Lirik Lagu The Scars - Keenan Te dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
- 19 Februari 2023, 17:35 WIB
Ilustrasi lagu.
Ilustrasi lagu. /Simone_ph

The ScarsKeenan Te

We're whispering in circles again
We're using different words, same meanings
You ask me if this love is worth the end (Ooh)
You know that I've been broken before
I know that you could break me more
My instinct is to run before my heart is torn
 
Try to hold my defences and hide behind my walls
But when I hold onto you, I can't help but let them fall
 
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
 
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh
 
We're sitting underneath streetlights
The neon yellow lights up your eyes
If this all crumbles down, at least we have tonight
 
So, I'll hold all these seconds, and memorise them all
'Cause when I hold onto you, I can't help but always fall
 
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart
You know I will always stay
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
 
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars, ooh
 
So, I'll let you hold onto my heart
Even if you tear me apart
'Cause it's better to try and love too hard
Than to always be stuck at the start
So I'll let you hold onto my heart
'Cause loving you's worth all the scars
 
Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh
Worth all the scars
Baby, loving you's worth all the scars

Credit

Artis: Keenan Te
Diproduksi: David Kingston
Master: Cam Noble

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Scars

Lagu ‘The Scars’ mengungkapkan rasa sakit yang mendalam dan sulitnya membuka hati untuk mencintai setelah disakiti pada masa lalu.

Enggan lengah, tokoh utama dalam lagu akhirnya bersedia mengambil risiko karena menganggap kesempatan untuk mencintai sepadan dengan semua rasa sakit dan luka.

Bagian refrain lagu ‘The Scars’ menjadi sebuah pengingat yang kuat bahwa cinta sejati sepadan dengan semua risikonya. Lagu ini mendorong pendengar untuk membuka hati mereka untuk mencintai meskipun pernah disakiti sebelumnya.***

Editor: Ahlaqul Karima Yawan

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta Hari Ketiga, Ratusan Penonton Joget Ditemani Musik Koplo

Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta Hari Ketiga, Ratusan Penonton Joget Ditemani Musik Koplo

19 Februari 2023, 18:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Scars - Keenan Te dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Scars - Keenan Te dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Februari 2023, 17:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Lupakan Cinta - Rossa dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lupakan Cinta - Rossa dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Februari 2023, 17:31 WIB
Lirik Lagu Aku Terpikat Dirimu - Barakatak dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aku Terpikat Dirimu - Barakatak dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Februari 2023, 12:54 WIB
Lirik Sebab Kau Terlalu Indah Komang - Raim Laode, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Sebab Kau Terlalu Indah Komang - Raim Laode, dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 Februari 2023, 12:16 WIB
Bawakan Lagu Jawa, TTM Akustik Membius Ratusan Pengunjung Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta

Bawakan Lagu Jawa, TTM Akustik Membius Ratusan Pengunjung Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta

18 Februari 2023, 20:15 WIB
Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta Hari Kedua, Penonton Rasakan Sensasi Joget yang Berbeda

Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta Hari Kedua, Penonton Rasakan Sensasi Joget yang Berbeda

18 Februari 2023, 19:11 WIB
Hydro Koplo Hipnotis Ratusan Pengunjung Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta

Hydro Koplo Hipnotis Ratusan Pengunjung Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta

18 Februari 2023, 18:10 WIB
Ditemani Foto V BTS, Naura Ayu Ungkap Momen Unik Rekaman Lagu Cinta

Ditemani Foto V BTS, Naura Ayu Ungkap Momen Unik Rekaman Lagu Cinta

18 Februari 2023, 13:07 WIB
Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta: Daftar Musisi yang Tampil, Jadwal, dan Harga Tiket

Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta: Daftar Musisi yang Tampil, Jadwal, dan Harga Tiket

17 Februari 2023, 17:46 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Megawati: Maaf Beribu Maaf Ini, tapi Kenapa Ibu-Ibu Sekarang Kok Seneng Banget Ikut Pengajian?
2

Prediksi Skor Girona vs Almeria di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik, hingga Head to head
3

Link Live Streaming Indosiar, Siaran Langsung Timnas Indonesia U-20 vs Fiji Mini Turnamen

4

Prediksi Skor Arema FC vs Barito Putera di BRI Liga 1: Preview, Susunan Pemain, hingga Head to Head
5

Prediksi Skor Osasuna vs Real Madrid di Liga Spanyol: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik hingga Head to Head
6

Prediksi Skor Everton vs Leeds United di Liga Inggris: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik hingga Head to Head
7

Prediksi Skor Arema FC vs Barito Putera di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Statistik Tim hingga Susunan Pemain

8

Terungkap Alasan Bharada E Dikawal Petugas LPSK Perempuan saat Pembacaan Vonis
9

Prediksi Skor Monza vs AC Milan di Liga Italia: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up

10

Prediksi Skor Aston Villa vs Arsenal di Liga Inggris: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head hingga Starting Line-Up

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita Solo Raya

Lowongan Kerja Indo Mahakarya Gemilang, Cek Kualifikasi Sampai Deskripsi Kerja!

Lowongan Kerja Indo Mahakarya Gemilang, Cek Kualifikasi Sampai Deskripsi Kerja!

