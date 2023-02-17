Lirik Lagu Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine dan Fakta di Baliknya

Only Shallow – My Bloody Valentine
Sleep like a pillow, no one there
Where she won't care, anywhere
Soft as a pillow, touch her there
Where she won't dare, somewhere
Sweet like a mallow, softer, fair
Feel like you could swallow her
Sleep, going to tremble, she's not square
Soft like there's silk everywhere
Sleep as a pillow, comfort there
Where she won't dare, anywhere
Look in the mirror, she's not there
Where she won't care, somewhere
Dirilis: 1991
Album: Loveless
Artis: My Bloody Valentine
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di Baliknya
Only Shallow merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh My Bloody Valentine, band rock alternatif Irlandia-Inggris yang dibentuk di Dublin pada 1983.
Adapun anggota pendiri band ini di antaranya Kevin Shields, Colm Cíosóig, Bilinda Butcher, dan Debbie Googe.
Sepanjang kariernya, My Bloody Valentine memiliki gaya musik yang terus berkembang. Mulanya, musik mereka dipengaruhi post-punk seperti Birthday Party, The Cramps, dan Joy Division.
Kemudian, My Bloody Valentine berekspresimen dengan melodi pop dalam The New Record pada 1986, yang pada akhirnya menjadi titik balik dari karier musik band ini.
