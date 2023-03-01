Lirik Lagu The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande - Die For You dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande - Die For You
I'm findin' ways to articulate the feelin' I'm goin' through
I just can't say I don't love you
'Cause I love you, yeah
It's hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold
But tonight, I'm gon' let you know
Let me tell the truth
Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night
I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time
I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love
I try to find a reason to pull us apart
It ain't workin', 'cause you're perfect, and I know that you're worth it
I can't walk away, oh
Even though we're goin' through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It'll never change my mind
'Cause baby, I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
I’m finding ways to stay concentrated
On what I gotta do
But baby boy it’s so hard round you
And yes I’m blaming you
And you know I can’t fake it now or never
And you insinuating that you think we might be better
Better me & you
Yeah I know you do
You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes
You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry
It ain't workin', 'cause you're perfect
And I know you deserve it
I can't walk away, oh
Even though we're goin' through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It'll never change my mind
'Cause baby, I would die for you, uh
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you
My baby
I'm just sayin', yeah
I would die for you, I would lie for you
Keep it real with you, I would kill for you
My baby
Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, ooh
Even though we're goin' through it
And it makes you feel alone
Just know that I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah
The distance and the time between us
It'll never change my mind
'Cause baby, I would die for you
Baby, I would die for you, yeah (oh, babe)
Arti Lagu Ariana Grande - Die For You
Saya menemukan cara untuk mengartikulasikan perasaan yang saya alami
Aku hanya tidak bisa mengatakan aku tidak mencintaimu
Karena aku mencintaimu, ya
Sulit bagi saya untuk mengkomunikasikan pemikiran yang saya pegang
Tapi malam ini, aku akan memberitahumu
Biarkan saya mengatakan yang sebenarnya
Sayang, biarkan aku mengatakan yang sebenarnya, ya
Anda tahu apa yang saya pikirkan, lihat di mata Anda
Anda benci bahwa Anda menginginkan saya, benci ketika Anda menangis
Anda takut kesepian, 'khususnya di malam hari
Aku takut aku akan merindukanmu, terjadi setiap saat
Saya tidak ingin perasaan ini, saya tidak mampu membeli cinta
Aku mencoba mencari alasan untuk memisahkan kita
Itu tidak berhasil, karena kamu sempurna, dan aku tahu kamu berharga
Aku tidak bisa pergi, oh
Meskipun kita akan melaluinya
Dan itu membuatmu merasa sendirian
Ketahuilah bahwa aku akan mati untukmu
Sayang, aku rela mati untukmu, ya
Jarak dan waktu diantara kita
Itu tidak akan pernah mengubah pikiranku
Karena sayang, aku rela mati untukmu
Sayang, aku rela mati untukmu, ya