19 Februari 2023, 18:28 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Info Loker Makassar! Browcyl Brownies Pisang Buka Lowongan Kerja Sebagai Pramuniaga, Lulusan SMA Bisa Daftar

Info Loker Makassar! Browcyl Brownies Pisang Buka Lowongan Kerja Sebagai Pramuniaga, Lulusan SMA Bisa Daftar

19 Februari 2023, 18:28 WIB

Portal Brebes

Konten Kreator Wajib Punya, HP Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Punya Banyak Fitur Menarik

Konten Kreator Wajib Punya, HP Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Punya Banyak Fitur Menarik

19 Februari 2023, 18:27 WIB

Media Blitar

Analis Proyeksikan Kinerja Positif BRI Terus Berlanjut, Targetkan BBRI Tembus Rp6.100

Analis Proyeksikan Kinerja Positif BRI Terus Berlanjut, Targetkan BBRI Tembus Rp6.100

19 Februari 2023, 18:27 WIB

Berita KBB

Simak! 4 Tips Filosofi Hidup Jepang untuk Hidup yang Bermakna

Simak! 4 Tips Filosofi Hidup Jepang untuk Hidup yang Bermakna

19 Februari 2023, 18:27 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM JOMBANG CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Jombang Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM JOMBANG CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Jombang Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis SUAMI PENGGANTI Hari Ini, 19 Februari 2023: Dinda Menampar Ariana? Riri Terpaksa Putus dengan Ben

Sinopsis SUAMI PENGGANTI Hari Ini, 19 Februari 2023: Dinda Menampar Ariana? Riri Terpaksa Putus dengan Ben

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM NGASEM CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Kediri Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM NGASEM CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Kediri Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Ringtimes Banyuwangi

Mengenal HPI Banyuwangi, Organisasi Guide Wisata Berlisensi

Mengenal HPI Banyuwangi, Organisasi Guide Wisata Berlisensi

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM LAMONGAN CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Lamongan Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM LAMONGAN CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Lamongan Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Galamedia News

Jadwal Tayang Mantan Tapi Menikah Episode 8 dan 9 di VIU Lengkap dengan LINK NONTON dan Sinopsis Terbarunya

Jadwal Tayang Mantan Tapi Menikah Episode 8 dan 9 di VIU Lengkap dengan LINK NONTON dan Sinopsis Terbarunya

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Koran

Anto Febrianto Terpilih Jadi Ketua DPD KNPI Kabupaten Majalengka

Anto Febrianto Terpilih Jadi Ketua DPD KNPI Kabupaten Majalengka

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM LUMAJANG CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Lumajang Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM LUMAJANG CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Lumajang Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Oke Flores

Kapan Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48 Ditutup? Cek Prediksi Jadwal Penutupan di Sini

Kapan Pendaftaran Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 48 Ditutup? Cek Prediksi Jadwal Penutupan di Sini

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM CARUBAN CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Madiun Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM CARUBAN CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Madiun Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Karawang Post

Dua Jenazah WNI Korban Gempa Turki Berhasil Ditemukan

Dua Jenazah WNI Korban Gempa Turki Berhasil Ditemukan

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn, Aquarius, dan Pisces Besok, 20 Februari 2023: Keluar dari Drama Apapun

Ramalan Zodiak Capricorn, Aquarius, dan Pisces Besok, 20 Februari 2023: Keluar dari Drama Apapun

19 Februari 2023, 18:26 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM MOJOSARI CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Mojokerto Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM MOJOSARI CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Mojokerto Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM NGANJUK CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Nganjuk Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM NGANJUK CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Nganjuk Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM NGAWI CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Ngawi Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM NGAWI CAIR 50 JUTA, Cek Syarat Pengajuan Pinjaman KUR BRI Kabupaten Ngawi Sampai 50 Juta!

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Biodata dan Profil David da Silva Pemain Persib Bandung Lengkap dengan Umur, dan Akun Instagram

Biodata dan Profil David da Silva Pemain Persib Bandung Lengkap dengan Umur, dan Akun Instagram

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB

Cilacap Update

TERBARU! 2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Salatiga versi LTMPT: Yuk, Cek Peringkat dari TOP 1000 Sekolah!

TERBARU! 2 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Salatiga versi LTMPT: Yuk, Cek Peringkat dari TOP 1000 Sekolah!

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Ramalan Zodiak Hari Senin, 20 Februari 2023 Untuk Yang Berzodiak Scorpio, Libra, Sagitarius dan Capricorn

Ramalan Zodiak Hari Senin, 20 Februari 2023 Untuk Yang Berzodiak Scorpio, Libra, Sagitarius dan Capricorn

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Teka-teki Sulit! Si Jenius pun Akan Kewalahan Menemukan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Ini dalam 22 Detik

Tes IQ: Teka-teki Sulit! Si Jenius pun Akan Kewalahan Menemukan 3 Perbedaan pada Gambar Ini dalam 22 Detik

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB

Jombang Update

Profil dan Prestasi Jiang Jie: Pelatih Timnas Voli Putra Indonesia di SEA Games 2023

Profil dan Prestasi Jiang Jie: Pelatih Timnas Voli Putra Indonesia di SEA Games 2023

19 Februari 2023, 18:25 WIB
x