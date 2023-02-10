Lirik Lagu Lost – Linkin Park, Ketika Suara Mendiang Chester Bennington Diperdengarkan Kembali

Just a scar somewhere down inside of me

Something I can not repair

Even though it will always be

I pretend it isn't there (This is how I feel)

I'm trapped in yesterday (This is how it will be)

Where the pain is all I know (This is all I know)

And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone

I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion

But I'm tired, I will always be afraid

Of the damage I've received

Broken promises they made

And how blindly I believed (This is all I know)

And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone

I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion

I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright



I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion

Credit

Artis: Linkin Park

Dirilis: 10 Februari 2023

Penulis lagu: Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Mr. Hahn, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon

Produser: Linkin Park, Don Gilmore

Label musik: Warner Records