Lirik Lagu Lost – Linkin Park, Ketika Suara Mendiang Chester Bennington Diperdengarkan Kembali

Tirza Nathalia Melisa
10 Februari 2023, 19:15 WIB
Band Linkin Park.
Band Linkin Park.

Just a scar somewhere down inside of me
Something I can not repair
Even though it will always be
I pretend it isn't there (This is how I feel)
I'm trapped in yesterday (This is how it will be)
Where the pain is all I know (This is all I know)

And I'll never break away (Can't break free)
'Cause when I'm alone

I'm lost in these memories
Living behind my own illusion
Lost all my dignity
Living inside my own confusion

But I'm tired, I will always be afraid
Of the damage I've received
Broken promises they made
And how blindly I believed (This is all I know)

And I'll never break away (Can't break free)
'Cause when I'm alone

I'm lost in these memories
Living behind my own illusion
Lost all my dignity
Living inside my own confusion

I try to keep this pain inside
But I will never be alright
I try to keep this pain inside
But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)
But I will never be alright
I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)
But I will never be alright

I'm lost in these memories
Living behind my own illusion
Lost all my dignity
Living inside my own confusion

Credit

Artis: Linkin Park
Dirilis: 10 Februari 2023
Penulis lagu: Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Mr. Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon
Produser: Linkin Park, Don Gilmore
Label musik: Warner Records

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

