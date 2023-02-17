Lirik Lagu Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine

Sleep like a pillow, no one there

Where she won't care, anywhere

Soft as a pillow, touch her there

Where she won't dare, somewhere

Sweet like a mallow, softer, fair

Feel like you could swallow her

Sleep, going to tremble, she's not square

Soft like there's silk everywhere

Sleep as a pillow, comfort there

Where she won't dare, anywhere

Look in the mirror, she's not there

Where she won't care, somewhere

Dirilis: 1991

Album: Loveless

Artis: My Bloody Valentine

Genre: Alternative/Indie



Fakta di Baliknya

Only Shallow merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh My Bloody Valentine, band rock alternatif Irlandia-Inggris yang dibentuk di Dublin pada 1983.

Adapun anggota pendiri band ini di antaranya Kevin Shields, Colm Cíosóig, Bilinda Butcher, dan Debbie Googe.

Sepanjang kariernya, My Bloody Valentine memiliki gaya musik yang terus berkembang. Mulanya, musik mereka dipengaruhi post-punk seperti Birthday Party, The Cramps, dan Joy Division.

Kemudian, My Bloody Valentine berekspresimen dengan melodi pop dalam The New Record pada 1986, yang pada akhirnya menjadi titik balik dari karier musik band ini.