Lirik Lagu Like Crazy - Jimin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

She’s saying
Baby, saenggakhaji ma
There’s not a bad thing here tonight
Baby, tteonado joha
Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman
Watch me go
Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (away)
Achimdo chwihaeseo oji anke
Sikkeureoun eumak soge
Huimihaejin na
Deurama gateun ppeonhan story
Iksukhaejyeo ga
Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?
Yeah I know
You know
I know
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
I bameui kkeuteul jabajwo
Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste
Give me a good ride
(Oh I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night
(Oh I’m fallin’)
Forever you and I
Geoul soge bichin na
Hayeomeopsi michyeoga
I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time
I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
I bameui kkeuteul jabajwo
Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste
