Lirik Lagu Cats in the Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cats in the Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe

My child arrived just the other day

Came to the world in the usual way

But there were planes to catch and bills to pay

He learned to walk while I was away

He was talkin' 'fore I knew it

And as he grew he said

"I'm gonna be like you, dad"

"You know I'm gonna be like you"

And the cats in the cradle and the silver spoon

Little boy blue and the man on the moon

When you comin' home?

Son, I don't know when

We'll get together then

You know we'll have a good time then

Well, my son turned ten just the other day

He said, "Thanks for the ball, dad, come on, let's play"

"Could you teach me to throw?"

I said, "Not today, I got a lot to do"

He said, "That's okay"

And he walked away and he smiled and he said

"You know, I'm gonna be like him," yeah

You know I'm gonna be like him

And the cats in the cradle and the silver spoon

Little boy blue and the man on the moon

When you comin' home?

Son, I don't know when

We'll get together then

You know we'll have a good time then

When he came from college just the other day

So much like a man I just had to say

"I'm proud of you"

"Could you sit for a while?"

He shook his head and he said with a smile

"What I'd really like, dad, is to borrow the car keys"

"See you later"

"Can I have them, please?"

And the cats in the cradle and the silver spoon

Little boy blue and the man on the moon

When you comin' home?

Son, I don't know when

We'll get together then

You know we'll have a good time then

I've long since retired, my son's moved away

I called him up just the other day

"I'd like to see you, if you don't mind"

He said, "I'd love to, dad, if I could find the time"

"You see my new job's a hassle and the kids have the flu"

"But it's sure nice talkin' to you, dad"

"It's been sure nice talkin' to you"

And as I hung up the phone it occurred to me

He'd grown up just like me

My boy was just like me