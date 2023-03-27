Lirik Lagu Like Crazy - Jimin BTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Astri Lestari
- 27 Maret 2023, 10:40 WIB
Jimin BTS.
Jimin BTS. /Instagram/@j.m

She’s saying
Baby, saenggakhaji ma
There’s not a bad thing here tonight
Baby, tteonado joha
Isseo jwo oneulkkajiman

Watch me go
Nal jeoksyeo bamsaedorok (away)
Achimdo chwihaeseo oji anke

Sikkeureoun eumak soge
Huimihaejin na
Deurama gateun ppeonhan story
Iksukhaejyeo ga
Nega aldeon nareul chatgien meolli on geolkka?
Yeah I know
You know
I know

I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
I bameui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste

Give me a good ride
(Oh I’m fallin’)
It’s gon’ be a good night
(Oh I’m fallin’)
Forever you and I

Geoul soge bichin na
Hayeomeopsi michyeoga
I’m feelin’ so alive, wasting time

I’d rather be
Lost in the lights
Lost in the lights
I’m outta my mind
I bameui kkeuteul jabajwo

Maeil bam
You spin me up high
Neoreul pumeun dal
Let me have a taste

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: Koreaboo Spotify

27 Maret 2023, 10:40 WIB
