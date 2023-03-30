Lirik Lagu Good Life - Harris J dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Life - Harris J

Good life, good life

Allah I want to thank You for the good life

I want to wake up in the morning with the sun

Wear a smile, go out and have some fun

Going to take away the worries on my mind, oh

Put them to one side

‘Cause everyday is like a brand new story

With unwritten lines

And no matter the weather

It's going, going to be alright

I know my life ain’t perfect

But I don't have to worry

‘Cause I've got all that I need

Right here in my, in my life

I know my life ain't perfect

But I like the way it's going

‘Cause I've got all that I need

Right here in my, in my life

Thank You for the good life, good life

Allah I want to thank You for the good life

I leave it all in Your hands, oh

Thank You for the good life, good life

Allah I want to thank You for the good life

Hey, listen!

There are things in life that money just can't buy

Happiness and love don't have a price

All good people that surround me everyday, oh

I just appreciate

I love living in a brand new story with unwritten lines

And no matter the weather

It's going, going to be alright

It's about being thankful and trying to understand

That the more I learn I want to leave it all in Your hands

‘Cause I know You'll always take good of care of me

You’ve given me a good life, a good life each day

Good life, good life

Allah I want to thank You for the good life

Yes I want to thank You O Allah!

Thank You for the good life, good life

Allah I want to thank You for the good life

I leave it all in Your hands

Judul: Good Life

Penyanyi: Harris J

Pencipta lagu: Paddy Dalton, Moh. Denebi, Maher Zain dan Bara Kherigi.

Album: Salam

Fakta di Baliknya

Good Life merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Harris J, dan dirilis pada 2015.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang ungkapan rasa syukur seorang manusia kepada Allah SWT. Dalam liriknya, lagu ini mengajari soal sikap positif dalam menjalani hidup, serta mensyukuri apa yang terjadi.

Kendati hidup yang dijalani tidak mudah, namun rasa bersyukur harus tetap ada. Sebab di luar sana, ada banyak orang yang hidupnya jauh lebih memprihatinkan.***(Hasna Syauqillah)