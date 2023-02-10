Lirik Lagu Best Friend Ever – NCT Dream dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Best Friend Ever – NCT Dream

Nanimokamo kireide shimi hitotsu nai

Bokura no sekai wa sonna kanpeki demon

Dareka ga waratte, dare ka wa naite

Sora no kumo no yō

Kotae nante nai, ayy

Kasanatteku gūzen

Deai toiu unmei

Katariatta yume

Kokoro ga kyōmei shite

Sorezore mune ni itami kakaete

Sono subete koete

Tsunagatteiku

And I wanna be the best thing I

The best you ever had

Donna toki mo

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Best friend ever

Yorokobi to namida, ureshi sa, kanashi sa

Wakachiau

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Best friend ever

Hashaida Fridays nemui Mondays

Kaketeku ima kaze ga saratteku

Sora o oyoideru kujira datte

Tada no H2O tte

Bokura shittetakeredo

Uh, atarimae ni kuru seven days routine

Sekasareru hibi, where are we going?

Kun to miru yume no mukō ni

How’s it going? Keep it rolling

Falling to my world, there ain’t no bottom

No pass, freely enter my mind

Konya sutete ashita no nayamitachi

Sonokan ni hamattemite I wanna

And I wanna be the best thing I

The best you ever had

Donna toki mo

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Best friend ever

Yorokobi to namida, ureshi sa, kanashi sa

Wakachiau

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Best you always had

Daijina mono wa soba ni aru sa

We are the “two as one”

I wanna be the best thing I

The best you ever had

Itsu made mo

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Best friend ever

Yeah

Ooh-ooh, I wanna be (Ooh, I wanna be)

You know, I wanna be

Oh, I wanna be the best thing ever, best thing ever

Yeah, yeah, kizuna wa kirenai (Yes)

Dare mo tomerenai (Yes)

Nobody tries to get between us

Get between us

I wanna be the best thing I

The best you ever had

Donna toki mo

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Best friend ever

Yorokobi to namida (Down) ureshi sa (Up) kanashi sa

Wakachiau

Best friend ever

I wanna be the best you always had

Daijina mono wa soba ni aru sa

We are the “two as one”

I wanna be the best thing I

The best you ever had

Itsu made mo

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh (I wanna be the best thing)

Ooh-ooh (Best friend ever)

Ooh-ooh (I wanna be, wanna be)

Ooh-ooh (Best friend ever)

Ooh-ooh