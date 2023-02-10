Lirik Lagu Best Friend Ever – NCT Dream dan Fakta di Baliknya

Alanna Arumsari Rachmadi
- 10 Februari 2023, 12:23 WIB
NCT Dream dalam video klip Best Friend Ever.
NCT Dream dalam video klip Best Friend Ever. /Instagram/NCT Dream

Lirik Lagu Best Friend Ever – NCT Dream

Nanimokamo kireide shimi hitotsu nai
Bokura no sekai wa sonna kanpeki demon
Dareka ga waratte, dare ka wa naite
Sora no kumo no yō
Kotae nante nai, ayy

Kasanatteku gūzen
Deai toiu unmei
Katariatta yume
Kokoro ga kyōmei shite
Sorezore mune ni itami kakaete
Sono subete koete
Tsunagatteiku

And I wanna be the best thing I
The best you ever had
Donna toki mo
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)
Best friend ever
Yorokobi to namida, ureshi sa, kanashi sa
Wakachiau
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)
Best friend ever

Hashaida Fridays nemui Mondays
Kaketeku ima kaze ga saratteku
Sora o oyoideru kujira datte
Tada no H2O tte
Bokura shittetakeredo
Uh, atarimae ni kuru seven days routine
Sekasareru hibi, where are we going?
Kun to miru yume no mukō ni
How’s it going? Keep it rolling
Falling to my world, there ain’t no bottom
No pass, freely enter my mind
Konya sutete ashita no nayamitachi
Sonokan ni hamattemite I wanna

And I wanna be the best thing I
The best you ever had
Donna toki mo
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)
Best friend ever
Yorokobi to namida, ureshi sa, kanashi sa
Wakachiau
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)
Best you always had

Daijina mono wa soba ni aru sa
We are the “two as one”
I wanna be the best thing I
The best you ever had
Itsu made mo
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)
Best friend ever

Yeah
Ooh-ooh, I wanna be (Ooh, I wanna be)
You know, I wanna be
Oh, I wanna be the best thing ever, best thing ever
Yeah, yeah, kizuna wa kirenai (Yes)
Dare mo tomerenai (Yes)
Nobody tries to get between us
Get between us

I wanna be the best thing I
The best you ever had
Donna toki mo
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)
Best friend ever
Yorokobi to namida (Down) ureshi sa (Up) kanashi sa
Wakachiau
Best friend ever
I wanna be the best you always had

Daijina mono wa soba ni aru sa
We are the “two as one”
I wanna be the best thing I
The best you ever had
Itsu made mo
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)
Best friend ever (Ooh-ooh)

Ooh-ooh (I wanna be the best thing)
Ooh-ooh (Best friend ever)
Ooh-ooh (I wanna be, wanna be)
Ooh-ooh (Best friend ever)
Ooh-ooh

Editor: Alanna Arumsari Rachmadi

x