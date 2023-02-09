Lirik Lagu Pride is the Devil - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pride is the Devil - J Cole
Uh
Pride is the Devil
Think it got a hold on me
Pride is the Devil
It left so many R.I.P.
Pride is the Devil
Think it got a hold on me
Pride is the Devil, yeah, uh
Terrified, paranoid
I'll put you over everything to fill the void
And when you're gone, will I have anything?
Or will I be destroyed? Uh
Terrified, paranoid
I'll put you over everything to fill the void
And when you're gone, will I have anything?
Or will I be destroyed? Yeah
Bright lights pass me in the city, it's emergency
I'm thankful 'cause I made it past my 30s, no one murdered me
Still remember vividly the n- that pulled a gun on me
I'm petrified, but movin' like I got no sense of urgency
Pride make a n- act way harder than he really be
Pride hide the shame when city cut off all utilities
Pride hide the pain of growing up inhalling poverty
Pride make a n- feel the way that you would follow me
Make a n- flash a thousand like he hit the lottery
Make a baby mama make sh- harder than it gotta be
Make you have to take the b- to court to see your prodigy
Make you have to use your last resort and pull a robbery
Pride be the reason for the family dichotomy
Got uncles and some aunties that's too proud to give apologies
Slowly realizing what the root of all my problems be
It got me feeling different when somebody say they proud of me
Artikel Pilihan