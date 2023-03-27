Lirik Lagu Like Crazy - Jimin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

She’s saying

Baby, saenggakhaji ma

There’s not a bad thing here tonight

Baby, tteonado joha

Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman

Watch me go

Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (away)

Achimdo chwihaeseo oji anke

Sikkeureoun eumak soge

Huimihaejin na

Deurama gateun ppeonhan story

Iksukhaejyeo ga

Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?

Yeah I know

You know

I know

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

I bameui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste

Give me a good ride

(Oh I’m fallin’)

It’s gon’ be a good night

(Oh I’m fallin’)

Forever you and I

Geoul soge bichin na

Hayeomeopsi michyeoga

I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time

I’d rather be

Lost in the lights

Lost in the lights

I’m outta my mind

I bameui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam

You spin me up high

Neoreul pumeun dal

Let me have a taste