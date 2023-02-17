Lirik Lagu Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB
Grup band My Bloody Valentine.
Grup band My Bloody Valentine. /Tangkapan layar YouTube

Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine

Sleep like a pillow, no one there
Where she won't care, anywhere
Soft as a pillow, touch her there
Where she won't dare, somewhere

Sweet like a mallow, softer, fair
Feel like you could swallow her
Sleep, going to tremble, she's not square
Soft like there's silk everywhere

Sleep as a pillow, comfort there
Where she won't dare, anywhere
Look in the mirror, she's not there
Where she won't care, somewhere

Dirilis: 1991
Album: Loveless
Artis: My Bloody Valentine
Genre: Alternative/Indie
 
Fakta di Baliknya

Only Shallow merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh My Bloody Valentine, band rock alternatif Irlandia-Inggris yang dibentuk di Dublin pada 1983.

Adapun anggota pendiri band ini di antaranya Kevin Shields, Colm Cíosóig, Bilinda Butcher, dan Debbie Googe.

Sepanjang kariernya, My Bloody Valentine memiliki gaya musik yang terus berkembang. Mulanya, musik mereka dipengaruhi post-punk seperti Birthday Party, The Cramps, dan Joy Division.

Kemudian, My Bloody Valentine berekspresimen dengan melodi pop dalam The New Record pada 1986, yang pada akhirnya menjadi titik balik dari karier musik band ini.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan


Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta: Daftar Musisi yang Tampil, Jadwal, dan Harga Tiket

Pekan Gembira Ria Jakarta: Daftar Musisi yang Tampil, Jadwal, dan Harga Tiket

17 Februari 2023, 17:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dangdut is The Music of My Country - Project Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dangdut is The Music of My Country - Project Pop dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Februari 2023, 20:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kehilanganmu Berat Bagiku - Kangen Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kehilanganmu Berat Bagiku - Kangen Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

16 Februari 2023, 11:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Niken Salindry – Crito Mustahil Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Niken Salindry – Crito Mustahil Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

16 Februari 2023, 11:11 WIB
MOMOLAND Bubar, Daftar Panjang Girlband yang Diduga 'Dibuang' Industri Hiburan Korsel Bertambah

MOMOLAND Bubar, Daftar Panjang Girlband yang Diduga 'Dibuang' Industri Hiburan Korsel Bertambah

15 Februari 2023, 19:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kalih Welasku - Niken Salindry feat. Lala Atila Lengkap dengan Profil sang Sinden

Lirik Lagu Kalih Welasku - Niken Salindry feat. Lala Atila Lengkap dengan Profil sang Sinden

15 Februari 2023, 12:00 WIB
Virzha Bahagia Jadi Bagian Sejarah Dewa 19, Konser 30 Tahun di JIS yang Bikin Berkesan

Virzha Bahagia Jadi Bagian Sejarah Dewa 19, Konser 30 Tahun di JIS yang Bikin Berkesan

14 Februari 2023, 14:02 WIB
Tampil di Panggung Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show, Rihanna Tak Terima Bayaran

Tampil di Panggung Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show, Rihanna Tak Terima Bayaran

14 Februari 2023, 10:51 WIB
7 Rekomendasi DJ Controller bagi Pemula Harga Mulai Rp1 Jutaan

7 Rekomendasi DJ Controller bagi Pemula Harga Mulai Rp1 Jutaan

14 Februari 2023, 10:05 WIB
Lagu Sebuah Pengakuan, Pesan Mendalam Indra Sinaga

Lagu Sebuah Pengakuan, Pesan Mendalam Indra Sinaga

14 Februari 2023, 09:31 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven di Liga Europa: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik, hingga Susunan Pemain
2

Tak Cukup Ferdy Sambo Divonis Mati, Keluarga Brigadir J Laporkan Lagi Terdakwa atas Tuduhan Lain
3

Prediksi Skor Barcelona vs Manchester United di Liga Eropa: Preview, Statistik, Head to Head, Starting Line-up
4

Prediksi Skor Ajax vs Union Berlin di Liga Europa: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
5

Prediksi Skor RB Salzburg vs AS Roma di Liga Europa: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik, hingga Head to Head
6

