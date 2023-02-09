Lirik Lagu Pride is the Devil - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pride is the Devil - J Cole

Uh

Pride is the Devil

Think it got a hold on me

Pride is the Devil

It left so many R.I.P.

Pride is the Devil

Think it got a hold on me

Pride is the Devil, yeah, uh

Terrified, paranoid

I'll put you over everything to fill the void

And when you're gone, will I have anything?

Or will I be destroyed? Uh

Terrified, paranoid

I'll put you over everything to fill the void

And when you're gone, will I have anything?

Or will I be destroyed? Yeah

Bright lights pass me in the city, it's emergency

I'm thankful 'cause I made it past my 30s, no one murdered me

Still remember vividly the n- that pulled a gun on me

I'm petrified, but movin' like I got no sense of urgency

Pride make a n- act way harder than he really be

Pride hide the shame when city cut off all utilities

Pride hide the pain of growing up inhalling poverty

Pride make a n- feel the way that you would follow me

Make a n- flash a thousand like he hit the lottery

Make a baby mama make sh- harder than it gotta be

Make you have to take the b- to court to see your prodigy

Make you have to use your last resort and pull a robbery

Pride be the reason for the family dichotomy

Got uncles and some aunties that's too proud to give apologies

Slowly realizing what the root of all my problems be

It got me feeling different when somebody say they proud of me