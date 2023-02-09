Lirik Lagu Here With Me - Dido dan Fakta di Baliknya

Here With Me - Dido

I didn't hear you leave

I wonder how am I still here

And I don't want to move a thing

It might change my memory

Oh, I am what I am

I'll do what I want, but I can't hide

And I won't go, I won't sleep

I can't breathe, until you're resting here with me

And I won't leave and I can't hide

I cannot be, until you're resting here with me

I don't want to call my friends

They might wake me from this dream

And I can't leave this bed

Risk forgetting all that's been

Oh, I am what I am

I'll do what I want, but I can't hide

And I won't go, I won't sleep

And I can't breathe, until you're resting here with me

And I won't leave and I can't hide

I cannot be, until you're resting here

And I won't go and I won't sleep

And I can't breathe, until you're resting here with me

And I won't leave and I can't hide

I cannot be, until you're resting here with me

Oh, I am what I am

I'll do what I want, but I can't hide