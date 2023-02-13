Lirik Lagu Cats in the Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cats in the Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe
My child arrived just the other day
Came to the world in the usual way
But there were planes to catch and bills to pay
He learned to walk while I was away
He was talkin' 'fore I knew it
And as he grew he said
"I'm gonna be like you, dad"
"You know I'm gonna be like you"
And the cats in the cradle and the silver spoon
Little boy blue and the man on the moon
When you comin' home?
Son, I don't know when
We'll get together then
You know we'll have a good time then
Well, my son turned ten just the other day
He said, "Thanks for the ball, dad, come on, let's play"
"Could you teach me to throw?"
I said, "Not today, I got a lot to do"
He said, "That's okay"
And he walked away and he smiled and he said
"You know, I'm gonna be like him," yeah
You know I'm gonna be like him
And the cats in the cradle and the silver spoon
Little boy blue and the man on the moon
When you comin' home?
Son, I don't know when
We'll get together then
You know we'll have a good time then
When he came from college just the other day
So much like a man I just had to say
"I'm proud of you"
"Could you sit for a while?"
He shook his head and he said with a smile
"What I'd really like, dad, is to borrow the car keys"
"See you later"
"Can I have them, please?"
And the cats in the cradle and the silver spoon
Little boy blue and the man on the moon
When you comin' home?
Son, I don't know when
We'll get together then
You know we'll have a good time then
I've long since retired, my son's moved away
I called him up just the other day
"I'd like to see you, if you don't mind"
He said, "I'd love to, dad, if I could find the time"
"You see my new job's a hassle and the kids have the flu"
"But it's sure nice talkin' to you, dad"
"It's been sure nice talkin' to you"
And as I hung up the phone it occurred to me
He'd grown up just like me
My boy was just like me