Usai Terpilih Jadi Ketua Umum PSSI, Bolehkah Erick Thohir Rangkap Jabatan dengan Menteri BUMN? Simak Aturannya
7

Prediksi Skor Juventus vs Nantes di Liga Europa: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
8

Prediksi Skor Ajax vs Union Berlin di Liga Europa: Preview, Kondisi Tim, Taktik, hingga Susunan Pemain
9

Prediksi Skor Bhayangkara FC vs Persija Jakarta di BRI Liga 1: Head to Head, Preview Tim, dan Starting Line-up
10

Prediksi Skor Bhayangkara FC vs Persija Jakarta di BRI Liga 1: Statistik, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kendari Kita

Seorang Pria di Kendari Dikeroyok, Kapolresta Beberkan Kronologinya

Seorang Pria di Kendari Dikeroyok, Kapolresta Beberkan Kronologinya

18 Februari 2023, 01:23 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Prediksi Skor Sunderland vs Bristol City di EFL Championship, Sabtu, 18 Februari

Prediksi Skor Sunderland vs Bristol City di EFL Championship, Sabtu, 18 Februari

18 Februari 2023, 01:17 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Sabtu 18 Februari 2023, Serta Niat Sholat dan Artinya

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Sabtu 18 Februari 2023, Serta Niat Sholat dan Artinya

18 Februari 2023, 01:15 WIB

Jurnal Sinjai

Prediksi Sunderland vs Bristol City: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir di EFL Championship

Prediksi Sunderland vs Bristol City: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir di EFL Championship

18 Februari 2023, 01:08 WIB

Info Temanggung

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 8 Halaman 38, Perbedaan Iklan Informasional dan Transformasional

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 8 Halaman 38, Perbedaan Iklan Informasional dan Transformasional

18 Februari 2023, 01:08 WIB

Cilacap Update

MEULABOH PUSAT PERBELANJAAN! 4 Tempat Belanja Murah di Meulaboh Lengkap dengan Alamatnya, Mau Cek?

MEULABOH PUSAT PERBELANJAAN! 4 Tempat Belanja Murah di Meulaboh Lengkap dengan Alamatnya, Mau Cek?

18 Februari 2023, 01:04 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Banjarnegara, Sabtu 18 Februari 2023, Bacaan Doa Wudhu dan Doa untuk Orang Tua

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Banjarnegara, Sabtu 18 Februari 2023, Bacaan Doa Wudhu dan Doa untuk Orang Tua

18 Februari 2023, 01:00 WIB

Hai Bandung

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 18 Februari 2023

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Hari Ini Sabtu 18 Februari 2023

18 Februari 2023, 01:00 WIB

Cilacap Update

BONTANG CUAN! 5 Ide Jualan Saat Bulan Ramadhan di Kota Bontang, Peluang Usaha Yang Menjanjikan!

BONTANG CUAN! 5 Ide Jualan Saat Bulan Ramadhan di Kota Bontang, Peluang Usaha Yang Menjanjikan!

18 Februari 2023, 00:53 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Sejarah dan Beberapa Amalan yang Dianjurkan Pada Hari Isra Miraj Hari ini

Sejarah dan Beberapa Amalan yang Dianjurkan Pada Hari Isra Miraj Hari ini

18 Februari 2023, 00:48 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Makan Keju Dapat Panjangkan Usia Kamu, Asalkan Jangan Ini Kata Peneliti

Makan Keju Dapat Panjangkan Usia Kamu, Asalkan Jangan Ini Kata Peneliti

18 Februari 2023, 00:48 WIB

Cilacap Update

SABANG PUSAT PERBELANJAAN! Inilah 10 Tempat Belanja Murah di Sabang, Lengkap dengan Alamatnya!

SABANG PUSAT PERBELANJAAN! Inilah 10 Tempat Belanja Murah di Sabang, Lengkap dengan Alamatnya!

