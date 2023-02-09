Lirik Lagu Apparently - J Cole dan Fakta di Baliknya

Apparently - J Cole

Oh right, oh

Oh why na-da-da-da

I keep my head high

I got my wings to carry me

I don't know freedom

I want my dreams to rescue me

I keep my faith strong

I ask the Lord to follow me

I've been unfaithful

I don't know why you call on me

This is my canvas

I'ma paint it how I want it baby, oh I

This is my canvas

I'ma paint it, paint it, paint it, how I want it nigga

Fuck you 'cause there

There is no right or wrong

Only a song

I like to write alone

Be in my zone

Think back to Forest Hills, no perfect home

But the only thing like home I've ever known

Until they snatched it from my mama

And foreclosed her on the loan

I'm so sorry that I left you there to deal with that alone

I was up in New York City chasin' panties, gettin' dome

Had no clue what you was goin' through

How could you be so strong?

And how could I be so selfish, I know I can be so selfish

I could tell by how I treat you with my girl

Damn she so selfless, but she put up with my way

Because she loves me like you do

And though it do not always show

I love her just like I love you

And I need to treat you better

Wish you could live forever

So we could spend more time together

I love you mama

I keep my head high

I got my wings to carry me

I don't know freedom

I want my dreams to rescue me

I keep my faith strong

I ask the Lord to follow me

I've been unfaithful

I don't know why you call on me

Apparently, you believe in me

You believe in me