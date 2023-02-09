Lirik Lagu Here With Me - Dido dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here With Me - Dido
I didn't hear you leave
I wonder how am I still here
And I don't want to move a thing
It might change my memory
Oh, I am what I am
I'll do what I want, but I can't hide
And I won't go, I won't sleep
I can't breathe, until you're resting here with me
And I won't leave and I can't hide
I cannot be, until you're resting here with me
I don't want to call my friends
They might wake me from this dream
And I can't leave this bed
Risk forgetting all that's been
Oh, I am what I am
I'll do what I want, but I can't hide
And I won't go, I won't sleep
And I can't breathe, until you're resting here with me
And I won't leave and I can't hide
I cannot be, until you're resting here
And I won't go and I won't sleep
And I can't breathe, until you're resting here with me
And I won't leave and I can't hide
I cannot be, until you're resting here with me
Oh, I am what I am
I'll do what I want, but I can't hide
Artikel Pilihan