Lirik Lagu Sleepwalking - Bring Me The Horizon dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sleepwalking - Bring Me The Horizon

My secrets are burning a hole through my heart

And my bones catch a fever

When it cuts you up this deep

It's hard to find a way to breathe

Your eyes are swallowing me

Mirrors start to whisper, shadows start to sing

My skin's smothering me

Help me find a way to breathe

Time stood still the way it did before

It's like I'm sleepwalking

Fell into another hole again

It's like I'm sleepwalking

I'm at the edge of the world

Where do I go from here? Do I disappear?

Edge of the world

Should I sink or swim? Or simply disappear?

Your eyes are swallowing me

Mirrors start to whisper, shadows start to sing

My skin's smothering me

Help me find a way to breathe, sing it

Time stood still the way it did before

It's like I'm sleepwalking

Fell into another hole again

It's like I'm sleepwalking

Wake up

Take my hand and give me a reason to start again

Wake up

Pull me out and give me a reason to start again

Time stands still

Time stands still

(Time stands still)

(Time stands still)