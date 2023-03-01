Lirik Lagu The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande - Die For You dan Fakta di Baliknya

I'm findin' ways to articulate the feelin' I'm goin' through

I just can't say I don't love you

'Cause I love you, yeah

It's hard for me to communicate the thoughts that I hold

But tonight, I'm gon' let you know

Let me tell the truth

Baby, let me tell the truth, yeah

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

You're scared to be lonely, 'specially in the night

I'm scared that I'll miss you, happens every time

I don't want this feelin', I can't afford love

I try to find a reason to pull us apart

It ain't workin', 'cause you're perfect, and I know that you're worth it

I can't walk away, oh

Even though we're goin' through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind

'Cause baby, I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

I’m finding ways to stay concentrated

On what I gotta do

But baby boy it’s so hard round you

And yes I’m blaming you

And you know I can’t fake it now or never

And you insinuating that you think we might be better

Better me & you

Yeah I know you do

You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes

You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry

It ain't workin', 'cause you're perfect

And I know you deserve it

I can't walk away, oh

Even though we're goin' through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind

'Cause baby, I would die for you, uh

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you

My baby

I'm just sayin', yeah

I would die for you, I would lie for you

Keep it real with you, I would kill for you

My baby

Na-na-na, na-na-na, na-na, ooh

Even though we're goin' through it

And it makes you feel alone

Just know that I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah

The distance and the time between us

It'll never change my mind

'Cause baby, I would die for you

Baby, I would die for you, yeah (oh, babe)

Saya menemukan cara untuk mengartikulasikan perasaan yang saya alami

Aku hanya tidak bisa mengatakan aku tidak mencintaimu

Karena aku mencintaimu, ya

Sulit bagi saya untuk mengkomunikasikan pemikiran yang saya pegang

Tapi malam ini, aku akan memberitahumu

Biarkan saya mengatakan yang sebenarnya

Sayang, biarkan aku mengatakan yang sebenarnya, ya

Anda tahu apa yang saya pikirkan, lihat di mata Anda

Anda benci bahwa Anda menginginkan saya, benci ketika Anda menangis

Anda takut kesepian, 'khususnya di malam hari

Aku takut aku akan merindukanmu, terjadi setiap saat

Saya tidak ingin perasaan ini, saya tidak mampu membeli cinta

Aku mencoba mencari alasan untuk memisahkan kita

Itu tidak berhasil, karena kamu sempurna, dan aku tahu kamu berharga

Aku tidak bisa pergi, oh

Meskipun kita akan melaluinya

Dan itu membuatmu merasa sendirian

Ketahuilah bahwa aku akan mati untukmu

Sayang, aku rela mati untukmu, ya

Jarak dan waktu diantara kita

Itu tidak akan pernah mengubah pikiranku

Karena sayang, aku rela mati untukmu

Sayang, aku rela mati untukmu, ya