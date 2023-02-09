Lirik Lagu Apparently - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Apparently - J Cole
Oh right, oh
Oh why na-da-da-da
I keep my head high
I got my wings to carry me
I don't know freedom
I want my dreams to rescue me
I keep my faith strong
I ask the Lord to follow me
I've been unfaithful
I don't know why you call on me
This is my canvas
I'ma paint it how I want it baby, oh I
This is my canvas
I'ma paint it, paint it, paint it, how I want it nigga
Fuck you 'cause there
There is no right or wrong
Only a song
I like to write alone
Be in my zone
Think back to Forest Hills, no perfect home
But the only thing like home I've ever known
Until they snatched it from my mama
And foreclosed her on the loan
I'm so sorry that I left you there to deal with that alone
I was up in New York City chasin' panties, gettin' dome
Had no clue what you was goin' through
How could you be so strong?
And how could I be so selfish, I know I can be so selfish
I could tell by how I treat you with my girl
Damn she so selfless, but she put up with my way
Because she loves me like you do
And though it do not always show
I love her just like I love you
And I need to treat you better
Wish you could live forever
So we could spend more time together
I love you mama
I keep my head high
I got my wings to carry me
I don't know freedom
I want my dreams to rescue me
I keep my faith strong
I ask the Lord to follow me
I've been unfaithful
I don't know why you call on me
Apparently, you believe in me
You believe in me
