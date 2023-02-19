Lirik Lagu The Scars - Keenan Te dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Scars – Keenan Te

We're whispering in circles again

We're using different words, same meanings

You ask me if this love is worth the end (Ooh)

You know that I've been broken before

I know that you could break me more

My instinct is to run before my heart is torn



Try to hold my defences and hide behind my walls

But when I hold onto you, I can't help but let them fall



So, I'll let you hold onto my heart

No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart

You know I will always stay

'Cause it's better to try and love too hard

Than to always be stuck at the start

So, I'll let you hold onto my heart

'Cause loving you's worth all the scars



Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh

Worth all the scars, ooh



We're sitting underneath streetlights

The neon yellow lights up your eyes

If this all crumbles down, at least we have tonight



So, I'll hold all these seconds, and memorise them all

'Cause when I hold onto you, I can't help but always fall



So I'll let you hold onto my heart

No, I won't run away even if you tear me apart

You know I will always stay

'Cause it's better to try and love too hard

Than to always be stuck at the start

So I'll let you hold onto my heart

'Cause loving you's worth all the scars



Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh

Worth all the scars, ooh



So, I'll let you hold onto my heart

Even if you tear me apart

'Cause it's better to try and love too hard

Than to always be stuck at the start

So I'll let you hold onto my heart

'Cause loving you's worth all the scars



Ooh-ooh, oh-oh-oh-ooh

Worth all the scars

Baby, loving you's worth all the scars

Credit

Artis: Keenan Te

Diproduksi: David Kingston

Master: Cam Noble

Fakta di Balik Lagu The Scars

Lagu ‘The Scars’ mengungkapkan rasa sakit yang mendalam dan sulitnya membuka hati untuk mencintai setelah disakiti pada masa lalu.

Enggan lengah, tokoh utama dalam lagu akhirnya bersedia mengambil risiko karena menganggap kesempatan untuk mencintai sepadan dengan semua rasa sakit dan luka.

Bagian refrain lagu ‘The Scars’ menjadi sebuah pengingat yang kuat bahwa cinta sejati sepadan dengan semua risikonya. Lagu ini mendorong pendengar untuk membuka hati mereka untuk mencintai meskipun pernah disakiti sebelumnya.***