18 Februari 2023, 00:47 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Indramayu Sabtu 18 Februari 2023, Serta Doa Sebelum dan Sesudah Makan

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Indramayu Sabtu 18 Februari 2023, Serta Doa Sebelum dan Sesudah Makan

18 Februari 2023, 00:45 WIB

Info Temanggung

Wajib Simak! Inilah Daftar Harga Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Harga Mulai Rp200 jutaan

Wajib Simak! Inilah Daftar Harga Mobil Listrik di Indonesia, Harga Mulai Rp200 jutaan

18 Februari 2023, 00:44 WIB

Cilacap Update

SKINCARE TOMOHON! Harga Treatment di Ella Skin Care Kota Tomohon, Kualitas Tinggi Terbaru 2023, Berapa?

SKINCARE TOMOHON! Harga Treatment di Ella Skin Care Kota Tomohon, Kualitas Tinggi Terbaru 2023, Berapa?

18 Februari 2023, 00:37 WIB

Flores Terkini

Bongkar Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta 18 Februari 2023: Mampus! Aldebaran dan Nia Polisikan Permadi Atas Tuduhan KDRT

Bongkar Sinopsis Ikatan Cinta 18 Februari 2023: Mampus! Aldebaran dan Nia Polisikan Permadi Atas Tuduhan KDRT

18 Februari 2023, 00:33 WIB

Cilacap Update

UMKM METRO CAIR 50 JUTA, Semudah Ini Syarat Pinjaman KUR BRI Kota Metro Sampai 50 Juta!

UMKM METRO CAIR 50 JUTA, Semudah Ini Syarat Pinjaman KUR BRI Kota Metro Sampai 50 Juta!

18 Februari 2023, 00:30 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Garut, Sabtu 18 Februari 2023 serta Doa Sebelum dan Sesudah Makan

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Garut, Sabtu 18 Februari 2023 serta Doa Sebelum dan Sesudah Makan

18 Februari 2023, 00:30 WIB

Cilacap Update

LUMAJANG Tinggi Prestasi! Ini 20 Sekolah Dasar (SD) Terbaik di Kabupaten Lumajang, Unggul Dan Favorit?

LUMAJANG Tinggi Prestasi! Ini 20 Sekolah Dasar (SD) Terbaik di Kabupaten Lumajang, Unggul Dan Favorit?

18 Februari 2023, 00:27 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Survei Ipsos: 'Daftar Negara Paling Percaya Alien Mendarat ke Bumi', Indonesia di urutan ke berapa?

Survei Ipsos: 'Daftar Negara Paling Percaya Alien Mendarat ke Bumi', Indonesia di urutan ke berapa?

18 Februari 2023, 00:18 WIB

Cilacap Update

Mau Intip? Ini 4 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Kudus versi TOP 1000 Sekolah Indonesia LTMPT, JATENG MERAPAT!

Mau Intip? Ini 4 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Kudus versi TOP 1000 Sekolah Indonesia LTMPT, JATENG MERAPAT!

18 Februari 2023, 00:17 WIB

Cilacap Update

Yang Mana? Ini 14 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Magelang versi TOP 1000 Sekolah Indonesia LTMPT, Cek Lengkapnya!

Yang Mana? Ini 14 SMA Terbaik di Kabupaten Magelang versi TOP 1000 Sekolah Indonesia LTMPT, Cek Lengkapnya!

18 Februari 2023, 00:15 WIB

Priangan Timur News

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Depok Hari ini Sabtu 18 Februari 2023 serta Doa Sebelum dan Sesudah Makan

Jadwal Sholat dan Imsak Depok Hari ini Sabtu 18 Februari 2023 serta Doa Sebelum dan Sesudah Makan

18 Februari 2023, 00:15 WIB

Cilacap Update

SD TRENGGALEK Tinggi Prestasi! Inilah 20 Sekolah Dasar (SD) Terbaik di Kabupaten Trenggalek: Negeri - Swasta.

SD TRENGGALEK Tinggi Prestasi! Inilah 20 Sekolah Dasar (SD) Terbaik di Kabupaten Trenggalek: Negeri - Swasta.

18 Februari 2023, 00:11 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ada 4 Hal Harus Dihindari, Agar Doa Terkabul! Menurut Ustadz Adi Hidayat

Ada 4 Hal Harus Dihindari, Agar Doa Terkabul! Menurut Ustadz Adi Hidayat

18 Februari 2023, 00:10 WIB
x