Good Life
Penyanyi: Harris J
Pencipta lagu: Paddy Dalton, Moh. Denebi, Maher Zain dan Bara Kherigi.
Album: Salam
Fakta di Baliknya
Good Life merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Harris J, dan dirilis pada 2015.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang ungkapan rasa syukur seorang manusia kepada Allah SWT. Dalam liriknya, lagu ini mengajari soal sikap positif dalam menjalani hidup, serta mensyukuri apa yang terjadi.
Kendati hidup yang dijalani tidak mudah, namun rasa bersyukur harus tetap ada. Sebab di luar sana, ada banyak orang yang hidupnya jauh lebih memprihatinkan.***(Hasna Syauqillah)
