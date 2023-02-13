Lirik Lagu Sleepwalking - Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
13 Februari 2023, 23:30 WIB
Bring Me The Horizon.
Bring Me The Horizon. /YouTube/Bring Me The Horizon

Sleepwalking - Bring Me The Horizon

My secrets are burning a hole through my heart
And my bones catch a fever
When it cuts you up this deep
It's hard to find a way to breathe

Your eyes are swallowing me
Mirrors start to whisper, shadows start to sing
My skin's smothering me
Help me find a way to breathe

Time stood still the way it did before
It's like I'm sleepwalking
Fell into another hole again
It's like I'm sleepwalking

I'm at the edge of the world
Where do I go from here? Do I disappear?
Edge of the world
Should I sink or swim? Or simply disappear?

Your eyes are swallowing me
Mirrors start to whisper, shadows start to sing
My skin's smothering me
Help me find a way to breathe, sing it

Time stood still the way it did before
It's like I'm sleepwalking
Fell into another hole again
It's like I'm sleepwalking

Wake up
Take my hand and give me a reason to start again
Wake up
Pull me out and give me a reason to start again

Time stands still
Time stands still
(Time stands still)
(Time stands still)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

