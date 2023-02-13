Lirik Lagu Sleepwalking - Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sleepwalking - Bring Me The Horizon
My secrets are burning a hole through my heart
And my bones catch a fever
When it cuts you up this deep
It's hard to find a way to breathe
Your eyes are swallowing me
Mirrors start to whisper, shadows start to sing
My skin's smothering me
Help me find a way to breathe
Time stood still the way it did before
It's like I'm sleepwalking
Fell into another hole again
It's like I'm sleepwalking
I'm at the edge of the world
Where do I go from here? Do I disappear?
Edge of the world
Should I sink or swim? Or simply disappear?
Your eyes are swallowing me
Mirrors start to whisper, shadows start to sing
My skin's smothering me
Help me find a way to breathe, sing it
Time stood still the way it did before
It's like I'm sleepwalking
Fell into another hole again
It's like I'm sleepwalking
Wake up
Take my hand and give me a reason to start again
Wake up
Pull me out and give me a reason to start again
Time stands still
Time stands still
(Time stands still)
(Time stands still)
