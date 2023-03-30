Lirik Lagu InsyaAllah - Maher Zain dan Fakta di Baliknya

InsyaAllah - Maher Zain

Everytime you feel like you cannot go on

You feel so lost

That your so alone

All you is see is night

And darkness all around

You feel so helpless

You can`t see which way to go

Don`t despair and never loose hope

Cause Allah is always by your side

Insya Allah 2x

Insya Allah 2x

Insya Allah you`ll find your way

Everytime you can make one more mistake

You feel you can`t repent

And that its way too late

Your`re so confused,wrong decisions you have made

Haunt your mind and your heart is full of shame

Don`t despair and never loose hope

Cause Allah is always by your side

Insya Allah 2x

Insya Allah 2x

Insya Allah you`ll find your way

Insya Allah 2x

Insya Allah 2x

Insya Allah you`ll find your way

Turn to Allah

He`s never far away

Put your trust in Him

Raise your hands and pray

Ooo Ya Allah

Guide my steps don`t let me go astray

You`re the only one that showed me the way,

Showed me the way 2x