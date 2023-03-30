Lirik Lagu InsyaAllah - Maher Zain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Everytime you feel like you cannot go on
You feel so lost
That your so alone
All you is see is night
And darkness all around
You feel so helpless
You can`t see which way to go
Don`t despair and never loose hope
Cause Allah is always by your side
Insya Allah 2x
Insya Allah 2x
Insya Allah you`ll find your way
Everytime you can make one more mistake
You feel you can`t repent
And that its way too late
Your`re so confused,wrong decisions you have made
Haunt your mind and your heart is full of shame
Don`t despair and never loose hope
Cause Allah is always by your side
Insya Allah 2x
Insya Allah 2x
Insya Allah you`ll find your way
Insya Allah 2x
Insya Allah 2x
Insya Allah you`ll find your way
Turn to Allah
He`s never far away
Put your trust in Him
Raise your hands and pray
Ooo Ya Allah
Guide my steps don`t let me go astray
You`re the only one that showed me the way,
Showed me the way 2x
